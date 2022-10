Tech Week 2023: Crankbrothers Release 25 Year Anniversary Collection

The anniversary collection was seen on select riders' bikes in the latter part of the season.

Alasdair MacLennan reviewed the 2009 offering, while also comparing it to its predecessor. That model moved to an alloy body throughout, and was certainly well loved.

2012 saw the next generation, the new pedals featured longer axles to make them compatible with the larger flat-pedal-style shoes that were becoming more common.

The new pedals put an emphasis on trying to increase reliability, as well as ease of serviceability. As well as the introduction of the slightly lighter, and more trail friendly, Mallet Mk3 polycarbonate composite and aluminium hybrid.

The new pedals featured traction pads as well as pins. These came in either one or two mm, and were interchangeable to adjust the amount of support from the pedal, as well as the ease of clipping in. To reflect the tighter trails and need to pedal, the Mallet Es were not only lighter, but also had a 5 mm narrower 52 mm q-factor, and a smaller platform. However, even now, it's not uncommon for people to run the long axles for more heal clearance.

The next, and current version of the Mallet DH, was introduced in 2017 and features the wider 57 mm q-factor, as well as the traction pads that were introduced to the Mallet E.

The leading edge of the pedals has a chamfer to help keep them from getting hung up on obstacles - and Kaz apparently tried his hardest to test that.

The long-spindle Mallet E anniversary model.

The eagle-eyed among you may have noticed that some of the world's fastest gravity racers were running non-stock Crankbrother Mallets from the Les Gets World Championships onward. These silver pedals were there to commemorate the company's silver, 25-year anniversary. However, while we're here, I thought it would be a good chance to take a look back at the previous versions of the Mallet, which is probably the most popular downhill clipless pedal, and understand how the current version came to be since its first version in 2008.Despite sometimes suffering the misnomer of being called SPDs, the Crankbrothers system is of course very different. Where Shimano's system has independently tension-adjusted mechanisms, Crankbrothers does not, and you change the degree of float and release by changing the orientation, or indeed the model, of the cleat.By the mid-2010s, Enduro was now a thing and changing everything. Bananas were taped onto frames and cheek-pads furiously pulled out of full face helmets, or worse yet, people were riding around with a second helmet on their backpacks.At the release of the Mallet E in 2015, it was also announced that all of Crankbrothers clipless pedals would see overhauls with their internals. The new internals would consist of Enduro cartridge bearings, custom Igus bushings, and an additional external seal to go along with the dual-lip internal seal that was already in place.