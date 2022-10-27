Tech Week 2023: Clever Bike Stands, Trick CNC'd Components, & a Fancy Storage Container

Oct 27, 2022
by Matt Beer  


Wolf Tooth Waveform Pedals

Fresh off the milling machine in Minnesota are the double concave Waveform flat pedals from Wolf Tooth that sneak in under the $200 mark by a nickel.

There are actually two platform sizes to choose from in black, blue, orange, and ultraviolet colors. Dimensions for each pedal measures105x99mm for the small, which weighs 373g, and the larger size has a footprint of 112x106mm at just 11g heavier. In terms of concavity, the platform dips from 14mm on the perimeter to 12.5 in the center. Surrounding the edges and across the spindle area, there are 11 replaceable, stainless steel pins that use a 3mm hex wrench on the flip side.

Inside, the pedal body rotates on a stainless steel axle using three bearings and an IGUS bushing. That system is said to keep them spinning consistently and reliably without binding due to a seal at each end.

Included are six extra pedal pins, a 5-year warranty and Wolf Tooth has an instructional video on how to service the pedals shown on their website.


Wolf Tooth Echo Lock-on Grips

There are plenty of lock-on grips out there, but Wolf Tooth’s Echo model uses a single inboard clamp to leave the option for either their burlier alloy bar plug or to house the EnCase system inside the handlebar.

The soft 20A durometer rubber is squishy but doesn’t get sticky once they start to break down. At 32mm in diameter and 132mm in length, they’re on the slightly larger side. That single clamp uses a 3mm hex bolt and all of the pieces are available with Wolf Tooth’s Right to Repair program. The Echo lists for $42 with the plastic end cap, with the option to add on the alloy version in any of the nice colors at the checkout, and weigh in at 106g per pair.





North Shore Racks Moveable Garage Stand

From the company that started the trend of vertically loaded bike carriers, North Shore Racks (NSR) has a new solution for swiftly rolling the unit to your vehicle that also doubles as an indoor bike organizer when the rack is not in use.

Built sturdily to hold up to six bikes, the Moveable Garage Stand uses a set of hard rubber wheels to navigate the frame into a corner or against a wall, while two bumpers keep the stand from rolling away.

The story behind the Moveable Garage Stand started out in the NSR shop where they built a dolly to move and work on display racks. Once enough customers asked if they could buy such a thing, NSR created the $489.99 CAD stand worthy of home-use and packable for international shipping.

The base measures 87 cm long, 23 high, including the receiver, and can be adjusted between 96 and 106 centimeters in width, depending on the number of carriers the rack has. All of the mounting bolts come paired with a washer and locking nylon nut. Each piece of the stand is powder coated and in total the unit weighs 19 kg.





Sender Ramps Platform, Podium and Stage Bike Stands

Expanding their crafty wood-slotted products, Sender Ramps has a new line of products that hold onto your bikes instead of launching them. By cradling the rear wheel, the Platform stand can carry up to four bikes in the back of a van or the bed of a pickup truck. The dual-bike stand starts at $349 with three and four-bike holders that go for $399 and $499.

Sender Ramps use 18mm phenolic plywood as frame material with replacement parts available if needed. Each wheel tray is individually adjustable by setting the stainless steel nut and bolt spacing to the desired tire width using basic tools. A simple hand-screw dial clamps down on the wheel trays to hold their position tightly on the adjustable rail system.

If you’re looking to maximize storage space, there are the two or four-bike Podium or three-bike Stage versions of the Platform stand that offer a sliding drawer feature under the rear wheel trays. The soft close drawers won’t slide open on rough roads or steep grades either. The Podium drawer has either one or two square 60x60, 30cm high units, while the Stage has one massive drawer. Each of those list for $549, $649, and $1,099, increasing in price according to the number of bikes they hold.





Works Components 1.0 Degree Angle Headset

So you’ve found that “almost perfect” bike but the head angle isn’t slack enough, or maybe you want to mullet your current 29er without lopping off its ground clearance. Those are just two of the geometry modifications that the Works Components 1.0 Degree Angle Headset can achieve for you and your whip.

Adding the angle set to a frame in the negative direction will decrease the head tube angle and reach while increasing the wheelbase slightly. Inversely, for converting a 29er to run a 27.5” rear wheel, placing the Works Components 1.0 Degree Angle Headset in the positive orientation will nearly retain the head angle of the new wheel setup, but cut down on some of the frames’ length and height measurements.

Machined in the UK, the aluminum cups come in most press-fit style headsets for straight or tapered steer tubes, including the commonly used ZS44/ZS56 SHIS (Standard Headset Information System) measurement. Depending on the frame’s specifications, there are sets of cups available to fit head tubes between 85-149mm tall.

Their headsets run on 45x45-degree sealed bearings which are made easy to knock out thanks to a cut out notch inside the cup. Another nice touch that mechanics will appreciate is the split crown race. Included in the package is a star nut and headset cap for £69.99 £58.33 (ex. VAT) and if one isn't enough, there are two degree options as well.




Yoshimura ENDH Stem

Yoshimura might be new to the mountain bike world, but they’ve been manufacturing high-end racing components for over fifty years. Their ENDH stem works with either a single or dual crown fork and hides a few features that you might not have thought of before.

First, the single crown version could be the saving grace for a steer tube that is cut too short because the clamp has a stack height of only 23.5mm, but securely locks on with two bolts. Secondly, it allows for a quick setup if you need to box your bike because the headset preload and stering alignment remains unchanged when the handlebars are removed.

