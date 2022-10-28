Tech Week 2023: Leatt Showcase Waterproof Flat Shoes & Winter Monosuit

Leatt 7.0 Hydradri Flat Sole Shoe

It's a well known fact of life that the only known way to ensure a mild and dry winter is to invest in decent wet weather gear beforehand. In a strange twist of fate, the better stocked your cupboard is in space-age membranes and water-repelling-wonders, the less likely you are to need them. Should you wish to seize upon this phenomenon, Leatt has you covered with two new items. These items are still not released to the wider public, and this article forms something of a sneak peek of the brand's 2023 range, which will be available soon.Waterproof shoes shouldn't just be the province of people who liked to be attached to their bike, and it's great to see more options in this regard.This all-weather flat pedal shoe offers 10K/10K waterproof protection and has a fully taped outer shell that aims to keep water and muck out of the lacing system. The cover itself has a sealed zip and fastener. The shoe features Leatt's Hydradri membrane.The shoe also features Leatt's RideGrip Pro rubber compound, which is softer than the standard RideGrip rubber that you will find on some of their other shoes. The idea behind this is to provide more grip in wet and muddy conditions, when things are slippier to begin with. I also imagine that a softer rubber compound could enable the pins to bite more in colder winter conditions. Much like the Five Ten Trailcross Gore-Tex shoes we tested last year, these wet weather numbers from Leatt also offer ankle coverage that your trouser can sit over to prevent things from falling into the shoe.The shoes will be available in US 6-13 and have an RRP of $189.99 USD.If wet weather riding is your thing, and you prefer a one-and-done approach to your attire, a mono suit might just be the answer. Instead of suffering the indignity of taking off umpteen individual items on your front doorstep, much to the horror of your neighbors, you can peel yourself like a Kitkat and jump inside.The suit is made from Leatt's full seam taped, three-layer Hydradri MAX membrane which boasts an impressive claimed waterproof and breathable rating of 30,000/30,000. The suit has adjustable ventilation and features a resistant coating that will hope to not only keep you drier but also resist stains.The suit also features a hood with a tall collar. The hood itself should fit over full or open-face helmets, and features a patent-pending magnetic system to keep the hood fixed to your helmet or back. Should you wish for more ventilation on climbs, the suit features Leatt's ClimbVent, which will let you open the jacket entirely for maximum ventilation on climbs.Internally, and much like on some winter-sports apparel, the suit features suspenders. Should you wish you could wear the jacket up, down or around the waist. There is also added reinforcement on the elbows and knees to stop tears in the case of crashing. The jacket features six outer pockets and a goggle wipe.Available in small to triple-XL, the suit has a retail of $399.99 USD