Tech Week 2023: EXT's Aria Air Shock & ERA V2 190 Fork

before). As an unexpected bonus, they're also releasing a longer-travel version of their lauded Era V2 fork, with 180 to 190 mm of travel. EXT Aria shock
EXT's first air shock, the Aria, shares the same damper architecture and features as EXT's e-Storia coil shock for e-bikes. Though the damping tune(s) and valving will likely be different, it has the same high-speed and low-speed compression and rebound circuits, firm lockout system and adjustable hydraulic bottom-out controls.
The air spring is what makes the Aria stand out from other shocks on the market. Like the Era fork, it uses a twin positive chamber design, so there's one air valve for the main air spring and a second to control the ramp-up. This allows the mid- to end-stroke to be controlled more independently from the beginning part of the travel, and more precisely than with volume spacers.
EXT Aria Details
• Twin positive chamber pressure adjustment
• "High volume" negative chamber
• High- and low-speed compression, hydraulic bottom-out control, lockout and rebound adjustment
• Metric and Trunion sizes, from 50 to 75 mm stroke
• Price TBC
• Available to preorder later in 2022, shipped February to March 2023
It also means the progressivity of the shock can be adjusted quickly with a shock pump on the trailside; there's no need to take the shock off the bike, take it apart and add or remove volume spacers at home.
EXT are still working out the final details so pricing is yet to be announced, but they told me "we can assume it will be in a close range of the EXT e-Storia (so around 994.00 € + VAT)". There will be a chance to preorder the shock before the end of the year, and those first orders are due to be shipped between February and March next year. EXT ERA V2 190 Fork
EXT's existing ERA V2 fork can provide anywhere from 130 to 170 millimeters of travel. Their new fork, which they're unofficially calling the "ERA V2 Long Travel version," or "ERA V2 190" for short, is internally adjustable between 180 or 190 mm of travel.
It's more than just a travel boost though, as it features new lower legs, using “Thixomolding
Lower Technology”, as well as thicker stanchion walls and increased bushing overlap for added stiffness. A floating axle is claimed to improve alignment and cut friction, and a larger negative chamber volume should make it more coil-like and supple at the start of the travel.
EXT ERA V2 190 Details
• 180 or 190 mm travel (internally adjustable)
• Twin positive air chamber design
• Increased negative chamber volume
• High- and low-speed compression and rebound adjustment
• High overlap crown-steerer junction to increase stiffness and reduce creaking
• Price: 1480.00 € + VAT
• Available aftermarket from January 2023
The claimed weight is very coil-like too, at 2,450 g. That's around 150 g more than a RockShox Zeb and 100 g less than a RockShox Boxxer. It should be available to buy from January, at the same (quite high) price as the regular ERA V2.
