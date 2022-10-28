Tech Week 2023: 2 New Bags & 1 Magnetic Tail Light

Camelbak M.U.L.E 5 Waist Pack
Camelbak says that M.U.L.E. is short for "medium to ultra-long endeavors," and their new waist pack (or do you call it a bum bag?) is the latest to be included in that category. It comes with a 1.5L bladder and a hose that's held in place magnetically, or you can ditch the bladder and carry a bottle on each side via pockets with straps that keep them from coming out. You've also got 3.5L of cargo capacity (adding up to 5L, hence the name) from separate pockets on each side of the waist strap and a divided main compartment.
Mule 5 Details
• 3.5L cargo, divided tool pockets
• 1.5L bladder
• Magnetic hose control
• Two bottle sleeves
• MSRP: $90 USD
• More info: www.camelbak.com
If you've got too much stuff to fit it all inside, an adjustable bungee on top of the bag is a good place to carry a jacket or your kneepads, and there are also a few reflective touches added to keep you visible on the road. The $90 USD Mule 5 can be had in black, grey, or navy blue and orange.
Evoc Trail Pro 16 Backpack
If you're wanting to carry a bunch more stuff on your ride and protect yourself a bit, Evoc's new Trail Pro 16 gives you 16L of storage while integrating their Liteshield PLUS back protector. The German bag brand says that the Trail Pro 16 is quite light (no weight is supplied) but you can shed even more weight by easily removing the EN 1621-2, level 2 backboard if you don't feel you need it for the day's ride.
If you do leave it in, know that Evoc claims it "absorbs 95% of the impact energy in the case of a crash." Better yet, they'll even replace it free of charge if it gets damaged while saving your back.
Trail Pro 16 Details
• 16L of storage
• Liteshield PLUS (level 2) back protection
• Fits 3L bladder (not inc.)
• Separate zippered pouches on waistband
• Divided main storage
• Integrated rain cover, helmet carrier
• Colors: Grey, olive/grey, lavender
• Sizing: SM, LXL
• MSRP: $260 USD
• More info: www.evocsports.com
The $260 USD Trail Pro 16 doesn't come with a bladder from Evoc, but it'll carry 3L of fluid if you add your own. This is a big enough bag to use for some serious rides, so it's good that Evoc has also equipped it with useful features for your ill-planned adventures. Facing a massive portage to get to the goods? You can put your helmet in the bag's mesh carrier so you don't need to wear it while trudging straight up the mountainside. Caught in sideways rain? Pull the rain cover over the bag to keep your giant bread pretzel dry. Buddy needs to borrow your multi-tool yet again? The tool pockets on the waist strap can be opened and closed on the go with one hand, so you can just toss it at his head and keep rolling.
Lupine C14 Mag Tail Light
Sometimes you need to ride through town and traffic to get to the trails, and do you know who always wins in a collision? Cars, unfortunately, which is why it's always better to think defensive and preventative rather than, "It'll never happen to me!"
Lupine offers a bunch of crazy bright head lights, but it's their pint-sized C14 Mag tail light that's pictured here, an 87-gram unit that puts out 45-lumens and integrates a brake light and brightness sensor.
C14 Mag Details
• Output: 45 lumens
• Magnetic mount
• Aluminum housing, mount
• Magnetic USB-charging cable
• Run time: 22 hours
• Charging time: 3 hours
• Weight 87 grams
• MSRP: €125.00
• More info: www.lupine.de
This isn't some disposable plastic tail light; the C14's body is CNC-milled aluminum, just like the mount that attaches to your seat rails, and the two snap together thanks to the unexplainable mystery of magnets
. That means that instead of farting around with tiny screws, a fussy rubber band, or a plastic clip that'll break after a month thanks to your sausage fingers, all you need to do is hold it up to the mount and it'll snap into place.
Lupine says that the integrated battery will last 22 hours on a full charge, which takes 3 hours to reach via the supplied magnetic USB charging cable. At €125.00, think of the C14 Mag as a forever tail light versus the less expensive plastic lights that eventually bite the dust.
