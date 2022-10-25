Tech Week 2023: Smart Trainers, Casual Glasses, & Fresh Bum Cream

Oct 25, 2022
by Mike Levy  

The $1,199 USD Elite Justo trainer auto-calibrates and works with your mountain bike.

Elite Justo Direct Drive Trainer

There's a good chance you're here to read about some new enduro bike, watch a two-minute video full of sends, or check out all the Red Bull Rampage coverage... all of which has nothing to do with a new trainer from Italian brand Elite. But there's also a (admittedly smaller) chance that you not only know what FTP stands for but work to raise it, and maybe even own a bunch of stretchy clothing. If so, you might also be interested in knowing about Elite's $1,199 USD Justo Direct Drive Interactive Trainer.
Justo Details
• Direct drive, interactive
• Larger flywheel, Flex Feet
• Compatible with mountain bikes
• Auto calibration, dual Bluetooth, bridge connectivity
• Wired connection option
• Can be used offline, unpowered
• MSRP: $1,199 USD
• More info: www.elite-it.com

First off, while the Justo is pictured here with a road bike attached to it, it's also compatible with a 12 x 142mm thru-axle and 135mm quick-release axles, as well as 148mm and 157mm spacing with the addition of adapters that are sold separately. Like other direct drive trainers, the Justo replaces your entire rear wheel; all you need to do is install a cassette (not included) and attach your bike before smashing yourself to bits while using Zwift, Sufferfest, TrainerRoad, or whatever app you've paired it with.

You can pair the Justo with Elite's Rizer to better simulate uphill grades.
Flexible feet let the trainer rock left to right for more realism.

Elite has also added a bunch of features that set it apart from its other trainers, including two different durometers of flexible feet that allow the trainer to rock left to right while you're working for a more realistic feeling, a much smaller footprint, and a larger, 13.6lb flywheel. On the software side of things, there's a new ERG "Easy Start" feature that relaxes the resistance briefly if you're restarting pedaling while the trainer is in a high-wattage resistance setting, auto-calibration, dual-Bluetooth, bridge connectivity for heart rate and cadence sensors, and the ability to hardwire an ethernet connection for maximum reliability. If you're into online racing, that last detail should be high on your priority list.

You can also use the Justo without a computer by downloading the Elite app and setting the gradient/resistance you'd like to replicate, or even when it's not plugged into the wall and has no power.



Like big rides? Ultra Balm from Chamois Butt’r might help you.

Chamois Butt’r Ultra Balm

If you've read about Elite's new trainer, you might also want to know about this tin of Ultra Balm from Chamois Butt’r that's designed to keep chafing to a minimum during your next all-day epic. Ultra is a bit thicker than their other treatments, with the idea being that it will last and be more effective for longer, especially when faced with non-stop rain or excessive sweating from extreme heat. It's not water or petroleum-based, and the ingredients are all-natural, including oils and beeswax.
Ultra Balm Details
• Designed for long rides, harsh conditions
• All natural ingredients
• Made in the USA
• MSRP: $29.95 USD (5oz tin)
• More info: www.chamoisbuttr.com



Koo Cosmo
Koo's new Cosmo glasses combine casual looks with performance-oriented features.

Koo Cosmo Glasses

Never heard of Koo? Me neither, but the eyewear brand has been around since 2016 and offers some smart-looking MTB goggles, as well as their new Cosmo glasses that are pictured here. The casual-looking Cosmo can be worn anywhere without looking like you're on your way to the 1997 Ironman World Championships, but they still make use of Zeiss polycarbonate lenses and grippy pads at the nose bridge and temples. Polarized lenses are available with the black Cosmos, and the frame is said to be flexible enough to bend long before breaking.
Cosmo Details
• Casual style
• Zeiss polycarbonate lenses
• Polarized lenses (black frame only)
• Flexible frame
• Seven color options
• MSRP: $130 - $160 USD
• More info: www.kooworld.cc

Koo Cosmo
The Cosmo comes in seven colors and costs between $130 and $160 USD.
Koo Cosmo


Tech Week 2023 is a chance to get up to speed on the latest mountain bike components, apparel, and accessories. Click here to view all of the related content.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Week 2023


Must Read This Week
Final Results from Red Bull Rampage 2022
123348 views
Kyle Strait Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice
96952 views
18 Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2022 - Vote For Your Favorite
82865 views
Mountain Bikes Don’t Need to Be Complicated: 5 Places Where Less is More
80366 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2022
53288 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk's Acid Drop from the Top - Red Bull Rampage 2022
47438 views
[Updated] Video Round Up: Builds, POVs, & More from Red Bull Rampage 2022
34891 views
STATS: The Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2022 by the Numbers
34369 views

21 Comments

  • 12 0
 Here's a pro tip for everyone. Want casual sunglasses that don't cost $160? Goodr they're $25 with polarized lenses and work great for any activity, because they are sunglasses!
  • 1 0
 I will second this.
  • 1 0
 I’ve been really happy with sunclouds. Great lens, nice styles, good fit, $60 cdn.
  • 1 0
 DANG Shades well, only glasses I run on and off the bike
  • 1 0
 100% agree with this! Got a pair this summer and they have been great. Excellent quality, cheep, and they have cool names (Vincent’s Absinthe Night Shades are mine)
  • 2 0
 @heze: Best name they have is "Ginger's Soul" all black. So add in great sense of humor
  • 5 0
 Chamois Butt'r in a tin always seems wrong to me. Surely it's better to squeeze that stuff out of a tube prior to applying it to your nether regions. I wouldn't want to share the tin with my friends.
  • 10 0
 Honestly, I wouldn't want to share the tube with my friends either...but to each their own.
  • 1 0
 I rub it onto my chamois, which should be cleaned after every ride. . . But I don’t even share my chamois buttr with my wife, she has her own.
  • 6 0
 Never double dip
  • 5 0
 @iammarkstewart: "butt to each their own"
  • 2 0
 @wobblegoblin: “should be cleaned”… but we know they rarely are.
  • 2 1
 @nateb: dude what.
  • 1 0
 I've had a tin of it sit for too long and get moldy, it was vile
  • 2 0
 @Flavaine: you butter your chode the way you want to, and I'll butter my chode the way I want to.
  • 4 0
 Musher's Secret Dog Paw Wax - buy the 16oz tub, it will last you years. The shit is so tenacious it will stay in your chamois for multiple washes. My balls could survive the Iditarod now.
  • 1 0
 I'm no corporate shill but I have an Elite Suito and quite like it. I'll be getting the Boost adapter so I can put the hardtail on it I think (less than a new XDR body for the new road bike). Full disclosure, I did get an industry deal on it but I still picked it over the Tacx or Wahoo offerings. Only niggle is you should pop for an ANT+ nubbin, seams to work much better than bluetooth.

Also, Goodr makes some pretty nifty glasses for way cheap (relatively speaking).

I've been thinking about shammy cream but so far my legs and lungs run out before my bottom does so I'm good for now.
  • 1 0
 Honestly. Unless you want to race virtually. Just get the new Zwift hub. It's less rhan 1/2 this one listed and I bet most of us wouldn't notice the difference.
  • 2 0
 No double dipping allowed
  • 2 0
 I can’t believe it’s not BuTT’r!!
  • 1 0
 Pretty much all direct drive trainers work with mountain bikes, just fyi





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.012318
Mobile Version of Website