Tech Week 2023: EXT's Aria Air Shock & ERA V2 190 Fork

EXT's first air shock, the Aria, shares the same damper architecture and features as EXT's e-Storia coil shock for e-bikes. Though the damping tune(s) and valving will likely be different, it has the same high-speed and low-speed compression and rebound circuits, firm lockout system and adjustable hydraulic bottom-out controls.



The air spring is what makes the Aria stand out from other shocks on the market. Like the Era fork, it uses a twin positive chamber design, so there's one air valve for the main air spring and a second to control the ramp-up. This allows the mid- to end-stroke to be controlled more independently from the beginning part of the travel, and more precisely than with volume spacers.



EXT Aria Details

• Twin positive chamber pressure adjustment

• "High volume" negative chamber

• High- and low-speed compression, hydraulic bottom-out control, lockout and rebound adjustment

• Metric and Trunion sizes, from 50 to 75 mm stroke

• Price TBC

• Available to preorder later in 2022, shipped February to March 2023

