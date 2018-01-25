Tech Talks: Handlebar Trimming 101, Presented by Park Tool – Video

Handlebar Trimming 101

Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the nineteenth episode looking at how to figure out your ideal handlebar width, and also how to cut down different kinds of handlebars.Despite what it often looks like, wider isn't always better when it comes to handlebars. If you have slim shoulders, tightly treed trails, or just want to tune how your bike handles, it might be time to lop off some of that extra handlebar that's doing more harm than good. Here's how.