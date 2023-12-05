Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Tech Tuesday - HG vs. XD vs. Microspline Cassette Explainer
Dec 5, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
34 Comments
HG, XD and Microspline. Three different types of cassette and freehub, but what's the difference?
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Tech Tuesday
Drivetrain
Shimano
SRAM
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,044 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Greg Minnaar Off Santa Cruz & Reportedly on Norco for 2024
78708 views
Review: 2023 Transition Smuggler - The Little Ripper
59712 views
A Closer Look at Haven Mercer's Mechanical Automatic Transmission Concept
51680 views
ARC8's Prototype Downhill Bike Uses a Sliding Shock Mount
42749 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Ideal Two Bike Quiver?
40590 views
Review: Atherton 130.X - The Lugged Carbon Cruiser
36839 views
Check Out: Waterproof Shoes, A Clever Hip Pack, Wireless Dropper Post, & More
36342 views
Tech Briefing: November 2023
33334 views
34 Comments
Score
Time
20
0
Gristle
(2 hours ago)
I miss taking an HG cassette off and seeing how close to digging through the notches I got.
[Reply]
11
0
Ryawesomerpm
(1 hours ago)
I wish they made more of them out of steel than soft aluminum. Save a few grams but gets grooves chewed into it.
[Reply]
4
0
tremeer023
(1 hours ago)
@Ryawesomerpm
: they really should. I've had the file out for quite a few.
[Reply]
5
0
hardstaff
(1 hours ago)
@Ryawesomerpm
: You can get them in Steel. Weight is a little issue but not enough to give you way more reliability and longevity. Went from an Aluminum freehub body to steel on my dtswiss M1900. As i did notice those gouges when i replaced my whole drivetrain at about 5000km of very hard park, enduro, trail riding. I suspect after another 5000km though for the 100 bucks i would just replace the whole thing again. Probably one of the reasons Shimano designed to the micropline as well. I use that system on the new bike. Time will tell if i get the gouges. I only have about 1000K on one right now.
[Reply]
7
0
big-red
(1 hours ago)
@Ryawesomerpm
: I can't remember who did it, but one hub maker had a HG freehub body that was aluminum but had a small steel strip along the bracing edge of each spline. It was the best of both worlds. Never understood why it didn't catch on more. I mean, sure it's a bit more expensive to make, but it's not like expensive hubs don't sell well already.
[Reply]
1
0
FoxRedLabs
(1 hours ago)
@Ryawesomerpm
: hope do theirs with a steel option of freehub body
[Reply]
2
0
Canadmos
(1 hours ago)
@big-red
: Novatec I think.. I'm sure others did. Oddly, the super cheap hubs that I have in the shed all have steel freehub bodies, so the gouging thing was never an issue...
But on the super soft Hope hubs that I've had, Jeez. I've had to pry the cogs off before, they've been wedged in there so badly.
[Reply]
2
0
jesse-effing-edwards
(1 hours ago)
@Ryawesomerpm
: I just destroyed another alu freehub. Just make them all steel, forget the dumb grams!
[Reply]
2
0
adrennan
(1 hours ago)
@big-red
: onyx was doing that.
[Reply]
1
0
deeeight
(1 hours ago)
@big-red
: WTB
[Reply]
1
0
solarplex
(45 mins ago)
Hahaha its just such a bullshit design
[Reply]
1
0
csrphoto
(18 mins ago)
@big-red
: American Classic had these, magnetic I think.
[Reply]
1
0
dc-woods
(17 mins ago)
@big-red
: Bitex hubs have this (re-branded as Velocity and All-City)
[Reply]
7
0
Glenngineer
(1 hours ago)
I don't love Microspline - the fine lockring threads and fairly delicate features that align and locate the 10 and 11t cogs are really sensitive to contamination - if you ever need to swap a cassette, or even installing a new cassette on and old and dirty wheel, it's a hassle to get everything lined up, engaged and tight. HG and XD are a little more point and shoot. Coupled with 10ts that wear and start skipping... I'm more committed to HG and Linkglide every day.
[Reply]
2
0
needmoregears
(26 mins ago)
Linkglide for the win. Truly impressive performance at a very reasonable price.
[Reply]
1
0
Canadmos
(4 mins ago)
I find the opposite with Microspline vs XD. With the threads on XD freehubs being at the back and with the resistance that the actual cassette thing spins, its hard for me to tell if its threading or starting to crossthread (I guess crossthread is less of a concern, if the cassette it sitting flat and correctly). But with the Microspline cassette, its almost the same as HG - you can see what its doing and feel that the lockring is engaging correctly.
