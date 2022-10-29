Tech Week 2023: 3D Printed Randoms from Jank Components, 76 Projects, & More

Oct 29, 2022
by Brian Park  


This was going to be another Randoms article, but it seems like 3D printed pump-holders are this year's enduro-specific socks. Everyone's making them, so this is going to feature a few of the more interesting ones.




Jank Components

Jank Components OneUp Pump Holder
Santa Cruz Glovebox pump holder for OneUp pumps.

Jank Components OneUp Pump Holder
Eric likes big layer heights.
Jank Components OneUp Pump Holder
Retention is really easy with his system.

We recently had Eric Olsen aka Janky Eric aka Jerrick on the Pinkbike Podcast to chat about his business—stay tuned for that, it should drop shortly. Jank's origin story is similar to a lot of 3D printing businesses—requests from friends started piling up until he had to make it happen. Everything is designed and manufactured in Bellingham, Washington, with the goal of creating a sustainable company.

As far as I know Eric produced the first SWAT box pump holder, which is a really nice way to keep your pump stowed inside your frame without rattling. He's recently carried that idea over to the Santa Cruz glovebox in-frame storage as well. It's designed for OneUp EDC pumps, weighs 15 grams without the required hardware, and works with all Santa Cruz models that have a glovebox. I'm a big fan of the concept.

Jank Components OneUp Pump Holder
Upside down text for backflips.

Jank Components OneUp Pump Holder
The adhesive mount is side-load only.
Jank Components OneUp Pump Holder
3M VHB tape is incredible stuff.

Jank has also released an adhesive/ziptie mounted version of his inline OneUp EDC pump holder for frames without threaded holes.

Glovebox & Adhesive Pump Holder Details
• Designed for OneUp EDC pumps (or other 28-30mm pumps)
• Glovebox version includes hardware and is compatible with all Santa Cruz bikes with glovebox
• 3D printed with ultra strong NylonX carbon fiber filament
• 15g for the Glovebox version without hardware; 17g for the adhesive version
• Made in Bellingham, Washington
• Price: $24.99 USD
• Available now at jankcomponents.com





76 Projects

76 Projects
OneUp pump mounts, so hot right now.

76 Projects
Stick on or bolt on.
76 Projects
Ideal for under the top tube.

I've mentioned the UK's 76 Projects before. I'm a big fan of their HP multi jet fusion industrial printing setup—it's a huge investment and produces incredibly high quality nylon parts. They've recently turned their attention to an inline pump mount as well, and come up with this clever bolt on/stick on combination mount.

Details
• Fits OneUp EDC and other similarly sized pumps
• Can be bolted-on by popping out the slot covers and directly mounting to frame bosses (+-5mm)
• Can be stuck onto most bike frames with its flexible base and VHB adhesive (*flat to minimum tube diameter of 34mm)
• Printed with multi jet fusion technology in tough nylon
• 21g (plus mounting bolts)
• Designed and Manufactured in the UK
• Price: £17.50
• Available now at 76projects.com





Cycle Solvers

Cycle Solvers
More OneUp Pump Mounts!

Cycle Solvers
Run it as pump-only...
Cycle Solvers
...or use a velcro strap to fit a tube, tools, etc.

Another UK outfit called Cycle Solvers does this very clever OneUp EDC pump mount. Its claim to fame is that in addition to holding your pump, it has a gap between frame and mount for an optional velcro strap that can be used to secure a tool, C02, levers, tubes, etc.

Cycle Solvers
Clever clip

Cycle Solvers
They offer their O-ring and clip separately as a direct replacement for the OneUp clip (that does sometimes break)
Cycle Solvers
Works on a stock OneUp pump holder as well as their own inline mount.

Details
• 3D printed with a tough, UV stable material
• Standard bottle cage spacing
• Optional Velcro strap can also be used to hold a tube or tools on top of the pump
• Comes with pump mount, O-ring clip, and mounting hardware
• The tough O-ring clip is available separately and backwards compatible with the stock OneUp pump holder
• Weight TBC
• Made in the UK
• £23–£27.50
• Available now at cyclesolvers.co.uk





ProBike3D

ProBike3D pump mount
ProBike3D pump mount

These aren't new, but I wanted to give a quick shout out to ProBike3D, a Canadian outfit that's been doing 3D printed pump holders and GoPro mounts for a while now. They do a few sizes of mount in several colours of PETG material.

Details
• Available in black, blue, clear, red, silver, or white
• Printed with PETG
• Two sizes: 28-31mm, and 31–34mm
• Includes retaining strap
• Made in Newfoundland, Canada
• $26–$29
• Available now at probike3d.com





Some Dork

I printed this pump holder for a Crankbrothers Klic HV, but can do most pump sizes.

3D printed Sequence Ultralight Inline Pump Holder for OneUp Lezyne Crankbrothers More
A different size for OneUp pumps. I use the included Nano strap for the big bike.
3D printed Sequence SWAT Frame Storage Pump Holder for OneUp Lezyne Crankbrothers More
Did a SWAT version as well. Inspired by Jank, but with some key differences.

All of the above pump mounts are cool and all, but what if you want something that's more expensive? And what if you prefer things made by someone with no engineering experience? Well search no further. I've started to sell a few of these universal(ish) inline pumpholders too.

I tried to take advantage of 3D printing tech by building the model parametrically. Rather than one-size-fits-some, this let me generate individual designs for OneUp, Lezyne, Crankbrothers, Topeak, and most other popular pumps on the market. And because they're size-specific and I made the shape elliptical rather than round, pumps snap in really well.

The pump holders are light at around 10g (more for larger versions) and made with NylonX carbon filament. I use a low 0.1mm layer height for a nicer finish, because what I lack in skills I make up for in vanity. I can do custom sizes or requests (eg. strap delete if you want to live dangerously), and they start around $60 CAD (~$44 USD) with free worldwide shipping. Check out all my bad ideas here.

3D printed Sequence SWAT Frame Storage Pump Holder for OneUp Lezyne Crankbrothers More
SWAT holder made for an old Crankbrothers Gem.
3D printed Climb Switch High Performance System
PS. I'm doing a Climb Switch preorder for you degenerates.


