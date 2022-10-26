Tech Week 2023: Crankbrothers Release 25 Year Anniversary Collection

The anniversary collection was seen on select riders' bikes in the latter part of the season.

Alasdair MacLennan reviewed the 2009 offering, while also comparing it to its predecessor. That model moved to an alloy body throughout, and was certainly well loved.

2012 saw the next generation, the new pedals featured longer axles to make them compatible with the larger flat-pedal-style shoes that were becoming more common.

The new pedals put an emphasis on trying to increase reliability, as well as ease of serviceability. As well as the introduction of the slightly lighter, and more trail friendly, Mallet Mk3 polycarbonate composite and aluminium hybrid.

The new pedals featured traction pads as well as pins. These came in either one or two mm, and were interchangeable to adjust the amount of support from the pedal, as well as the ease of clipping in. To reflect the tighter trails and need to pedal, the Mallet Es were not only lighter, but also had a 5 mm narrower 52 mm q-factor, and a smaller platform. However, even now, it's not uncommon for people to run the long axles for more heal clearance.

The next, and current version of the Mallet DH, was introduced in 2017 and features the wider 57 mm q-factor, as well as the traction pads that were introduced to the Mallet E.

The leading edge of the pedals has a chamfer to help keep them from getting hung up on obstacles - and Kaz apparently tried his hardest to test that.

The long-spindle Mallet E anniversary model.

