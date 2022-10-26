Tech Week 2023: Endura's New MT500 Helmet, Spada Apparel, deuter Hip Packs & More

Endura MT500 Helmet
This year Endura has launched its new top-of-the-range MT500 which now features both MIPS and Koroyd technology. The updated helmet adds a fully-integrated fit system into the MIPS layer, with Endura saying this provides a 360-degree flexible mount that can conform to different head shapes. Alongside the added MIPS protection Endura added an accessory mount, a goggle strap gripper, a glasses dock and a visor with increased adjustability.
The MT500 helmet is available now in the UK & Europe for £169.99. The helmet is set to launch in North America soon. Find out more here
Endura MT500 Burner Flat Shoes
Launched earlier this year as part of Endura's first footwear range, the MT500 Bruner Flat shoes have been developed in partnership with physiotherapist and ergonomist Phil Burt. Endura says "gone are the days when the highest performing materials and technologies are reserved for clipless footwear."
The MT500 shoes use Endura's new StickyFoot Grip rubber compound that aims to deform around the pedal pins to lock your feet in place on the pedals while still offering good toe and heel treads for decent walking traction. Inside the shoe Endura has created a "metatarsal button," a small raised section on the sole in the center of the foot that is claimed to improve forefoot comfort. There are also small dots placed across the insole that are said to help muscles contract and relax.
They are available now for £119.99 in black, forest green and navy colour options. We previously reviewed the clipless versions of these shoes here.
Spada Whistler Short Sleeve Jersey and Pro Shorts
Launched earlier this year, the new range of MTB apparel from Spada features jerseys, jackets and helmets. The Whistler short sleeve jersey is made to be lightweight and breathable using a polyester knit fabric for the main body. Spada has designed the jersey with a loose relaxed fit and a longer back hem for more coverage. The Whistler jersey is available now for £34.99, learn more here
Also in the new range from Spada are the Pro Shorts made to be durable and breathable. The bulk of the shorts is made with a showerproof nylon taslan fabric for some weather resistance, and there is a lycra panel in the crotch for added stretch while riding. In addition, there are laser cut holes to improve ventilation. Spada's Pro Shorts do have a more baggy appearance than some recently launched offerings, but for taller riders they do have a decent length and provide plenty of coverage. The shorts also featured an adjustable waistband that has a decent amount of grip to stop any chance of these falling down. Spada's Pro Short cost £69.99 and you can find out more here
deuter Pulse Series
First up in the new range is the Pulse 3 which is a slimline pack with a single zipped main compartment along with two pockets on the waist belt. While the Pulse 3 is a smaller hip pack it can still fit a 1.5L hydration pack that comes included. All of the new Pulse series is PFC-free, climate-neutral certified and uses bluesign-certified fabric and recycled materials. The Pulse 3 costs $95.
The next bag in the range is the Pulse 5 offering five litres of storage with a zipped main compartment alongside a tool organizer on the front, a dedicated phone pocket and a water bottle holder. Just like the Pulse 3 the 5 also has space for the included 1.5L hydration pack. deuter will be selling the Pulse 5 for $110.
The last part of the series is the Pulse Pro 5 which is mostly similar to the 5 but it adds some additional storage space, a 'pull-forward system' for adjusting the waist belt and a breathable mesh back. The Pulse Pro 5 sees a small step in price with a cost of $125. The new range of Pulse hip packs will be available in April 2023.
Küat Racks Piston SR
Küat's new Piston SR is a lightweight and smaller version of its previous Piston Pro X
rack. The Piston SR uses a metal construction with Kashima-coated struts and has an integrated cable lock. Coming over from the previous Piston Pro X there is the OneTap hydro-pneumatic tire arms and FastFit wheel chock system. While some features carry over from the past rack that sold for $1,389 the Piston SR will cost significantly lower at $449.
The Piston SR is designed for multiple mount options and can fit up to a 53-inch wheelbase and a max weight of 67 lb. Orders for the Piston SR are set to be shipping in spring 2023.
MAAP Alt_Road Lightweight Anorak
MAAP has launched its Alt_Road anorak which has been made to offer lightweight protection from the elements in a stashable size that can be stored in a pocket or bag when not needed. The jacket is made with a Drytex fabric with thermo-taped seems so it is waterproof and breathable, there is also an adjustable hood for extra protection.
MAAP's Alt_Road anorak is available now for $335, learn more here
