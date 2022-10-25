Tech Week 2023: Smart Trainers, Casual Glasses, & Fresh Bum Cream

The $1,199 USD Elite Justo trainer auto-calibrates and works with your mountain bike.

Elite Justo Direct Drive Trainer



There's a good chance you're here to read about some new enduro bike, watch a two-minute video full of sends, or check out all the Red Bull Rampage coverage... all of which has nothing to do with a new trainer from Italian brand Elite. But there's also a (admittedly smaller) chance that you not only know what FTP stands for but work to raise it, and maybe even own a bunch of stretchy clothing. If so, you might also be interested in knowing about Elite's $1,199 USD Justo Direct Drive Interactive Trainer.

Justo Details

• Direct drive, interactive

• Larger flywheel, Flex Feet

• Compatible with mountain bikes

• Auto calibration, dual Bluetooth, bridge connectivity

• Wired connection option

• Can be used offline, unpowered

• MSRP: $1,199 USD

• More info:

• Direct drive, interactive• Larger flywheel, Flex Feet• Compatible with mountain bikes• Auto calibration, dual Bluetooth, bridge connectivity• Wired connection option• Can be used offline, unpowered• MSRP: $1,199 USD• More info: www.elite-it.com

You can pair the Justo with Elite's Rizer to better simulate uphill grades. Flexible feet let the trainer rock left to right for more realism.

Like big rides? Ultra Balm from Chamois Butt’r might help you.

Chamois Butt’r Ultra Balm



If you've read about Elite's new trainer, you might also want to know about this tin of Ultra Balm from Chamois Butt’r that's designed to keep chafing to a minimum during your next all-day epic. Ultra is a bit thicker than their other treatments, with the idea being that it will last and be more effective for longer, especially when faced with non-stop rain or excessive sweating from extreme heat. It's not water or petroleum-based, and the ingredients are all-natural, including oils and beeswax.

Ultra Balm Details

• Designed for long rides, harsh conditions

• All natural ingredients

• Made in the USA

• MSRP: $29.95 USD (5oz tin)

• More info:

• Designed for long rides, harsh conditions• All natural ingredients• Made in the USA• MSRP: $29.95 USD (5oz tin)• More info: www.chamoisbuttr.com

Koo's new Cosmo glasses combine casual looks with performance-oriented features.

Koo Cosmo Glasses



Never heard of Koo? Me neither, but the eyewear brand has been around since 2016 and offers some

Never heard of Koo? Me neither, but the eyewear brand has been around since 2016 and offers some smart-looking MTB goggles , as well as their new Cosmo glasses that are pictured here. The casual-looking Cosmo can be worn anywhere without looking like you're on your way to the 1997 Ironman World Championships, but they still make use of Zeiss polycarbonate lenses and grippy pads at the nose bridge and temples. Polarized lenses are available with the black Cosmos, and the frame is said to be flexible enough to bend long before breaking. Cosmo Details

• Casual style

• Zeiss polycarbonate lenses

• Polarized lenses (black frame only)

• Flexible frame

• Seven color options

• MSRP: $130 - $160 USD

• More info:

• Casual style• Zeiss polycarbonate lenses• Polarized lenses (black frame only)• Flexible frame• Seven color options• MSRP: $130 - $160 USD• More info: www.kooworld.cc

The Cosmo comes in seven colors and costs between $130 and $160 USD.

First off, while the Justo is pictured here with a road bike attached to it, it's also compatible with a 12 x 142mm thru-axle and 135mm quick-release axles, as well as 148mm and 157mm spacing with the addition of adapters that are sold separately. Like other direct drive trainers, the Justo replaces your entire rear wheel; all you need to do is install a cassette (not included) and attach your bike before smashing yourself to bits while using Zwift, Sufferfest, TrainerRoad, or whatever app you've paired it with.Elite has also added a bunch of features that set it apart from its other trainers, including two different durometers of flexible feet that allow the trainer to rock left to right while you're working for a more realistic feeling, a much smaller footprint, and a larger, 13.6lb flywheel. On the software side of things, there's a new ERG "Easy Start" feature that relaxes the resistance briefly if you're restarting pedaling while the trainer is in a high-wattage resistance setting, auto-calibration, dual-Bluetooth, bridge connectivity for heart rate and cadence sensors, and the ability to hardwire an ethernet connection for maximum reliability. If you're into online racing, that last detail should be high on your priority list.You can also use the Justo without a computer by downloading the Elite app and setting the gradient/resistance you'd like to replicate, or even when it's not plugged into the wall and has no power.