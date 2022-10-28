Tech Week 2023: Handguards, Expensive Winter Shoes, Luxurious Printed Saddles

Sendhit Nock V2 Handguards

The guards aim to offer compatibility, regardless of brake or shifter configuration.

Selle Italia SLR Boost 3D

In the Venn diagram between Brian and Levy's desires, there is a small slither of cross-over where gravel-oriented 3d-printed products exist.

Fizik Terra Artica GTX

The Grape colourway is definitely the louder of the two options, but I quite like it.

Cleat placement is everything.

Industry Nine

POC Sports