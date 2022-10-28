Tech Week 2023: Handguards, Expensive Winter Shoes, Luxurious Printed Saddles

Sendhit Nock V2 Handguards
While slightly divisive for aesthetic reasons, there are some that diligently swear by hand guards. Whether it's to make the tree-punch slightly less painful, to help you when riding through thick bracken, or just to stop your hands from looking like baked potatoes after the winter's chill has had its way, they do arguably have their place.
Sendhit recently released the Nock V2 guards. The new versions are just 168 grams per pair and feature an aluminum bracket. The guard itself is made of impact-proof plastic, with foam on the inner edge to soften the blow being passed onto your hands.
The guards aim to offer compatibility, regardless of brake or shifter configuration.
They feature two lateral and two front adjustments for the right fit. Nock say they're compatible with all brake and shifter models, and won't interfere with any other controls as they use just 10mm of bar space. The bracket itself features a 28mm screw and is articulated to make installation and removal easier.
The plastic guard itself uses two zones to offer the right level of big-hit-resistance and the ability to glance off impacts. The central zone aims to offer a decent level of stiffness. It does this by its curvature and thickness. The side zone is made to deform, not only to brush off impacts, but to avoid overloading the clamp and having it snap under impact.
The new Nock handguards are available for €74.99. Please visit sendhit.net

Selle Italia SLR Boost 3D
Although more suited to the rigors of road cycling, it's not entirely uncommon for mountain, or dare I say in the strange eventuality that any happen to be reading, gravel bicyclists
, to run lightweight road saddles on XC bikes, especially those that aim to offer a degree of relief or comfort. The SLR Boost 3D could well be that style of saddle.
The saddle has already got Brian Park slightly hot under the collar with its 3D-printed pattern that will try and take the sting and vibration out of the road surface. The saddle claims to have progressive absorption and is available in two sizes - the 130 mm width S3 and the 145mm L3.
A low-claimed weight of 170 g is impressive - but so it should be, with prices starting at $399.90 for the titanium railed version.
The saddle is also available with titanium or carbon rails. For more information please visit selleitalia.com
Fizik Terra Artica GTX
Fizik also release a new winter shoe, which sees updates compared to the model we reviewed last year
. The Gore-Tex insulated model hopes to be the ultimate wet-weather clipless shoe. The shoe features a fleece lined inner, which should help wick moisture away and keep your feet comfortable and dry.
It uses a BOA ratchet for security on a ripstop upper, as well as a velcro strap around the ankle for added security. It also features a new X5 nylon sole for better grip off the bike. Sizes: 36-48 are available, with 37 to 47 also in half sizes. The shoes have a claimed weight of 432 g.
The shoes are available in a loud purple and brown Grape colorway, as well as a more subdued black. They have a price of $260 USD. For more information please visit fizik.com
Industry Nine
Industry 9 have released a special edition to their 305 wheels - The None More Black enduro wheels, complete with end caps that go all the way to eleven, are a limited run that involves a different anodization process to create a two-tone effect that renders the laser etching to a shadow.
The wheel uses Industry 9's own straight pull spokes and the 305 rims are 7000 series alloy. At the heart of the wheels is their Hydra rear hub, which offers 690 points of engagement and a distinctive buzz. As the name suggests, the rims use a 30.5 mm rim width.
There are only 100 sets of this limited run available and will sell for $1455 USD. Please visit industrynine.com
for more information.
POC Sports
POC's new Air indoor cycling range are there to keep you comfortable and dry during your winter turbo-sweat-session. Cut with a looser fit, the vest hangs away from the body without clinging for increased comfort. The vest aims to be exceptionally lightweight and the shorts come without shoulder straps in a bid to cut down on excess material. The vest, in either men's or women's fit, retails for $60 USD. The shorts are $140.
There are also new lightweight mesh bib liners the MTB Air Layer Bib shorts feature a similarly thin fabric to the indoor range, as well as shoulder straps and pockets on the back and thigh. They sell for $130 USD.
POC also have a new kids range of jerseys, helmets and glasses.
