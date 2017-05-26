PINKBIKE TECH

Tech Talks: New Cleat Setup, Presented by Park Tool – Video

May 26, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool


Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the eleventh episode tackling new cleat setup.

There's a lot more to installing your new clipless cleats than simply bolting them to the bottom of your shoes, especially if you want to be comfortable and as efficient as possible. Calvin and Ben are here to run you through the adjustments and how they effect your ride.

Clipless Pedal Cleat Setup

Tech Talks: New Cleat Setup, Presented by Park Tool - Video

by ParkToolCompany
Views: 20    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



Need more Calvin in your life?
Episode #1 - Tubeless tire installation and conversion
Episode #2 - Saving that bent disc rotor
Episode #3 - Derailleur hanger alignment
Episode #4 - Shimano and Crankbrothers pedal service
Episode #5 - Trailside wheel repair
Episode #6 - Trailside chain repair
Episode #7 - Derailleur limits and cable tension
Episode #8 - Derailleur setup
Episode #9 - Fork wiper seal replacement
Episode #10 - Clipless pedal setup

Stay tuned for more mechanical how-to videos with Calvin returning on the last Thursday of every month to show you the easiest way to get the job done. Want to know more? Park Tool's how-to section has you and your bike covered.

www.parktool.com / @ParkToolCompany

Must Read This Week
Pimp My Bike – A Money Can't Buy Prize With Push Industries
69773 views
Trek Session 29 vs 27.5 – First Ride
64052 views
Recon Gen-2 R5 Shuttle Rack – Review
52664 views
Norco Sight C 9.2 – Review
48397 views
Spartan vs Spartan: Devinci Enduro Team Bike Checks
47056 views
Just The Tip - Whistler Bike Park Opening 2017
44082 views
Movies For Your Monday
43873 views
Tech Randoms – EWS Ireland 2017
39855 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025303
Mobile Version of Website