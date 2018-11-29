SPONSORED

Tech Talks: Seth’s Pre-Load Nightmare - Part 2

Nov 29, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool


In this episode, Calvin and Truman take Seth from Seth's Bike Hacks wheel off and find that the bearings are dry and turn roughly. They grease the bearings and when that doesn't entirely solve the problem, they get rid of the excessive pre-load with a... mallet.

Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperers, Calvin Jones and Truman. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs.

Bike Assembly How-To

Tech Talks - Seth's Pre-Load Nightmare - Part 2

by pinkbikeaudience
Views: 590    Faves: 4    Comments: 2



Need more Calvin & Truman in your life?

Episode #1 - Tubeless tire installation and conversion
Episode #2 - Saving that bent disc rotor
Episode #3 - Derailleur hanger alignment
Episode #4 - Shimano and Crankbrothers pedal service
Episode #5 - Trailside wheel repair
Episode #6 - Trailside chain repair
Episode #7 - Derailleur limits and cable tension
Episode #8 - Derailleur setup
Episode #9 - Fork wiper seal replacement
Episode #10 - Clipless pedal setup
Episode #11 - New cleat setup
Episode #12 - Top 5 next level shifting issues
Episode #13 - Fixing cassette play
Episode #14 - Gearing hacks
Episode #15 - Fixing sticky pistons
Episode #16 - Lubing fork seals
Episode #17 - A cleat's story
Episode #18 - Tricks of a mechanical mind
Episode #19 - Handlebar Trimming
Episode #20 - Chain Line
Episode #21 - Tools for a trip
Episode #22 - Bedding in brakes
Episode #23 - Direct Mount Chainring Install
Episode #24 - Wheel Balance 101
Episode #25 - Data Under Pressure, Part I
Episode #26 - Data Under Pressure, Part II
Episode #27 - In the pits with professional mechanics
Episode #28 - Seth's Pre-Load Nightmare, Part I


Stay tuned for more mechanical how-to videos with Calvin returning on the last Thursday of every month to show you the easiest way to get the job done. Want to know more? Park Tool's how-to section has you and your bike covered.

www.parktool.com / @ParkToolCompany

Must Read This Week
Exclusive: Richie Rude & Jared Graves Failed Drug Test at EWS France
158578 views
Must Watch: Jordie Lunn's Rough AF 3
116007 views
Interview: Richie Rude Comments on Failed Drug Test
65169 views
The 2018 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
57668 views
Online Deals - Black Friday 2018
50983 views
Interview: Jared Graves Comments on Failed Drug Test
49841 views
First Ride: 2019 Canyon Neuron
44243 views
Higenamine & Oxilofrine: What Are the Banned Substances that Jared Graves & Richie Rude Tested Positive For?
41492 views

6 Comments

  • + 1
 My bearings are no doubt totally wrecked. They've been through like a million miles of fine sand, and never maintained. Should have just bought a whole new bicycle.
  • + 1
 Sometimes you're better off not doing "maintenance" as Seth explained. The lack of grease is more likely to have been because of the jet wash than because of crossing streams. Unless of course you're running cup and cone bearings like those from Shimano. No need for guesswork or a hammer. Just get those cheap spanners, some grease and have some spare balls handy and you can service your hub faster than you can clean and lube your drivetrain.
  • + 1
 @vinay: Yeah, I put together my bicycle piece, by piece, gradually replacing old parts with new ones. It ended up being worse than just buying a whole new bike. My former, "favourite" bicycle shop sold me a plethora of garbage that I just took back after buying in the process. Overall I'm, "happy" with the bike, but should have just left it to the professionals if I wanted my money, or time's worth.
  • + 1
 Article title should write "TRICK THAT BEARING MANUFACTURERS WISH YOU DIDN'T KNOW"
  • + 1
 That was very interesting. Thanks guys
  • - 2
 Not these two awkward dudes again

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024966
Mobile Version of Website