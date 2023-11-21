Watch
Tech Tuesday - A Quickfire Run-Through on Setting Up Tubeless
Nov 21, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
31 Comments
A simple guide to setting up tubeless tires.
Reviews and Tech
Videos
Tech Tuesday
Tires
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,038 articles
31 Comments
Score
Time
10
1
pink505
(1 hours ago)
Is Tubeless the same as Clipless. With tubes is tubeless and without tubes is flats?
[Reply]
20
0
VtVolk
(1 hours ago)
Close, with tubes is flats and without tubes is flatless.
[Reply]
1
1
pink505
(26 mins ago)
@VtVolk
: Got it can you explain headset cable routing vs headsetless cable routing?
[Reply]
16
7
ghill28
(1 hours ago)
Tip #1: Use anything but Stan's tape.
[Reply]
2
5
kilz
(1 hours ago)
Seriously, my first thought 5 seconds into this video was "people still use stans tape?!"
[Reply]
4
1
rocky-x
(1 hours ago)
@kilz
: I use Stan's tape most of the time and never had much of an issue vs. other brands. Why do you not prefer their tape?
[Reply]
4
1
ghill28
(1 hours ago)
@rocky-x
: Creases, doesn't stick and easily gets peeled back (requiring all new tape) when popping a bead back from the rim by hand. Even the guy in the video has to help it along with Gorilla tape because it doesn't have any tack. Very easy to puncture with a plastic dull tire lever (again, usually when trying to remove the first bit a tire - I do things by hand the rest of the way). Let's not forget "insultingly expensive".
[Reply]
2
0
nbram
(57 mins ago)
Muc-Off tape is nice and flexible. I'm no tubeless pro by any means but I like it 1000x more than Stan's
[Reply]
1
0
kilz
(31 mins ago)
@rocky-x
: Not very sticky (even in the video he used gorilla tape to get it to stay), creases easily, too/thick stiff to mold well to the contours of most rims etc, punctures really easily.
[Reply]
4
0
terb4044
(30 mins ago)
@rock
Stan's is Tesa 4289 and Stan calls it "Yellow Spoke Tape". I was selling 4289 to Dave Thomas "Dave's Speed Dream Wheels" in the late 90s. Dave showed it to Stan, Stan contacted me and I started selling it to him. We started using it on wheels at our bike shop as light weight rim tape starting around 1992. I have a friend who was in the sand sports business and he was buying paddle tires from Skat-Trak in Calimesa California around 1991. The tires were shipped with 4289 to compress them down to a smaller size to save on shipping. That's how I found the tape in the beginning. I sold the tape to Stan for about one year before he found out what it was, and stopped buying from me....
[Reply]
1
0
RadBartTaylor
(7 mins ago)
@ghill28
: I hate Gorilla tape - leaves a mess and honestly, never had an issue with Stans peeling back or puncturing w/tire iron....I honestly don't know how you'd puncture with tire iron because it's never close to the tape to begin with at least with how I've been doing it the last 15+ years.
The biggest issue I have is where it overlaps it can come undone over the course of several months, but I try to overlap several inches and all adhesion areas are wiped with DA.
[Reply]
1
0
CSharp
(3 mins ago)
@kilz
: LOL, 16 seconds in "...you can use Gorilla/Duct tape...". I think Stan's tape is way, way, better than the other 2 even if it costs more. But TBH, I've never used Stan's Tape. So, I can't say whether Stan's is good or not. But I can say that I would never put Gorilla/Duct tape on the rims.
[Reply]
1
0
Slope-Style
(1 mins ago)
If you can't get stans tape to work correctly, you're doing it wrong. It works just fine
[Reply]
3
0
teo7z
(1 hours ago)
So without fail I have installed a variety of different types of Maxxis tires on different rims with my hands. No other tire brand I have encountered installs nearly as easily... What is the Maxxis secret??
[Reply]
3
0
jaydawg69
(36 mins ago)
flimsy sidewalls?
[Reply]
1
0
teo7z
(22 mins ago)
@jaydawg69
: Hmm... could be? I can install the DD version of a DHR on my rim with my hands. I could not get a Specialized Butcher T9 on a rim without a tire iron.
[Reply]
2
0
603roost
(50 mins ago)
Anyone else have issues with a brand new alloy wheel that is "tubeless ready" having sealant leak out from the seam? I picked up a Surly gravel bike a few months ago and one wheel still refuses to hold air for more than 3-4 days. Was planning to re-tape the wheel in the near term but was curious if others have run into this before.
