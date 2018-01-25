SPONSORED

Tech Talks: Handlebar Trimming 101, Presented by Park Tool – Video

Jan 25, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool


Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the nineteenth episode looking at how to figure out your ideal handlebar width, and also how to cut down different kinds of handlebars.

Despite what it often looks like, wider isn't always better when it comes to handlebars. If you have slim shoulders, tightly treed trails, or just want to tune how your bike handles, it might be time to lop off some of that extra handlebar that's doing more harm than good. Here's how.


Handlebar Trimming 101

Tech Talks: Handlebar Trimming 101, Presented by Park Tool

by ParkToolCompany
Views: 1,323    Faves: 1    Comments: 1



Need more Calvin in your life?

Episode #1 - Tubeless tire installation and conversion
Episode #2 - Saving that bent disc rotor
Episode #3 - Derailleur hanger alignment
Episode #4 - Shimano and Crankbrothers pedal service
Episode #5 - Trailside wheel repair
Episode #6 - Trailside chain repair
Episode #7 - Derailleur limits and cable tension
Episode #8 - Derailleur setup
Episode #9 - Fork wiper seal replacement
Episode #10 - Clipless pedal setup
Episode #11 - New cleat setup
Episode #12 - Top 5 next level shifting issues
Episode #13 - Fixing cassette play
Episode #14 - Gearing hacks
Episode #15 - Fixing sticky pistons
Episode #16 - Lubing fork seals
Episode #17 - A cleat's story
Episode #18 - Tricks of a mechanical mind


Stay tuned for more mechanical how-to videos with Calvin returning on the last Thursday of every month to show you the easiest way to get the job done. Want to know more? Park Tool's how-to section has you and your bike covered.

www.parktool.com / @ParkToolCompany

Must Read This Week
20 Bikes - Core Bike Show 2018
67423 views
Tech Randoms - Core Bike Show 2018
51505 views
Raked & Rated - 6 MTB Trail Sculpters
47733 views
Transition Releases New Carbon Smuggler – Video
44849 views
Pinkbike Poll: Does the Current Method of Mountain Bike Classification Make Sense?
41928 views
Tech Randoms 2 - Core Bike Show 2018
40551 views
Jeff Steber Returns as Intense CEO [Updated]
39553 views
Giant Factory Off-Road Team Partners with DVO Suspension for 2018 Race Season
37358 views

26 Comments

  • + 11
 Need a cheap saw guide? Use two ODI grip clamps (removed from old grips obviously) next to each other.
  • + 1
 GENIUS RIGHT THERE!
  • + 1
 @jlawie: Yes! Been using ODI clamps as cutting guide for years.
  • + 1
 I used an old headset spacer to mark my fork steerer before re-cutting recently, after making a real mess of it previously using my usual masking tape + draw line + freehand cut method. Old 3mm spacer on top of stem for marking the line, then used a 5mm spacer on top after cutting.

Always best to rotate the thing being cut and go gradually rather than to saw through from one side, unless you have one of the saw guides as shown in this video.
  • + 7
 Damn, and I was hoping for a video how to extend a handle bar too narrow.
  • + 17
 Just get out your handy Park Tool CC-1 credit card and order a new one.
  • + 1
 Use Atherton Pro grips. I found out by accident that you get an extra couple of centimetres from each grip. I cut my bars without realising and now my bars are too short for other grips.
  • + 1
 Park sells the HS-1 handlebar stretcher for that application.
  • + 2
 @BenPea: all well and good until you clip a tree and the end of your bars go floppy Big Grin
  • + 2
 @jamesdad: It's ok, my pinkies are in the way. I did smash one up on the ground though. Crap design. New bars imminent.
  • + 1
 @BenPea: how on earth did you cut your bars without realising?
  • + 1
 @BenPea: I wonder how long these will still be available now that Pro no longer endorses the Athertons. It was definitely at Gee's personal request to have grips that are soft all the way until the end of the handlebar (and only have an inboard clamp). Other brands now also make grips that go over the end of the handlebar, but I don't know whether these also add some considerable length.
  • + 1
 @vinay:
Santa Cruz Palmdale grips add length to the bar end.
  • + 3
 Treat cutting bars like circumcisions.
  • + 1
 Get a rabbi to do it?
  • + 2
 I've been telling people with mega wide bars the push-up method for 10+ years!! Smile
  • + 1
 carbon bars... i use a wrap of insulation tape to help stop any de-lamination
  • + 2
 I'm sorry but i think that tool is really unnecessary
  • + 5
 Don't talk about Calvin like that!
  • + 1
 Why not use a shorter stem? It's the combination that has to fit.
  • + 1
 Park stand holds a bike on stanchion of dropper?? Isn't it bad idea?
  • + 1
 As long as the jaws of the clamp are clean it's fine.
  • + 1
 The banter, the banter.
  • + 0
 The bars aren't the problem here. Its that bloody fatbike.
  • + 1
 Do they not sell a vice?
  • - 2
 You don't know RIDGID tube cutter our tolls like that is more easy to do that job.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030221
Mobile Version of Website