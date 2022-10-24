Tech Week 2023: 3 New Half Shell Helmets from Abus, Lem, & Sweet Protection

Oct 24, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


LEM Spyne Helmet

The Spyne is LEM's new $150 USD all-mountain and enduro half lid. It uses a micro-adjust fit system, a Fidlock buckle, and LEM's GelMotion technology for the management of high and low-energy impacts, and rotational and oblique impacts. The Spyne has removable, washable, anti-microbial inner padding, 15 vents for ventilation, an indexing visor for on-trail adjustment and goggle stowage, and is E-bike compatible, Class 1 and 2.
Spyne Details
• 15 vents
• GelMotion technology
• Micro-adjust fit system
• Goggle storage + adjustable visor
• Fidlock buckle
• Sizes S-M-L
• 6 colors
• MSRP: $150 USD
• More info: www.lemhelmets.com






Abus CliffHanger Helmet

Abus says the CliffHanger is a deep-fitting half-shell-style helmet that gives that extra needed protection to the back of your head when riding on the trails. The $199 USD helmet uses MIPS and has 14 vents for air circulation, eight inlet vents located in the front and sides of the helmet to bring in cool air and six rear exhaust vents draw out the heat. ​Abus incorporated the Zoom-Ace retention system into the CliffHanger that they've been using on their road helmets and the helmet includes a “Ponytail Outlet” feature for riders with long hair. ​ There is also a new TriVider strap adjustment system, a magnetic Fidlock clasp, and a multi-height adjustable visor that allows for eyewear and goggle storage. ​The CliffHanger is also compatible with lights and cameras.
CliffHanger Details
• 14 vents
• Zoom-Ace retention system
• Ponytail Outlet
• TriVider strap adjustment system
• Magnetic Fidlock clasp
• Compatible with QUIN crash detection sensor
• Sizes S-M-L
• MSRP: $199.99 (With MIPS)
• More info: www.abus.com

The CliffHanger is available in 9 different colors and 3 sizes in most markets around the world. ​ It can be purchased with or without the MIPS multi-directional impact protection system. In addition, the CliffHanger is QUIN-ready, meaning that you can upgrade your helmet with the QUIN crash detection sensor (sold separately). The new Abus CliffHanger starts shipping on October 24th, 2022. ​





DUSK
DUSK

Sweet Protection Bushwacker 2Vi MIPS Helmet

Sweet Protection says that the new Bushwacker 2Vi MIPS helmet offers improved coverage from the original Bushwacker. It features Sweet Protection’s 2Vi technology platform and includes MIPS Air for protection against rotational force. The Bushwacker 2Vi MIPS helmet is designed to integrate well with Sweet Protection eyewear and passes CPSC 1203, EN 1078 and NTA 8776 (e-bike) standards. The helmet is available in small, medium, large and extra large, and is available in five colors: dusk, matte black, matte white, nani and woodland.
Bushwacker 2Vi MIPS Details
• MIPS Air
• Sizes S-M-L-XL
• Adjustable visor
• 5 colours
• MSRP: $250 USD
• More info: www.sweetprotection.com



Tech Week 2023 is a chance to get up to speed on the latest mountain bike components, apparel, and accessories. Click here to view all of the related content.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Week 2023 Helmets Abus Lem Sweet Protection


Must Read This Week
Final Results from Red Bull Rampage 2022
120628 views
Kyle Strait Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice
95034 views
18 Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2022 - Vote For Your Favorite
81337 views
Mountain Bikes Don’t Need to Be Complicated: 5 Places Where Less is More
79444 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2022
52221 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk's Acid Drop from the Top - Red Bull Rampage 2022
46690 views
Bike Check: This Actofive P-Train CNC is a Rolling Test Lab
46095 views
Intense Launches 2023 Tracer 29
41119 views

18 Comments

  • 8 0
 This is me, and my choice, so not preaching here at all. But back in 2016 a buddy showed me how his convertible Bell saved his face on a chute crash on his local afternoon ride. After almost 30 years of half-shell, I got me one. Quickly stopped taking off the chin bar as it really didn't make it much hotter and I didn't want to futz with it while everyone else dropped in at the top. Then moved up to a TLD Stage. Totally fine, even in SoCal furnace riding. 2020 riding some fun black single track in central VT, a trail I knew well, a rock snagged my pedal and ejected me, Superman-style, face first into a tree at speed. Worst crash of my life. However, the chin bar, which was the first thing to impact, cracked and a small piece came off, but other than a couple of stitches in my lip and chin, I was none the worse for wear. Otherwise, I literally would have caved in my jaw. Life altering, or even life-ending injury as it would have taken many hours for S&R to get to me.

The other day, a buddy who I influenced into riding with a FF after that crash, rang his dome hard off a jump on some local trails. Needed S&R. Bad concussion, but thankfully all is well. And from the marks on his helmet (he can't remember anything past the lip of the jump), face impacted hard.

So like I'll never ride in some old car that just has lap belts, I'll never ride trail with a half-shell.
  • 2 0
 facts. i love my stage.
  • 10 2
 Sorry Sweet and ABUS, it appears that the LEM is the only one that's "E-bike compatible"
  • 2 0
 Seriously what the hell is that even supposed to mean? Level 1 and 2, meaning it can withstand crashed up to their assist limit of 20mph? Lmao.
  • 3 0
 @chacou, that's referring to the fact that it meets the NTA 8776 requirements. It's a helmet testing standard developed in the Netherlands - there are numerous companies out there that are getting their helmets certified to that standard along with the other typical CPSC testing.

I haven't dug enough to find the full test standards, but there's some more info here: helmets.org/ebike.htm.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Err... that doesn't really answer the question many of us seem to have. Can you elaborate?
  • 5 0
 What exactly is an e-bike compatible helmet?
E-bike compatible riding socks next?…
  • 1 0
 Yea, I'd like an explanation for that too?
  • 2 0
 That's the first thing I check whenever I'm buying a helmet, don't you?
  • 1 0
 It's simple, ebike compatible helmet is a helmet which makes you look like a total bike noob, so your style is 100% consistent with your bike and clothes. The last thing you want is a cool looking helmet while wearing lycra and shredding gravel roads.
  • 1 0
 @MC13368, you can read about it here: helmets.org/ebike.htm. It's essentially a higher impact testing standard, similar to what's required for a helmet to become DH certified.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Gotcha. Premise, especially for Class 1, still seems weird, but I understand now.
  • 4 0
 E bike compatibility in full = if your ebike falls on your head your skull wont be crushed like a kinder surprise
  • 1 0
 Excellent !
  • 2 0
 a friendly reminder that Abus doesn't allow women to hold high positions in their company as a rule. Do with that info what you will, but I think it's worth knowing.
  • 1 1
 Sweet jayzus that Sweet Protection helmet is an ugly colour. Good thing it is available in 5 colours; even if I don't know what three of them mean.
  • 1 0
 Shit, I actually kind of like it and I like the way their helmets fit my head.
  • 1 0
 Whats wrong with Caterpillar Yellow (TM) lol





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.011103
Mobile Version of Website