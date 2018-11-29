Tech Talks: Seth’s Pre-Load Nightmare - Part 2

In this episode, Calvin and Truman take Seth from Seth's Bike Hacks wheel off and find that the bearings are dry and turn roughly. They grease the bearings and when that doesn't entirely solve the problem, they get rid of the excessive pre-load with a... mallet.
Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperers, Calvin Jones and Truman. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs.
Stay tuned for more mechanical how-to videos with Calvin returning on the last Thursday of every month to show you the easiest way to get the job done. Want to know more? Park Tool's how-to section has you and your bike covered.
6 Comments
Post a Comment