Tech Tuesday - Why Brake Positioning Is More Important Than You Think

Nov 14, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

How big of a difference can brake lever angle make on how your bike rides?

photo


15 Comments
  • 19 0
 I have mine in a position where I’m able to use them, have done for years
  • 3 0
 Pfft. You're obviously just a bumbler.
  • 8 0
 I noticed this a lot early on when I started riding.

Here is my TLDR:

When the levers are too steep (pointed too far down), I had thumb pain, because on the grades I was riding I was effectively holding on with only my thumbs.

When the levers are too flat/pointed up, my wrist flexibility is the limit for how far forward over the bike you can get, which can be a detriment

When they are just right, on the steeps I'm bracing with my palms (not thumbs, no elbow rotation like the video showed), but I can still get over the front easily.

Took a minute to figure out, but was worth playing around with it.
  • 2 0
 1) If the top of your forearm is burning, tilt them up. If the bottom of your forearm is burning, tilt them down. Your hands should never be flat with your forearm, tilt them up a bit so that your grips are in line with your forearm.
2) Going down steep terrain is when you need them the most. Try to position the lever between 2nd and 3rd knuckle on your index finger; because if you try to reach your brake using just the tip of your finger, you will have to tilt over the front of the bike just to reach your lever (if you can reach it at all) going downhill.
3) If you cant get your levers far enough in for one finger braking without hitting your shifter/dropper, just swap places with them.
4) Running your lever reach in more towards the grips reduces hand/arm pump. I personally run mine to lock up right before they hit the grip.
  • 2 0
 I found that angling them more downward helped with hand numbness I had been experiencing. Generally, the more flat the terrain the more of an angle down and the more steep the terrain you ride the more they feel better at a flatter angle. Just my experience, your milage may vary.
  • 3 0
 Yoann Barelli already provided strong arguments on brake levers position. It is even more important the older you get as you develop pendulous testicles
  • 1 0
 would be interesting to see correlation between HTA/reach and a rider's lever angle preference...I know on my old 90's Specialized HT, my levers were almost perpendicular to the ground (at least they felt that way)...short reach and steep HTA.
  • 2 0
 pretty sure if your levers arent sticking straight out, you're doing it wrong...
  • 8 0
 Is this the secret account of @yoannbarelli?
  • 1 0
 @judge-shredd:
  • 1 2
 One thing I've noticed is that the angle at which you set your levers is also tied to how you like to set your reach. If your levers come real close to the grip when pulled you can get away with a lower angle, and conversely if you like your levers far out from the grip angle should be set higher.
  • 1 0
 Another hot tip is to use the level app on your phone to make sure both levers are at the same angle.
  • 1 0
 And then when you crash, and your levers get all jacked up - you can easily set it back to your baseline.
  • 1 0
 Would be nice to see a poll on brake lever angle.
  • 1 0
 The alternatives would be: To high, to low and just right Wink







