Tech Week 2023: Cold Weather Gear from Spada, Gorewear, Endura, & Giro

Spada Enduro Titan Jacket
The Enduro Titan jacket is another item in Spada's new MTB range featuring a lightweight three-layer fabric design that is waterproof rated at 10,000mm, this means it should be good to resist most downpours and even some snow. To ensure the jacket keeps some breathability Sapda has included zipped underarm vents also the jacket features a silicone print on the shoulders to add extra grip for backpack wearers. To keep the rain out of the jacket Spada has added taped seams, weatherproof zips and a soft jersey cuff that should help stop debris going up the sleeves while riding. There is also an adjustable helmet-compatible hood that can be rolled away.
Spada's Enduro Titan jacket is available now for £139.99 and you can find out more here
.
Spada Route pants
The Spada Route pants are built with a two-way mechanical stretch fabric including a lycra stretch panel in the crotch for plenty of flexibility while riding. Spada has also used a showerproof nylon taslan fabric for some levels of defense against wet and muddy trails although it is not a fully-waterproof set of pants. There is plenty of room for knee pads and there is a more durable panel of material in the knee area. The Route pants cost £89.99 and can be found here
.
Spada Trail Long Sleeve Jersey
Last up from Spada is the Trail long sleeve jersey with a fast-wicking material that is said to be durable and breathable. Spada has used a looser more relaxed fit for the jersey and there is a longer rear hem for increased coverage. The Trail jersey is made from 100% polyester and sells for £39.99. Find out more here
.
Gorewear Endure Jacket
Gorewear's Endure jacket is claimed to be waterproof and windproof with a "guaranteed to keep you dry promise". Alongside this Gorewear has made the jacket to be breathable while also having a slightly longer back and elbows that have been pre-shaped for being in a riding position. Gorewear has included an adjustable hem and hood using drawcords. The Endure jacket costs £229.99 and you can see more here
.
Gorewear C5 Gore-Tex Paclite Pants
The C5 Gore-Tex Paclite pants from Gorewear are claimed to be breathable and lightweight while also offering decent levels of water and wind proofing for winter riding. Similar to the Endura jacket's elbows, Gorewear has pre-shaped the knees for a riding position with an adjustable lower leg width. Gorewear has included waterproof zipped side pockets and zips at the bottom of the legs. The C5 Gore-Tex Paclite pants sell for £199.99 and you can learn more here
.
Gorewear Trail KPR Hybrid 1/2 Zip Jersey
A brand new item in the Gorewear MTB range is the Trail KPR Hybrid 1/2 Zip jersey that is designed to be either worn by itself or as a mid-layer with a base layer or jacket in colder weather. Gorewear has used recycled material in its construction with water and wind-resistant panels. The jersey features reinforced areas on shoulders, chest, lower back and upper arms to prevent wear from backpack/hip packs. The Trail KPR Hybrid 1/2 Zip jersey costs £129.99 and you can read more here
.
Gorewear Fernflow Pants
Gorewear's Fernflow pants are said to be designed for trail riding in cool to cold weather. The pants are built with a lightweight breathable material that has added windproof and water-resistant panels for added protection from the elements. A water-resistant treatment and taped seams are used on the back panel for extra trail spray protection. Gorewear has also used a four-way stretch fabric and has pre-shaped the knees in a cycling position with a tapered leg design. Gorewear is selling the Fernflow pants for £169.99 and you can see more here
.
Endura MT500 Freezing Point Jacket II
First up from Scottish brand Endura is the MT500 Freezing Point jacket II, designed for the coldest conditions. The updated Freezing Point jacket features PrimaLoft Gold Active insulation to fight off the cold temperatures and has paired these with lightweight ripstop body panels. The PrimaLoft Gold Active insulation panels are used on the sleeves, front torso and hood. These are paired with a new Primaloft inner face on the back and lower sleeves. The jacket also includes ventilation if needed with a large 2-wap zipped vent underarm, there are two front pockets that can also act as vents. Endura has used a PFC-Free and non-toxic water-repellent finish.
The updated MT500 Freezing Point jacket costs £164.99 and is available here
.
Endura MT500 Freezing Point Trouser
To make sure your legs don't get cold in freezing conditions Endura also has the MT500 Freezing Point pants that use the same PrimaLoft® Gold Active insulation as the jackets on the front thigh panels. The rest of the pants use a stretchy thermal softshell fabric to allow decent freedom of movement while still keeping the warmth in. Also like the jacket Endura has used a PFC-Free and non-toxic water-repellent finish. The Freezing Point pants are available now for £149.99 here
.
Endura MT500 Freezing Point Waterproof Glove
Rounding out the Freezing Point range is a waterproof glove that utilises Primaloft Gold Insulation and a PFC-Free non-toxic durable water repellent finish to keep your hands warm and dry in tough winter conditions. The gloves also feature a long stretch cuff with a velcro fastening. Endura sells the Freezing Point waterproof gloves for £64.99 and you can read more here
.
Endura Singletrack Fleece
Offering the option of an early spring/autumn riding jersey the Singletrack fleece can also be a handy mid-layer when things get colder. The fleece is made using a grid back insulating fabric for a decent balance between insulating warmth and breathability. The jersey is made using 80% recycled fabric and features a small zipped pocket on the lower back. The Singletrack fleece can be found for £64.99 here
.
Endura MT500 Spray Pants
Wrapping out the winter gear from Endura are the MT500 Spray pants. These offer a lightweight trail pant with a DWR finish to keep out most of the water, Endura has once again used a PFC-Free and non-toxic water-repellent finish. There is also 3 layer seam taped rear panels to protect from rear tire spray as well as zipped hand pockets and thigh vents. The MT500 Spray pants cost £119.99 and you can find out more here
.
Giro Cascade Insulated Jacket
Giro's new Cascade Jacket is designed for use in temperatures between 30 to 50 degrees F (-1 to 10 C). To help out on those chilly rides it uses Polartec Alpha insulation at the front and in the sleeves, with an un-insulated back panel to help with breathability. Although it's meant for drier conditions, it does have a DWR coating to deal with any unexpected rain or snow storms. Other details include a zippered rear pocket, and reflective highlights in case there's any road riding on your way to the trail. More info: giro.com
