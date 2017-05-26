Tech Talks: New Cleat Setup, Presented by Park Tool – Video

Clipless Pedal Cleat Setup

Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the eleventh episode tackling new cleat setup.There's a lot more to installing your new clipless cleats than simply bolting them to the bottom of your shoes, especially if you want to be comfortable and as efficient as possible. Calvin and Ben are here to run you through the adjustments and how they effect your ride.