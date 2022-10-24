Tech Week 2023: 3 New Half Shell Helmets from Abus, Lem, & Sweet Protection

Abus CliffHanger Helmet



Abus says the CliffHanger is a deep-fitting half-shell-style helmet that gives that extra needed protection to the back of your head when riding on the trails. The $199 USD helmet uses MIPS and has 14 vents for air circulation, eight inlet vents located in the front and sides of the helmet to bring in cool air and six rear exhaust vents draw out the heat. ​Abus incorporated the Zoom-Ace retention system into the CliffHanger that they've been using on their road helmets and the helmet includes a “Ponytail Outlet” feature for riders with long hair. ​ There is also a new TriVider strap adjustment system, a magnetic Fidlock clasp, and a multi-height adjustable visor that allows for eyewear and goggle storage. ​The CliffHanger is also compatible with lights and cameras.



CliffHanger Details

• 14 vents

• Zoom-Ace retention system

• Ponytail Outlet

• TriVider strap adjustment system

• Magnetic Fidlock clasp

• Compatible with QUIN crash detection sensor

• Sizes S-M-L

• MSRP: $199.99 (With MIPS)

• More info:

