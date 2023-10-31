Watch
Tech Tuesday - Troubleshooting Common Shifting Problems
Oct 31, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
26 Comments
Drivetrain's can be tricky. Here, Henry takes you through some easy ways to identify common problems.
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,026 articles
26 Comments
Score
Time
25
1
johnski
(1 hours ago)
Just here to say you should check for an improperly spaced lower idler.
[Reply]
13
1
henryquinney
Mod
(56 mins ago)
Impeccable.
[Reply]
12
2
OlSkoolJake
(50 mins ago)
Trouble shooting common shifting problems..... Get tough, go single speed, get laid... Problem solved...
[Reply]
2
0
fucktoryteam
(25 mins ago)
Put a Rohloff hub on your singlespeed for lazy/tendinite days..
[Reply]
6
0
BenLow2019
(29 mins ago)
Unless you have trued the wheel first then you should rotate the wheel as you rotate the DAG. Keep the DAG in the same spot on the rim. Otherwise you can end up 'straightening' a perfectly fine hanger to match an untrue wheel.
[Reply]
2
1
GTscoob
(6 mins ago)
Protip: Align your hanger off the valve stem, that way it's always in the same place as you rotate the wheel.
[Reply]
1
0
BarryWalstead
(1 mins ago)
@GTscoob
: That is a truly brilliant tip. Gonna put that into action next time the DAG comes out.
[Reply]
4
0
SickEdit
(22 mins ago)
I only recently converted to 12 speed. For me, a properly adjusted SRAM 12 speed lasts for 2 rides or a half day in the bikepark. A small slip out crash, or debris contact results in a slight bend that throws my adjustment off and combined with the play in every bushing that NX derailleur has, I'm not really sure you can call that stuff appropriate for mountain bikes.
[Reply]
1
0
dirtyburger
(15 mins ago)
I’ve had issues with both shimano and sram (high and low end) 12speed. Same thing, one day in the park or so and it’s cooked. Going back to 11 on the next bike as I cannot stomach transmission prices.
[Reply]
1
0
BarryWalstead
(0 mins ago)
@dirtyburger
: I don’t really struggle with my Shimano 12 speed, but I am certainly going to 11 speed LinkGlyde when it comes time to replace. I won’t miss the extra cog, and I will love the reduction in fiddling with 12 speeds.
[Reply]
2
0
ppp9911
(26 mins ago)
Henry notes the binding/reduced spring tension to drop down the cassette. This has been a prevalent issue for me with Shimano 12spd mechs (SLX and XT) and is most apparent when the clutch is engaged. The result is that my shimano 12pd mechs have a significantly shorter lifespan than my eagle mechs.
Rebuilding the clutch and cleaning and greasing the entire mech helps a bit but when the chain has trouble dropping from the 51t cog the derailleur is likely on its last leg. Replacing cable, housing, chain, hanger, etc wont have much of an impact here.
[Reply]
4
0
elieg
(58 mins ago)
Most common shifting problem is Sram 12s chain sitting on top of the cassette teeth...
[Reply]
2
0
minimusprime
(49 mins ago)
set your b-tension and indexing properly
[Reply]
1
0
ppp9911
(31 mins ago)
@minimusprime
: Even set up perfectly Eagle will ride up on the Narrow-wide teeth on the SRAM cassettes from time to time.
Your advice is on par with the people who just tell people with Shimano wandering bite point to bleed their brakes.
[Reply]
1
0
SunsPSD
(33 mins ago)
Henry, I run SRAM 11 speeds on my bikes and have one that shifts perfectly but often (2-4x per ride) when I come out of 1st gear my upper jockey wheel is not properly aligned with the chain any longer. Meaning the narrow wide is not meshing correctly with the chain. I've tried 2 different chain lengths (honestly either could work) and played with the B-tension in both directions, yet the problem still occurs.
Any suggestions on which direction I should be going? thx.
[Reply]
1
0
GTscoob
(3 mins ago)
Check your b-gap. We had a customer's bike at my old shop that kept doing this. We ended up having to go out of spec on the b-gap to make it shift well and stay on the jockey wheel. Maybe even replace or grease the jockey wheel first if you're not willing to try an out-of-the-box setup.
[Reply]
3
0
Benfurby
(47 mins ago)
Also on Shimano, you tighten the clutch too much it will make the shifting horrible.
[Reply]
4
0
finistere
(42 mins ago)
Take off SX and NX
[Reply]
2
0
Andykmn
(41 mins ago)
7 comments in and no one has said anything about gearboxes yet. I'm very disappointed in you, PB comment section.
[Reply]
1
2
fucktoryteam
(27 mins ago)
No problems on my rohloff hardtail, or my Pinion full suspension..
Maintenance : oïl change every 5000kms, one Chain a year, cassette every 2 years, and that's all
No 12 speed skinny chain bullshit...
I can understand Sram/Shimano and bikeshops wont like it, less money on their pockets...
[Reply]
6
3
matyk
(1 hours ago)
*laughs in single speed
[Reply]
2
0
Mac1987
(33 mins ago)
*laughs in prehistoric 10- and 11-speed working flawlessly with a single cable tension adjustment in over a year, while still being able to reach high speeds and climb steep hills.
[Reply]
1
0
barp
(1 mins ago)
*laughs at people who are proud of being unable to adjust a derailleur
[Reply]
1
0
BenPea
(36 mins ago)
Yer hanger's twisted and you cable's too bendy, pal.
[Reply]
1
0
supercollider
(20 mins ago)
Perfect timing on this!
[Reply]
1
1
yo-EDDY
(23 mins ago)
Gear Box
[Reply]
