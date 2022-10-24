Tech Week 2023: 3 New Half Shell Helmets from Abus, Lem, & Sweet Protection

LEM Spyne Helmet
The Spyne is LEM's new $150 USD all-mountain and enduro half lid. It uses a micro-adjust fit system, a Fidlock buckle, and LEM's GelMotion technology
for the management of high and low-energy impacts, and rotational and oblique impacts. The Spyne has removable, washable, anti-microbial inner padding, 15 vents for ventilation, an indexing visor for on-trail adjustment and goggle stowage, and is E-bike compatible, Class 1 and 2.
Spyne Details
• 15 vents
• GelMotion technology
• Micro-adjust fit system
• Goggle storage + adjustable visor
• Fidlock buckle
• Sizes S-M-L
• 6 colors
• MSRP: $150 USD
• More info: www.lemhelmets.com
Abus CliffHanger Helmet
Abus says the CliffHanger is a deep-fitting half-shell-style helmet that gives that extra needed protection to the back of your head when riding on the trails. The $199 USD helmet uses MIPS and has 14 vents for air circulation, eight inlet vents located in the front and sides of the helmet to bring in cool air and six rear exhaust vents draw out the heat. Abus incorporated the Zoom-Ace retention system into the CliffHanger that they've been using on their road helmets and the helmet includes a “Ponytail Outlet” feature for riders with long hair. There is also a new TriVider strap adjustment system, a magnetic Fidlock clasp, and a multi-height adjustable visor that allows for eyewear and goggle storage. The CliffHanger is also compatible with lights and cameras.
CliffHanger Details
• 14 vents
• Zoom-Ace retention system
• Ponytail Outlet
• TriVider strap adjustment system
• Magnetic Fidlock clasp
• Compatible with QUIN crash detection sensor
• Sizes S-M-L
• MSRP: $199.99 (With MIPS)
• More info: www.abus.com
The CliffHanger is available in 9 different colors and 3 sizes in most markets around the world. It can be purchased with or without the MIPS multi-directional impact protection system. In addition, the CliffHanger is QUIN-ready, meaning that you can upgrade your helmet with the QUIN crash detection sensor (sold separately). The new Abus CliffHanger starts shipping on October 24th, 2022.
Sweet Protection Bushwacker 2Vi MIPS Helmet
Sweet Protection says that the new Bushwacker 2Vi MIPS helmet offers improved coverage from the original Bushwacker. It features Sweet Protection’s 2Vi technology platform and includes MIPS Air for protection against rotational force. The Bushwacker 2Vi MIPS helmet is designed to integrate well with Sweet Protection eyewear and passes CPSC 1203, EN 1078 and NTA 8776 (e-bike) standards. The helmet is available in small, medium, large and extra large, and is available in five colors: dusk, matte black, matte white, nani and woodland.
Bushwacker 2Vi MIPS Details
• MIPS Air
• Sizes S-M-L-XL
• Adjustable visor
• 5 colours
• MSRP: $250 USD
• More info: www.sweetprotection.com
The other day, a buddy who I influenced into riding with a FF after that crash, rang his dome hard off a jump on some local trails. Needed S&R. Bad concussion, but thankfully all is well. And from the marks on his helmet (he can't remember anything past the lip of the jump), face impacted hard.
So like I'll never ride in some old car that just has lap belts, I'll never ride trail with a half-shell.
I haven't dug enough to find the full test standards, but there's some more info here: helmets.org/ebike.htm.
E-bike compatible riding socks next?…