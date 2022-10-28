Tech Week 2023: 2 New Bags & 1 Magnetic Tail Light

Evoc Trail Pro 16 Backpack



If you're wanting to carry a bunch more stuff on your ride and protect yourself a bit, Evoc's new Trail Pro 16 gives you 16L of storage while integrating their Liteshield PLUS back protector. The German bag brand says that the Trail Pro 16 is quite light (no weight is supplied) but you can shed even more weight by easily removing the EN 1621-2, level 2 backboard if you don't feel you need it for the day's ride.



If you do leave it in, know that Evoc claims it "absorbs 95% of the impact energy in the case of a crash." Better yet, they'll even replace it free of charge if it gets damaged while saving your back.



Trail Pro 16 Details

• 16L of storage

• Liteshield PLUS (level 2) back protection

• Fits 3L bladder (not inc.)

• Separate zippered pouches on waistband

• Divided main storage

• Integrated rain cover, helmet carrier

• Colors: Grey, olive/grey, lavender

• Sizing: SM, LXL

• MSRP: $260 USD

• More info:

