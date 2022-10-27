Tech Week 2023: Marin Flat Pedals, SealSkinz Cold Weather Gloves, Kitsbow Merino Apparel, & More

Kitsbow Kincaid Merino Technical Sweater & Ziler Merino Long Sleeve
The Ziler Merino Long Sleeve is 55% Merino and 45% synthetic.
The Kitsbow Kincaid is a crew neck sweater made out of a nylon-faced merino knit that Kitsbow says is durable on the outside, but soft and odor-eating on the inside. It has shoulder and elbow patches for water and abrasion resistance and a contoured hem for additional coverage. It's sewn in Old Fort, North Carolina, and retails for $179 USD.
The Kitsbow Ziler is a lightweight longsleeve tee made with a Merino wool blend fabric of 55% Merino and 45% synthetic which Kitsbow says wicks moisture and dries quicker than pure merino. It can be used as a base layer or as a single layer and has a contoured rear drop hem. It's sewn in Old Fort, North Carolina and retails for $89 USD.
Marin Oso Flat Pedals
The nylon-reinforced Marin Oso Flat Pedals come in blue or black and retail for $55 USD..
Marin's Oso pedals have a nylon-reinforced body and a longer 120mm L x 105mm W body for extra support. They have sealed bearings & DU bushing, nine replaceable metal pins per side, are rebuildable, and weigh 403g a pair. They come in blue or black and retail for $55 USD.
Marin Grizzly Grips
The Marin Grizzly grips have a 32.25mm diameter and are 143mm in total length.
Marin says that the Grizzly Grips are built with a thin inner core and offset outer rubber profile to increase comfort and grip. There are micro ribs and a waffle construction, paired with two thumb location grooves that support your hands on the grip. The inner core extends past the grip on the ends to protect the soft spots when you lay the bike down, intentionally or not and the custom alloy super thin alloy clamp maximizes your hands gripping surface and a longer grip/hand interface. The grips have a 32.25mm diameter and are 143mm in total length. They come in three colours and retail for $25 USD.
Tailwind Nutrition Active Hydration
Active Hydration is available in four flavours.
Tailwind Nutrition is launching Active Hydration, a drink mix containing electrolytes, collagen, and vitamin C. Active Hydration is lightly sweetened with cane sugar, mixes clear with water and, according to the brand, has a light, fruity taste.
Active Hydration is available in four flavours – Cherry Acai, Tangerine Grapefruit, Tropical Orange, and Strawberry Lemonade. It is packaged as individual serving packets in 12-pack boxes that retail for $21 USD. One 9-gram packet has 35 calories and is intended to be mixed with 12-ounces of water.
SealSkinz Waterproof & Insulated Fusion Control Gloves
SealSkinz says that the new gloves are made of a four-layer construction for warmth, durability and waterproofing.
SealSkinz has a new line of waterproof gloves for cold weather. The gloves are made of a four-layer construction for warmth, durability and waterproofing. SealSkinz says that their Fusion Control technology bonds the liner and outer shell to a unique hydrophilic membrane, creating a 100% waterproof fabric that actually breathes. This also eliminates movement between layers and enables the glove to fit much closer to the skin for higher dexterity.