[Reply]
4
2
fiekaodclked
(1 hours ago)
Save your money and buy anodizing tape instead of LOL TUBELESS SPECIFIC RIM TAPE LOL.
www.amazon.ca/Polyimide-Adhesive-Resistant-Insulation-Anodizing/dp/B08NWBG6JJ?th=1
[Reply]
1
0
pink505
(19 mins ago)
This for sure, available in all-sorts of widths and dirt cheap. I find I need to give it 2 wraps to avoid getting damaged when changing tires, single wrap on the xc rims as those 6 grams of extra tape make it unrideable.
[Reply]
1
0
ShawMac
(4 mins ago)
Next time I need to re-tape I am going to experiment with hockey sock tape. It stretches and seems to self-alamgamate a bit, and is cheap as chips. Doesn't really leave a residue either.
[Reply]
1
0
CSharp
(1 mins ago)
aka: Kapton tape. Great stuff to use on rims, 3D printer beds, and all electronic stuff.
[Reply]
2
1
monsieurgage
(58 mins ago)
Good tips. If you find there are bubbles in the Stan's tape then use a heat gun to apply gentle heat (warm to touch not hot) and run your finger down the centre.
Saw a tip from Youtube where the gal added electrical tape on top of the Stans. I do this, adds minimal weight and make the whole job last longer and work well through multiple tire removal and replacements. Sometimes the Stans will peel off at the edge when swapping tires and the bit of electrical tape is a nice, if not ugly, boge (bodge?).
@LucaP
I run tubes and Tannus on my hardtail because I am rough on the rear wheel and I would rather suffer a slight increase in frequency of air leaks for ease of repair (especially trail side). Full suspension has DH cases, Cushcore and carbon hoops. If I need a repair with that setup its going to be a doozey anyway you figure.
[Reply]
1
0
vinay
(50 mins ago)
I tried Tannus for a while but really didn't like it. It stiffens the running surface yet doesn't stabilize the sidewalls, it feels really weird until you run quite high pressures.
[Reply]
3
1
bgilby
(47 mins ago)
Beers. You need beers for this.
[Reply]
1
0
JLantz
(17 mins ago)
Hahahahahaha! Dude that face is killing me, Henry. Can I have another cookie pleeeeeeeeeeaase Grandma? hahahaaha
[Reply]
2
5
LucaP
(1 hours ago)
Hoping to forget all this. Tubeless has been great for me, but inconvenient and messy at times. What's the consensus on switching to lightweight tubes, lightweight casing, and Tannus tube armor? Seems to be comparable in weight vs tape + sealant + gravity casing.
[Reply]
8
0
misteraustin
(1 hours ago)
YUCK
[Reply]
1
0
VtVolk
(1 hours ago)
I hadn’t heard of tannus tube armor before your comment, but it looks like it does very little to prevent the most common tube flats: pinch flats/snake bikes. The foam is only 1-2mm by the bead, and I don’t see that preventing pinch flats unless you run crazy (aka pre-tubeless era) pressure, killing grip and feeling. Anyone try them?
[Reply]
1
1
jwdenver
(29 mins ago)
Do I need to run tubeless to film myself bumbling down a trail or can I run tubes?
[Reply]
1
0
Ensminger
(22 mins ago)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=CCGnC21g0hc&t=1s
[Reply]
1
0
Mattcon20
(7 mins ago)
You'll need a load of sealant or semen?
[Reply]
The biggest issue I have is where it overlaps it can come undone over the course of several months, but I try to overlap several inches and all adhesion areas are wiped with DA.
www.amazon.ca/Polyimide-Adhesive-Resistant-Insulation-Anodizing/dp/B08NWBG6JJ?th=1
Saw a tip from Youtube where the gal added electrical tape on top of the Stans. I do this, adds minimal weight and make the whole job last longer and work well through multiple tire removal and replacements. Sometimes the Stans will peel off at the edge when swapping tires and the bit of electrical tape is a nice, if not ugly, boge (bodge?).
@LucaP I run tubes and Tannus on my hardtail because I am rough on the rear wheel and I would rather suffer a slight increase in frequency of air leaks for ease of repair (especially trail side). Full suspension has DH cases, Cushcore and carbon hoops. If I need a repair with that setup its going to be a doozey anyway you figure.