Tech Week 2023: Clever Cockpits - An Adjustable-Width Bar & Dual-Diameter Stem

Newmen adjustable-width handlebars

Cross-section of the grip.

Reverse Components Black-One D-2 Ø31,8 & Ø35mm stem

Having two competing handlebar diameter standards can be annoying, so Reverse components came up with a stem that can accommodate both 31.8 mm and 35 mm bars. It does this with a simple two-part shim, which clips neatly into the stem.



It appears well made and the shim clips into place with a satisfying fit - it doesn't fall out easily when the bar isn't installed. It uses a zero-gap design at the bottom, making it easier to tighten the faceplate bolts without pinching the bar. It's available in two lengths (35 mm and 50 mm) and has two price points, with either steel or titanium bolts.



Trimming handlebar width can be a daunting process for many, as once you've cut them down you can't go back. This leads to many riders putting up with whatever bar width their bike came with, or at best taking a guess at the width they need, trimming them once and sticking with that.Newmen, the German brand best known for their wheels, have a better solution called VG, short for VariGrip. Their bar has female-threaded inserts in either end. The grip contains a matching thread on the inside, which allows the grip to be wound towards or away from the stem, over a useable range of 50 mm. The bar comes in two widths, giving a range of 710 mm to 760mm, or 760 mm to 810 mm. Markings on the bar make it easy to set the grips to the desired width, and then a single pinch bolt secures them in place just like a regular single-sided locking grip.The grip uses reinforced fibreglass to give it enough rigidity to cope with overhanging the bar by up to 50 mm. The grip isn't round - there's more padding and thicker ribs on the top side - so it's important to clamp them in the correct orientation for the intended ergonomics.Here's the coolest part. Newmen are open to licensing their patent to other brands. In fact, they are already in discussion with two other German grip manufacturers, so there could soon be more grip options to suit more riders. They are also considering licensing the technology to other handlebar makers so there could be more options there too. And while this is sort of a new standard, you can use ordinary grips with the bar, or the grips with a standard bar, just not with the width adjustment.Newman's bars are 31.8 mm in diameter only but are available in carbon or alloy, with 10mm, 25mm or 40mm rise. They have 8 degrees of backsweep and 8 degrees of upsweep. That's slightly more upsweep than most bars, so the shape may not suit everyone.The alloy 760-810 mm bar weighs 339 g and the grips are 114 g per pair. That's about a 20 g penalty compared to an 800 mm 31.8 mm Renthal alloy bar with ODI grips. The grips are priced at 20€, the aluminium bar at 60€, and the carbon version goes for 120€. Availability is expected in March 2023.It's available now, costing €59.90 / €69.90 USD, or €84.90 / $99.90 USD for the titanium version. The 35 mm long Ti version weighs 127 g.