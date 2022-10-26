Tech Week 2023: Crankbrothers Release 25 Year Anniversary Collection

The eagle-eyed among you may have noticed that some of the world's fastest gravity racers were running non-stock Crankbrother Mallets from the Les Gets World Championships onward. These silver pedals were there to commemorate the company's silver, 25-year anniversary. However, while we're here, I thought it would be a good chance to take a look back at the previous versions of the Mallet, which is probably the most popular downhill clipless pedal, and understand how the current version came to be since its first version in 2008.
Despite sometimes suffering the misnomer of being called SPDs, the Crankbrothers system is of course very different. Where Shimano's system has independently tension-adjusted mechanisms, Crankbrothers does not, and you change the degree of float and release by changing the orientation, or indeed the model, of the cleat.
By the mid-2010s, Enduro was now a thing and changing everything. Bananas were taped onto frames and cheek-pads furiously pulled out of full face helmets, or worse yet, people were riding around with a second helmet on their backpacks.
At the release of the Mallet E in 2015, it was also announced that all of Crankbrothers clipless pedals would see overhauls with their internals. The new internals would consist of Enduro cartridge bearings, custom Igus bushings, and an additional external seal to go along with the dual-lip internal seal that was already in place.
For more information on the collection, which also features shoes, please visit crankbrothers.com
. All pedals in the silver collection, the Stamp
, Mallet DH
and Mallet E
versions are available now for $189.99 USD. The Stamp Boa
shoes are $179.99, and the Mallet Boa
shoes are slightly more expensive at $199.99.
