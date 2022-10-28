Tech Week 2023: New Apparel From Endura, Giordana, & Scott Sports

Endura MT500 Waterproof Jacket II
MT500 is label that Endura sticks on their outerwear that is built for the most extreme weather, which is obvious when you pull on their second-generation waterproof jacket. Loaded with features, the "MadeKind" construction uses water resistant zippers and taped seams throughout the ExoShell40D material, all for the price of $229.99. Under the arms and along the sides of the chest are zippered vents for maximum air flow and the large hood can be drawn tightly downward and around the neck too. Down at the adjustable velcro cuffs, a stretchy lycra gaiter helps to lock out the elements where there's also a small stash zipper pocket for a lift ticket.Endura MT500 Burner L/S Jersey and Pant
Burner seems like an appropriate tag for Endura's downhill line of apparel, since the speedy members of the Atherton Racing team helped to develop the kit. Both the $89.99 jersey and $149.99 pants are loaded with tech features and multiple fabrics in all of the right places. Across the top of the shoulders and down the arms of the jersey, a water resistant material is used where you are most exposed, but there are small vents in the armpit area and lighter materials are used throughout the main body. They've even snuck a tiny zipper pocket onto the left arm for bike park passes.
Even though the Burner pants are gravity focused, they are flexible and light enough to find their way out on trail rides. If you peek at the knee area, you'll notice lots of stitching to give way for larger knee pads to move underneath but remain breathable due to vents at the back. Along the waist, there's a zipper fly and ratchet closure with some give, thanks to the stretching end of the integrated belt. There are even snaps inside the waistband to clip into Endura's Clickfast compatible liners.Endura MT500 Thermal L/S II
Under a jacket to keep or overtop of a jersey for pre and post-rides, the $139.99 MT500 Thermal isn't just a casual layer. Small highlights like reflective logos, stash zippers, and silicone strips on the shoulders to keep a backpack in place hide in plain sight. The hood is also stretchy enough to fit over a helmet for either lining a shell jacket or holding in some extra heat in the parking lot.
Like all of Endura's apparel, there is a 90-day satisfaction guarantee and fits a wide variety with sizes from small to 3XL.
Giordana MTB Apparel and Bibs
New on the MTB scene is the popular Italian road cycling brand, Giordana, with their MTB ¾ sleeve jersey and FR-C shorts. As you might expect, both garments are on the minimalist side in terms of weight. The jersey uses a high-wicking mesh with a relaxed fit and lists for $100. There’s no shortage of sizes or colors either; seven fits and eight colors, to be exact.
Matching the build of the jersey are the paper-thin shorts, which are without a doubt, the lightest MTB shorts I’ve ever tried on. Basically, if you’re looking for just a layer to cover your lycra race kit on days off, these are the ticket. For $195, they aren’t cheap, but there are a few built-in features like a zippered card pocket on the right leg, welded cuffs, and an elastic gripper on the back of the adjustable, velcro closure waist.
Here’s one for you; Giordana claims that their Ceramic Base Layer, made with Resistex Bioceramic, claims to decrease calorie consumption. Whether that’s true or not, the top can be worn in either hot or cold climates to resist warmer outside temperatures or reflect heat in cooler times. The high-tech looking base layer is available in six sizes between small and 3-XL, goes for $80, and is made in Italy, like the rest of their high-end apparel.
Giordana might be most known for their high quality bib shorts and the cargo version of their FR-C Pro model is no exception. The abrasion resistant High Compression (HC) 50 fabric is extremely comfortable and the upper bands don’t use any seams, just like the thigh cuffs.
There are enough pockets on these $250 bibs to carry a full day's worth of supplies with two at the back of the waist and one on each thigh. Inside, Giordana’s Cirro S chamois is infused with aloe vera for extra comfort on long days in the saddle.
Scott Sports Trail Storm WP One Piece
Looking to battle the most miserable uplift days, e-bike exploration missions, or surviving enduro race practice? Scott created the full meal deal, Storm WP One-Piece shell to stay warm and dry in horrific conditions.
Backed by a "DRYOsphere" 3L waterproof material, the splash suit construction isn’t overly claustrophobic. The front of the jacket unzips all the way down and opens up. It’s only attached around the back of the waist where the spray is likely to come from. This design also allows for the jacket to fold neatly into a mesh pocket if you need to quickly cool down. Along the sides of each leg is a double-ended, full length zipper that opens up to the hips, allowing you to step in and out of the garment without removing your shoes, or add some extra ventilation. You’ll also find a zippered chest vent under the arms and velcro cuffs to dial in the air flow.
There are men’s and women’s cuts available in the Storm WP One Piece, which goes for 399€. Six sizes should cover most riders in between 28 and 38” waists, although it’s worth a skim over the sizing chart. For those who aren’t fans of the shimmery green tracksuit, there’s also a plain black option to fly under the radar.Scott Sports Trail Storm WP Jacket and Pants
DRYOsphere might just be the sharpest marketing for describing the material that Scott Sports
uses for their Trail Storm WP jacket and pants. That three layer material earns a waterproof rating of 10,000mm per 10,000g/m2/24h and is coated with a PFC-free DWR spray. It’s also said to be durable and offers some stretch as well.
Cut into shape for riding, the rear hem is longer than the front and the Trail Storm WP jacket fit me accurately. The medium left some room in the chest for base layers and the arms were certainly long enough.
The bottom half of the combo uses the same material with two hands pockets and two vents along the thigh without any mesh underneath. At the waist, a simple hook clasp feeds into a stitched waistband to cinch up and along the cuff, there's no zipper on these pants, just a simple elastic.
In terms of colorways, there’s either the Aruba green pattern or a mellow yellow and black option. All of the zippers are water resistant and both the 230€ top and 150€ bottoms feature reflective logos to keep you visible on rides that might end in the dark.Scott Sports Storm Hybrid Pants
When the temperature drops below zero degrees, the 140€ Storm Hybrid Pants should do the trick because they're lined with a soft fleece and are still waterproof. There's plenty of room around the knee for larger volume knee pads and long-legged riders won't be left with cold ankles, thanks to their generous inseam. Like, the regular Storm WP pants, there are two zippered pockets and two vents that open up to access any base layers.
