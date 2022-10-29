Tech Week 2023: 3D Printed Randoms from Jank Components, 76 Projects, & More

This was
going to be another Randoms article, but it seems like 3D printed pump-holders are this year's enduro-specific socks. Everyone's making them, so this is going to feature a few of the more interesting ones.
Jank Components
We recently had Eric Olsen aka Janky Eric aka Jerrick on the Pinkbike Podcast
to chat about his business—stay tuned for that, it should drop shortly. Jank's origin story is similar to a lot of 3D printing businesses—requests from friends started piling up until he had to make it happen. Everything is designed and manufactured in Bellingham, Washington, with the goal of creating a sustainable company.
As far as I know Eric produced the first SWAT box pump holder
, which is a really nice way to keep your pump stowed inside your frame without rattling. He's recently carried that idea over to the Santa Cruz glovebox in-frame storage as well. It's designed for OneUp EDC pumps, weighs 15 grams without the required hardware, and works with all Santa Cruz models that have a glovebox. I'm a big fan of the concept.
Jank has also released an adhesive/ziptie mounted version of his inline OneUp EDC pump holder for frames without threaded holes. Glovebox & Adhesive Pump Holder Details
• Designed for OneUp EDC pumps (or other 28-30mm pumps)
• Glovebox version includes hardware and is compatible with all Santa Cruz bikes with glovebox
• 3D printed with ultra strong NylonX carbon fiber filament
• 15g for the Glovebox version without hardware; 17g for the adhesive version
• Made in Bellingham, Washington
• Price: $24.99 USD
• Available now at jankcomponents.com
76 Projects
I've mentioned the UK's 76 Projects before. I'm a big fan of their HP multi jet fusion industrial printing setup—it's a huge investment and produces incredibly high quality nylon parts. They've recently turned their attention to an inline pump mount as well, and come up with this clever bolt on/stick on combination mount. Details
• Fits OneUp EDC and other similarly sized pumps
• Can be bolted-on by popping out the slot covers and directly mounting to frame bosses (+-5mm)
• Can be stuck onto most bike frames with its flexible base and VHB adhesive (*flat to minimum tube diameter of 34mm)
• Printed with multi jet fusion technology in tough nylon
• 21g (plus mounting bolts)
• Designed and Manufactured in the UK
• Price: £17.50
• Available now at 76projects.com
Cycle Solvers
Another UK outfit called Cycle Solvers does this very clever OneUp EDC pump mount. Its claim to fame is that in addition to holding your pump, it has a gap between frame and mount for an optional velcro strap that can be used to secure a tool, C02, levers, tubes, etc.Details
• 3D printed with a tough, UV stable material
• Standard bottle cage spacing
• Optional Velcro strap can also be used to hold a tube or tools on top of the pump
• Comes with pump mount, O-ring clip, and mounting hardware
ProBike3D
These aren't new, but I wanted to give a quick shout out to ProBike3D, a Canadian outfit that's been doing 3D printed pump holders and GoPro mounts for a while now. They do a few sizes of mount in several colours of PETG material. Details
• Available in black, blue, clear, red, silver, or white
• Printed with PETG
• Two sizes: 28-31mm, and 31–34mm
• Includes retaining strap
• Made in Newfoundland, Canada
• $26–$29
• Available now at probike3d.com
Some Dork
All of the above pump mounts are cool and all, but what if you want something that's more expensive? And what if you prefer things made by someone with no engineering experience? Well search no further. I've started to sell a few of these universal(ish) inline pumpholders too.
I tried to take advantage of 3D printing tech by building the model parametrically. Rather than one-size-fits-some, this let me generate individual designs for OneUp, Lezyne, Crankbrothers, Topeak, and most other popular pumps on the market. And because they're size-specific and I made the shape elliptical rather than round, pumps snap in really
well.
The pump holders are light at around 10g (more for larger versions) and made with NylonX carbon filament. I use a low 0.1mm layer height for a nicer finish, because what I lack in skills I make up for in vanity. I can do custom sizes or requests (eg. strap delete if you want to live dangerously), and they start around $60 CAD (~$44 USD) with free worldwide shipping. Check out all my bad ideas here
.