The 35mm bar clamp ENDH stem goes for $199 and is made in the USA using 6061-T6 aluminum and stainless steel hardware. Three length options exist in both the pewter and bronze YoshiKote anodized colors.

When mounted with the single crown adaptor clamp, the length measures 37, 42, or 42mm and has a 35mm rise, whereas the direct mount option starts at 45mm and extends in the same 5mm increments with a shorter rise of 18mm.





RUX 70L Storage System

It’s not a bag or a box or a plastic container - the RUX 70L is all of those things. The fully collapsible storage system uses a tough, 840D nylon and EVA bottom to make it a waterproof tub.

With multiple carrying handles and straps that clip into the side rails, it’s wearable like a backpack, stows flat, or can hang from a utility track. The tri-fold lid is weatherproof and attaches to the rail so it won’t fly away when it’s not pulled tight over the opening.

As the name states, it holds 70L of gear so items like shoes and a full face helmet tuck in nicely. In the upright configuration measurements equate to 40cm wide, 50 long and 35 high, but when folded flat, it’s just 8cm high.

At $265, it’s not a cheap item, but RUX stands by their product with a lifetime warranty and all of the parts are replaceable. All four neutral colors; black, tan, green, and grey come with the carry straps and lid.


Tech Week 2023 is a chance to get up to speed on the latest mountain bike components, apparel, and accessories. Click here to view all of the related content.


30 Comments

  • 23 1
 At $265 I think i'll stick with a duffel bag. If my shoes and helmet cant take some bumps in a soft bag then I don't want to wear them down the hill. WTF who is buying this shit? Let me answer that... overlanders in lifted tacomas and 4runners.
  • 2 0
 haha I was thinking the same thing. Definitely an "overlander" type accessory. Me and my wife have been using the big tote from walmart method for about 3 years now when we go to the bike park. Pile all the gear in it so you know you have everything, load it in the truck and put all of it back in after riding, bring it in the house and wash it and put it back in and youre ready for next time.
  • 11 0
 $1.99 ikea bag is pretty clutch. Been using the same one for about 8 years.
  • 6 0
 More like “van lifers” in $150k Sprinters…..
  • 4 0
 You have a duffel bag? I just use a left over cardboard box to throw my stuff in the car. You all fancy with your nylon bag.
  • 1 0
 @foggnm: But is your carboard box a banana or fruit box from a grocery store with the wax coating? Don't know what you are missing man...step it up! Big Grin
  • 1 0
 I saw a few different high end "Boxes" at REI the other day. That's one trend I hope companies lose money on.
  • 15 0
 NSR to PB: "we'd like to promote our $489.99 piece of metal with a couple of wheels on it but are worried people will hammer us over the price."
PB to NSR: "Don't worry, we'll feature it together with a $265 piece of plastic and people will ignore your overpriced piece of metal."
  • 8 0
 Its not a bag or container, its $265.
  • 3 0
 So, the NSR thought process is: get home from your ride, unload all 6 bikes and lean them on the ground, remove hitch bolt and remove the rack from your car, then, plug the rack into your ($500!) stand-dolly, then reload all 6 bikes?

And again each time you want to use your rack?
  • 2 0
 Buy two racks, one for your car and one for your stand-dolly. Problem solved.
  • 5 0
 These articles need to be spaced out. They are just getting thrown at me as I try to start work, what am I supposed to do?
  • 2 0
 I built my bike (RSD Big Chief) with a 2 degree Works Components headset and can't say enough good things about it. Lining up the cups before putting them in the frame is a bit tricky but they have marks on them to help a guy out.

Would highly recommend.
  • 2 0
 Second this. Highly recommend the works stuff. I've had about 4-5 of them now over the years.
  • 4 0
 That Works angle set is great on my old Kona. Still not creaky after a year

Bike stand looks great but $350 plus for some laminated wood and bolts????
  • 2 0
 I put a Works +1 on my Spire to steepen the HA. It was a great deal considering it is a 1.5" cup on both sides. I've paid more for regular tapered headsets.
  • 1 0
 @foggnm: How does it ride? Do you notice the difference?
  • 1 0
 I put a Works Angle set on my old Tallboy. They're great pieces of kit and as a company they also are a mine of information.
  • 2 1
 The pedals look very nice, but why bother with two sizes if they're both going to be average? C'mon WT, let's see a boot sized platform for your fatbike audience (that will also serve those of us who just like big pedals) and a high end kids pedal. Or add those two sizes to these existing ones to offer something specific for literally everyone.
  • 1 0
 Decent looking pedals from WT but man their stuff is getting pretty spendy, the dropper and now a $200 pedal.

They are £230 where I am in the UK... jeeeze, we have Pembree at a comparable standard (stainless axle, quality bearings and seals, custom pins etc) for £100 less.
  • 3 0
 I missed the boat…a simple stand for a bike rack is somehow worth 489cad (roughly 361usd) and a wooden box with a drawer 549usd (roughly 744cad). No thank you!!
  • 1 0
 I've loved the RUX design since they were on Kickstarter, I just can't stomach the price. If they were $100-150 I'd probably have 2-3 of them.
  • 1 0
 The price of everything in this article is just unfathomable to me. Cool stuff but how can people justify this?
  • 2 0
 Saw one at a friend's house recently and I must say, that rux really tied the room together. Would buy.
  • 1 0
 What is up with these massively expensive garage storage options? I built one out of two 24" 2x4's and some extra scrap wood and it works perfectly.
  • 1 0
 Hmm, to fit 6 bikes on the garage stand, do you have to take the pedals off like shown?
  • 2 0
 It's just pat
  • 1 0
 I NEED that rack.. no price in the review tells me I can't afford it





