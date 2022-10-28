Tech Week 2023: A Clever Bike Alarm, New Apparel, Packs, & More

Oct 28, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  


Knog Scout Bike Alarm & Tracker

Knog have added an inconspicuous bike alarm and tracker called the Scout to their lineup of bike accessories. The small device can be armed with a push of a button if the iPhone it's paired to is within 5 feet, or it can be armed via the app if it's within Bluetooth range of the phone. Once it's armed, an 85 db alarm will go off if the bike is moved. If that doesn't deter the thief and the bike is moved from its location, the device can be tracked with Apple's 'Find My' app thanks to a built in, non-removable AirTag.

The Scout bike alarm has a claimed run time of 6 months (it's rechargeable), and weighs only 25 grams. It also comes with a yellow silicone cover that can be used to advertize its presence, or the cover can be removed to keep it discrete. MSRP: $59.95 USD.




Five Ten Freerider Pro Canvas BCA Shoes

The Five Ten Freerider Pro Canvas BCA edition was created in collaboration with Vero Sandler to help raise breast cancer awareness and to help raise money for breast cancer charities. In the UK and EU, $15 from every pair sold will go to Breast Cancer Now, and in North America that money will go to the National Breast Cancer Association. More information: adidas.com/breast_cancer_awareness




Dakine Darkside Jersey

Dakine's new Darkside jersey was apparently 'inspired' by Thomas Vanderham. I'm not sure if that means he was constantly complaining about having cold nipples, but in any case the new jersey has a windproof front panel that should help keep chests and shoulders warm when you're blasting downhill on a brisk fall day. The jersey is made from 100% recycled polyester that has 4-way stretch. It has an UPF 20+ sun protection rating, and an antimicrobial treatment to keep things smelling fresh. MSRP: $90 USD.





MilkIt Hassle'off Tool

MilKit have a new tool on the way called the Hassle'off (that's the Swiss / German humor coming through). Full details will be revealed when it's launched in November, but it's essentially a small frame-mounted case containing 20 tools, including a tire plugger, multi-tool, and chain tool. The total weight is a claimed 140 grams.




Ion Shelter 2.5L Anorak

The Shelter Anorak has a 10k/10k water column/breathability rating, fully taped seams, and a DWR coating to keep rain from soaking through. The generous front pocket can be used to hold peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, a spare pair of gloves, or whatever else you don't mind have situated right in front of you. That same pocket can also be used to fold the jacket into when it's not in use. MSRP: $189.99 USD.



Dakine Builder Packs

Dakine's Builder packs have been updated, and there will be two versions of the popular tool hauler released in Spring 2023. The 40 liter version is the big dog, with the ability to carry full size tools, saws, or buckets. The outer pockets have been enlarged to hold quarts of chainsaw bar oil, and daisy chains have been added to the exterior to help keep tools stable when hiking to the dig zone. MSRP: $260



The 25 liter version is designed for trail projects that are accessed via bike or moto, and can fit collapsible trail tools, like those offered by Trail Boss. In addition to holding those tools, the center compartment is removable and can be used to store different power tools. MSRP: $220



Tech Week 2023 is a chance to get up to speed on the latest mountain bike components, apparel, and accessories. Click here to view all of the related content.


Reviews and Tech Tech Week 2023


19 Comments

  • 23 1
 The kid in me likes the shoes with the boobs on them
  • 1 19
flag canuck7870 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Do you mean boobs around the world that contract cancer?
  • 2 0
 What the heck are boobs on shoes? I only know of 2 types of boobs and one of them can fly Big Grin
  • 1 0
 I wish they made size 14 titty shoes.
  • 16 0
 That dakine pack is way too obvious for carrying in tools to all the completely legit and totally authorized trails I'm building.
  • 3 0
 Anoraks are suddenly a thing again, huh? I feel like they had a moment when I was a teenager back in the 90s. Just in the past couple few days I’ve seen new ones from 7mesh, Ion, Arcteryx and Patagonia.

I don’t want an anorak, but I feel like the internet is conspiring to convince me that I do.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, I'm still not totally convinced - I like a two-way, full length zipper, but there's definitely been a wave of new anoraks this year.
  • 1 0
 Be a lot cooler if it was a cardigan.
  • 1 0
 Sure, the pull over aspect can be annoying for some, but they tend to be more comfortable once on and/or more waterproof. Also, changing up the cut of your garment from time to time can be nice
  • 3 0
 I would much rather have the scout be two pieces, with the alarm speaker being separate so that the thief tears that off and leaves the tracker in place. In its current form the alarm may have the unintended consequence of having the tracker removed.
  • 4 2
 Booooo hiiisssss to the dakine builder pack … as a ten plus year professional trail builder i can say that the dakine pack is a solid Meh .. my Eberlestock cache hauler pack has t beat hands down in versatility ruggedness and over all utility … more pay load more versatility more modularity and a higher payload also a FULL FRAME
  • 1 0
 if you want real comfort get a Kifaru
  • 6 4
 @knog, does this mean that android users are not able to use the Scout?
That doesn't sound very inclusive to me.
  • 1 1
 There's an app for that
  • 3 1
 Especially not smart from a marketing point of view, since Android has a worldwide market share of over 70%. See gs.statcounter.com/os-market-share/mobile/worldwide

Also, except dentists, no one can afford a new iPhone when already coughing up current bike and bike parts prices.
  • 1 0
 Aww, why are the pink boob shoes exclusive to only women sizes?
*Edit. Just so everyone knows, I found out they're also available in Men's!
  • 2 0
 I thought we killed those front pockets in the 80's.
  • 1 0
 Needs a huge Chicago Bulls logo on the back..lol
  • 1 0
 I hope they won't spend more time in the sand than David Hassle'off!





