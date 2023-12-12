Watch
Tech Tuesday - How To Bleed Shimano Brakes
Dec 12, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
31 Comments
Henry shows us how to quickly and easily bleed your Shimano brakes.
Videos
How Tos
Tech Tuesday
Brakes
Shimano
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,048 articles
31 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
18
3
RadBartTaylor
(53 mins ago)
Step 1: get shop all organized and clean
Step 2: grab beer and turn on some good music
Step 3: walk into house 2 horus later with oil all over your clothes while the misses asked what you were doing out there
Step 4: take bike to shop
[Reply]
10
4
iJak
(52 mins ago)
Came here to see if there's any additional tricks and tips for Shimano wandering bp brakes, only to find standard instructions. Which there's a bajillion videos of already...oh wait but this one is professionally done so its okay and not wasting all the internet space right right?
my not so pro-tip that got rid of wandering bite point:
1) use gravity bleed - lookup "THE SYNDICATE - Pit Tips - Brake Bleeding"
2) use TRP's mineral oil instead of shimano. (viscosity is different and higher boiling point)
3) end it off with some magura style quick vacuum bleed on the lever
[Reply]
1
0
vesania
(41 mins ago)
I have heard some people have had good luck with using LHM Plus or Pentosin CHF 7.1 mineral oil instead of the shimano oil. Heard that it fixed the wandering bite point (low viscosity; maybe similar to TRP?) and WAY less expensive. Anyone had experience with these oils?
[Reply]
1
0
iJak
(32 mins ago)
@vesania
: never heard of it..had to google and it's not readily available in Canada. price wise it's about the same as trp stuff
[Reply]
1
0
canned-slammin
(30 mins ago)
link to video:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=piWBVDh1pTE
i'm very lazy and very stupid but this method is as close as it gets to foolproof.
[Reply]
1
0
cxfahrer
(30 mins ago)
@vesania
: LHM is so-so. I have always many liters ready for my car, but for Shimano I prefer Putoline GPX 2.5. It does help a bit, but not really. Only way to handle the wandering break point IMO is very frequent bleeding.
[Reply]
1
0
RBalicious
(29 mins ago)
Interesting tips! I have been doing the gravity bleed via Marshy for years now, and after doing that, will push fluid back up from caliper after it runs clean and that has work great for me. Will have to try out the TRP mineral oil once I am out of the Shimano jug. I've read creating a vacuum technically reduces boiling point temp?
[Reply]
1
0
rossinabox
(28 mins ago)
@vesania
: I have been using Redline LikeWater for a while now, and with Galfer Pro pads it works really quite well.
www.redlineoil.com/likewater-suspension-fluid
[Reply]
2
0
iJak
(26 mins ago)
@RBalicious
: the vacuum bleed is at the lever is to get last of the bubbles out. It doesnt actually create a vaccuum in the system. For this method, you need to have a modified syringe with a tiny hole at the 20ml point.
[Reply]
1
3
powderhoundbrr
(24 mins ago)
4) Buy Magura's.
Although I do appreciate how easily it is to mini bleed Shimano's in a pinch in a parking lot.
[Reply]
1
0
bigmeatpete420
(18 mins ago)
Actually, Shimano’s boiling point claims to be about 15° higher.
[Reply]
1
0
dreamlink87
(1 mins ago)
@rossinabox
: just bled mine with like water, cleaned the pistons, and pushed them in while bleeding to get any bubbles behind them. They seem to be great so far.
Also, MTX gold pads are great as well.
[Reply]
1
0
judge-shredd
(0 mins ago)
I hear a lot about wandering bite points with Shimano, but the only time I've ever noticed it was with a pair of SRAMs: literally holding my fingers completely steady on the levers I would stop/start like somebody learning to drive stick shift.
I'm not super picky so long as my brakes feel stoppy, and having suffered through enough SRAM bleeds with DOT fluid everywhere and the brakes still feeling squishy, I'd much rather deal with Shimano.
I do like the gravity bleed tip though!
[Reply]
2
0
big-scot-nanny
(42 mins ago)
Wandering bite point after going through every type of top down, bottom up, marshy, gravity, lever turny/flicky bleed under the sun? My solution was to use the Putoline HPX-R 2.5w suspension fluid favoured by the germans. It works.
[Reply]
1
0
wellbastardfast
(30 mins ago)
Yeah putoline is the one works great
[Reply]
2
0
troydevinci
(30 mins ago)
I put the funnel on .don't loose the o ring.put a bit of oil in.flick the levers a few times looking top of funnel for air bubbles coming out.when no more put all bak together go ride.sometimes when pads get down to half especially in rear.ill extend pads out with the lever a. Few mm,s to shorten the pad clearance done front stays good for quite a while.we all tend to use rear brake more those pads need more frequent attention..this process takes 5-10 min.
[Reply]
1
0
RonSauce
(18 mins ago)
Thats not a bleed, thats just topping off.
[Reply]
1
0
RBalicious
(11 mins ago)
@troydevinci
: I had an aneurism trying to read this...
[Reply]
3
3
needmoregears
(33 mins ago)
NEVER push dirty fluid up into the lever. Contaminated fluid can clog the timing port in the lever, which is much smaller than the porting in the caliper. Contamination will sit at the lowest point in the system, so gravity bleed it out of the calipers.
[Reply]
1
0
matmiller
(12 mins ago)
these brakes still have air in them and all the dirt is now in the master cylinder...
[Reply]
1
0
slackedmtb
(53 mins ago)
Pinkbike going back to the fundamentals.
[Reply]
1
2
bdreynolds7
(50 mins ago)
Best part about Shimano brakes? The caliper bleed port that every other brake company needs to adopt.
[Reply]
2
0
iJak
(20 mins ago)
The rubber nipple for the hose to connect isn't the tightest. you still need like a plastic wrench to "lock" it in.
Bleed edge is awesome - unlock and bleed all within the same tool
Intend Trinity Brakes are amazing too - port lock screw independent to bleed port screw. Genius, truly painless tech.
[Reply]
1
0
shredddr
(21 mins ago)
popcorn, baby!
[Reply]
1
2
KDix85
(20 mins ago)
The easiest way to bleed Shimano of any series brakes?
Buy Dominion A4's.
[Reply]
12
17
minimusprime
(53 mins ago)
My way of bleeding shimano brakes is to cut the hoses, pull them off my bike and install something else. Preferably brand XXXXX that is better then shimano and whatever brake everyone else likes. Rule
#22
of pink bike comments section, pick your favorite brake, and be a #@$^ about it.
[Reply]
3
8
rojo-1
(51 mins ago)
It needs doing so frequently presumably anyone alive with Shimano brakes already knows this. Those who don't unfortunately failed to stop and went off a precipice, with their parting thought being that they wish they had bought SRAM.
[Reply]
4
9
GDemo
(32 mins ago)
How to bleed Shimano brakes :
Step 1 - remove from bike.
Step 2 - throw in trash.
Step 3 - buy some other brakes. Any other brakes.
[Reply]
5
11
idecic
(53 mins ago)
1. Take em off your bike 2. Give them to someone you dislike for Xmas 3. Replace with good brakes
[Reply]
2
9
sharkmister
(56 mins ago)
It would be sweet if shimano switched to dot fluid.
[Reply]
7
0
Steventux
(55 mins ago)
easiest way to get that raw finish
[Reply]
