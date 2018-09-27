Tech Talks: In the Pits With Professional Mechanics

In the Pits With Professional Mechanics

In this episode, Truman takes a walk around the pits at Interbike's Dirt Demo at North Star resort, and asks professional demo drivers what life on the road is like, the most bizarre repair they've ever done, what their favourite tool is, and more.Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperers, Calvin Jones and Truman. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the last highlighting how to bed in brakes.Need more Calvin & Truman in your life?Stay tuned for more mechanical how-to videos with Calvin returning on the last Thursday of every month to show you the easiest way to get the job done. Want to know more? Park Tool's how-to section has you and your bike covered.