[Reply]
6
0
Phaethon85
(1 hours ago)
HG is still super viable if you buy the right cassette. Garbaruk's HG spline cassette only engages the spline at the top and bottom of the cassette and don't cut into the freehub body under high torque. The only thing it is missing is 10T capability, which isn't a deal breaker for me personally. XD seems to work really well from both a mechanical and maintenance stand point, and Microspline is... well Its a small improvement over HG I guess.
[Reply]
4
0
malca
(46 mins ago)
Hg with sunrace 11speed 11-46 combined with slx/xt derailleur and xt shifter is the pinnacle of budget drivetrains.
Whenever I get new bike I always switch to hg as soon as possible because I seriously dont feel like spending more than 100 euros for cassette that weights more than a sunrace.
[Reply]
1
0
jwdenver
(24 mins ago)
@malca
: this guy maintains
[Reply]
1
0
Ttimer
(18 mins ago)
@malca
: Shimano Linkglide 11-Speed is likely to steal the crown of ultimate budget drivetrain.
[Reply]
1
0
matadorCE
(1 mins ago)
@Ttimer
: Except linkglide can only use linkglide cassettes by shimano, no 3rd parties. Ask me how I know.
[Reply]
9
1
artistformlyknowasdan
(1 hours ago)
Why can't Sram offer their cassette with the Shimano gearing?! I hate the 42 to 52 jump
[Reply]
4
0
rarerider
(1 hours ago)
I'm gonna guess because in the original Eagle 10-50 cassette, the 42-50 jump was fine but then when they decided they needed to trump Shimano and do 10-52, they couldn't be bothered to change their tooling to adjust the size of the largest few cogs so just slapped the 52 instead of the 50 on there and called it a day. They only fixed this now with the Transmission cassettes which are a new design with different ramps etc so took the chance there to correct the gearing jumps.
[Reply]
1
0
FoxRedLabs
(18 mins ago)
The new t type ones don't have that 10t jump anymore
[Reply]
7
4
TheR
(1 hours ago)
The SRAM XD was a huge improvement over the old HG standard in terms of maintenance and removal. It didn’t take much for the cassette to dig into the HG splines.
[Reply]
4
0
big-red
(1 hours ago)
The only catch is that the one-piece cassette seems to be more expensive to produce. But yeah, the interface works really well.
[Reply]
4
1
StFred
(1 hours ago)
i don't know if it's only in my region, almost everybody that uses XD has problems with play/freehub replacements.
[Reply]
5
0
kdc22
(1 hours ago)
Not in my experience. SRAM XD required a smaller outboard bearing and had a complex threading system that resulted in a lot of creaks and broken tabs. Microspline also requires a smaller bearing but the conventional lockring makes it a better choice for 12 speed. Not the best though - that would be the Hope/OneUp short HG freehub as it could fit a 10 tooth cog and use a bigger bearing than XD or Microspline.
[Reply]
5
1
needmoregears
(1 hours ago)
I have seen more than my fair share of SRAM cassettes completely stuck to an XD freehub body so bad that the freehub body had to be thrown away with the old cassette since they couldn't be separated.
[Reply]
2
0
GoranNaVAjt
(34 mins ago)
@needmoregears
: sold one of my wheelsets with the cassette free of charge due to this. Used a 1m lever custom done chain tool, would not bulge.
[Reply]
1
0
FaahkEet
(17 mins ago)
@needmoregears
: was it not greased? I always throw down a good amount of grease on the driver and inside the cassette. Only time I had an issue removing a XD cassette was when it was improperly installed.
[Reply]
1
0
mrkkbb
(17 mins ago)
I just miss the good ol' days where you could swap wheels regardless of SRAM or SHIMANO without swapping the freehub body. You know, like when you kill a wheel and you need a spare until a new wheel comes in and your friend says hey you can use my spare...
[Reply]
1
0
donaarblitzen
(8 mins ago)
Performance aside... Pull apart a Shimano Microsplie cassette and it produces a fountain of finicky gizmos that will leave your entire work space waist deep when it finally subsides. Sram XD cassettes have approximately 2 moving parts.
[Reply]
3
0
bashhard
(43 mins ago)
Please Shimano, make a Linkglide cassette for Microspline.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027970
Mobile Version of Website
But on the super soft Hope hubs that I've had, Jeez. I've had to pry the cogs off before, they've been wedged in there so badly.
Whenever I get new bike I always switch to hg as soon as possible because I seriously dont feel like spending more than 100 euros for cassette that weights more than a sunrace.