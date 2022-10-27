Tech Week 2023: EXT's Aria Air Shock & ERA V2 190 Fork

Oct 27, 2022
by Seb Stott  

Yes, that's two air valves.

EXT have shared more details of their upcoming air shock (which we've spotted before). As an unexpected bonus, they're also releasing a longer-travel version of their lauded Era V2 fork, with 180 to 190 mm of travel.

EXT Aria shock

EXT's first air shock, the Aria, shares the same damper architecture and features as EXT's e-Storia coil shock for e-bikes. Though the damping tune(s) and valving will likely be different, it has the same high-speed and low-speed compression and rebound circuits, firm lockout system and adjustable hydraulic bottom-out controls.

The air spring is what makes the Aria stand out from other shocks on the market. Like the Era fork, it uses a twin positive chamber design, so there's one air valve for the main air spring and a second to control the ramp-up. This allows the mid- to end-stroke to be controlled more independently from the beginning part of the travel, and more precisely than with volume spacers.
EXT Aria Details
• Twin positive chamber pressure adjustment
• "High volume" negative chamber
• High- and low-speed compression, hydraulic bottom-out control, lockout and rebound adjustment
• Metric and Trunion sizes, from 50 to 75 mm stroke
• Price TBC
• Available to preorder later in 2022, shipped February to March 2023

It also means the progressivity of the shock can be adjusted quickly with a shock pump on the trailside; there's no need to take the shock off the bike, take it apart and add or remove volume spacers at home.

EXT are still working out the final details so pricing is yet to be announced, but they told me "we can assume it will be in a close range of the EXT e-Storia (so around 994.00 € + VAT)". There will be a chance to preorder the shock before the end of the year, and those first orders are due to be shipped between February and March next year.

EXT ERA V2 190 Fork



EXT's existing ERA V2 fork can provide anywhere from 130 to 170 millimeters of travel. Their new fork, which they're unofficially calling the "ERA V2 Long Travel version," or "ERA V2 190" for short, is internally adjustable between 180 or 190 mm of travel.

It's more than just a travel boost though, as it features new lower legs, using “Thixomolding Lower Technology”, as well as thicker stanchion walls and increased bushing overlap for added stiffness. A floating axle is claimed to improve alignment and cut friction, and a larger negative chamber volume should make it more coil-like and supple at the start of the travel.
EXT ERA V2 190 Details
• 180 or 190 mm travel (internally adjustable)
• Twin positive air chamber design
• Increased negative chamber volume
• High- and low-speed compression and rebound adjustment
• High overlap crown-steerer junction to increase stiffness and reduce creaking
• Price: 1480.00 € + VAT
• Available aftermarket from January 2023

The claimed weight is very coil-like too, at 2,450 g. That's around 150 g more than a RockShox Zeb and 100 g less than a RockShox Boxxer. It should be available to buy from January, at the same (quite high) price as the regular ERA V2.


Tech Week 2023 is a chance to get up to speed on the latest mountain bike components, apparel, and accessories. Click here to view all of the related content.


25 Comments

  • 26 1
 They almost got it. All they needed to do was add an extra crown and 10mm more travel. No I do not want to do bar spins and tail whips on a DH bike.
  • 7 0
 Totally agree, would love to see an EXT dh fork
  • 1 0
 @jeremyk: They have that proto inverted one floating around. I'd love to try that. My Era V1 is hands down the best fork I've tried. But if the normal Era is so freaking $$$, I can't imagine what their inverted DH fork would cost.
  • 1 0
 EXT DH fork is coming...
  • 3 0
 Does anyone ride DH bikes anymore?
  • 1 0
 @ihsik: Theres one or two at every bike shop in Utah/Idaho/Colorado
  • 1 0
 *13 mm
  • 18 1
 Hopefully that shock won't blow up in a week like a Fox X2
  • 20 0
 let's just say the bar isn't really high lol
  • 2 0
 death to frames that eat shocks, and shocks that can't handle frames
  • 4 1
 The Storia was a massive upgrade from the X2 and DHX2 I'd run previously. If this is like that then I'd put it at the top of the list.
  • 1 0
 Any shock on the market is an upgrade from an X2.
  • 1 0
 Great to see an air shock option from EXT. I've been eyeing the Storia Lok V3 coil for over a year - I really want to pull the trigger! (Currently on the current X2, which I have really enjoyed).

I suspect we'll see a new Rockshox "X2 competitor" next year to compliment the success of their Zeb. Return of the Vivid Air?
  • 1 0
 Highly recommend the upgrade. Went from X2 to DHX2 and now to the storia and it’s not even close in terms of suspension performance to anything fox has put right now.
  • 1 0
 same here, X2 blew up after 5 rides, swapped out for Storia V3. Did not disappoint at all!!!
  • 3 1
 I think part of the 190 single crown thing is the 15 millimeter axle, the only thing stopping me from putting a 40 in my enduro bike is the 20mm axle.
  • 5 0
 If you run Hope hubs you only need to swap end caps.
  • 6 1
 Nice, time to ditch fox.
  • 3 0
 nice looking shock, looking to replace my unreliable X2.
  • 1 0
 That's a lot of $$$ for a v 1.0
  • 2 4
 Ok but will it be better than my float X2?
  • 6 0
 yes mos definitely
  • 3 0
 It's a time investment, you'll save loads of it not having to get it warrantied by Fox every 3 weeks.
Below threshold threads are hidden





