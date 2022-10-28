Tech Week 2023: A Clever Bike Alarm, New Apparel, Packs, & More

Knog Scout Bike Alarm & Tracker
Knog have added an inconspicuous bike alarm and tracker called the Scout
to their lineup of bike accessories. The small device can be armed with a push of a button if the iPhone it's paired to is within 5 feet, or it can be armed via the app if it's within Bluetooth range of the phone. Once it's armed, an 85 db alarm will go off if the bike is moved. If that doesn't deter the thief and the bike is moved from its location, the device can be tracked with Apple's 'Find My' app thanks to a built in, non-removable AirTag.
The Scout bike alarm has a claimed run time of 6 months (it's rechargeable), and weighs only 25 grams. It also comes with a yellow silicone cover that can be used to advertize its presence, or the cover can be removed to keep it discrete. MSRP: $59.95 USD.
Five Ten Freerider Pro Canvas BCA Shoes
The Five Ten Freerider Pro Canvas BCA edition was created in collaboration with Vero Sandler to help raise breast cancer awareness and to help raise money for breast cancer charities. In the UK and EU, $15 from every pair sold will go to Breast Cancer Now, and in North America that money will go to the National Breast Cancer Association. More information: adidas.com/breast_cancer_awareness
Dakine Darkside Jersey
Dakine's new Darkside jersey was apparently 'inspired' by Thomas Vanderham. I'm not sure if that means he was constantly complaining about having cold nipples, but in any case the new jersey has a windproof front panel that should help keep chests and shoulders warm when you're blasting downhill on a brisk fall day. The jersey is made from 100% recycled polyester that has 4-way stretch. It has an UPF 20+ sun protection rating, and an antimicrobial treatment to keep things smelling fresh. MSRP: $90 USD.
MilkIt Hassle'off ToolMilKit
have a new tool on the way called the Hassle'off (that's the Swiss / German humor coming through). Full details will be revealed when it's launched in November, but it's essentially a small frame-mounted case containing 20 tools, including a tire plugger, multi-tool, and chain tool. The total weight is a claimed 140 grams.
Ion Shelter 2.5L Anorak
The Shelter Anorak
has a 10k/10k water column/breathability rating, fully taped seams, and a DWR coating to keep rain from soaking through. The generous front pocket can be used to hold peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, a spare pair of gloves, or whatever else you don't mind have situated right in front of you. That same pocket can also be used to fold the jacket into when it's not in use. MSRP: $189.99 USD.
Dakine Builder Packs
Dakine's Builder packs have been updated, and there will be two versions of the popular tool hauler released in Spring 2023. The 40 liter version is the big dog, with the ability to carry full size tools, saws, or buckets. The outer pockets have been enlarged to hold quarts of chainsaw bar oil, and daisy chains have been added to the exterior to help keep tools stable when hiking to the dig zone. MSRP: $260
The 25 liter version is designed for trail projects that are accessed via bike or moto, and can fit collapsible trail tools, like those offered by Trail Boss. In addition to holding those tools, the center compartment is removable and can be used to store different power tools. MSRP: $220
19 Comments
I don’t want an anorak, but I feel like the internet is conspiring to convince me that I do.
That doesn't sound very inclusive to me.
Also, except dentists, no one can afford a new iPhone when already coughing up current bike and bike parts prices.
*Edit. Just so everyone knows, I found out they're also available in Men's!