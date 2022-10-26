Tech Week 2023: New Shoes, Brakes, Lights, & Grips

Giro Formula Pro ShoesGiro's
new Formula Pro shoe was designed to meet the needs of the modern trail rider, with a relatively low weight, a dual-dial Boa fit system, and a carbon composite plate for pedaling efficiency. Sensor rubber is used for the outsole, with deep lugs to help with off-the-bike traction – this isn't just a road shoe that's been revamped for mountain bike use.
Polyurethane overlays are thermo bonded to the upper fabric (translation: a rubbery material is glued to the shoe) to protect it from abrasion, and the toe box is reinforced for extra protection.
When it hits stores early next year, the Formula Pro will be priced at $300 USD. There's also a 'regular' Formula that uses a single Boa dial, and retails for $250 USD.
The Formula and Formula Pro will be available in three different colors in sizes 39 – 50, with half sizes for 42.5 – 45.5. The Formula Women's model will be available in 2 different colors in sizes 36 – 43, with half sizes from 37.5 – 42.5. Ergon GXR GripsErgon's
newest slip-on XC grip is now available in 32 or 34 mm diameters. The German-made grips are constructed from Ergon's AirCell rubber, and weigh in at just 53 grams per grip, including the end cap. The GXR has a slight taper to its shape – it's a little wider on the outboard side where the edge of a rider's palm rests. The surface of the rubber has some texture to it, although it's fairly minimal, making the grips comfortable with or without gloves. The grips come in black, blue, red, or orange, and are priced at $24.95 USD. Trek Commuter Pro RT Light
The days are getting dramatically shorter in the Northern Hemisphere, which means it's either time to hibernate or get out the lights. Trek's
latest solution for brightening up the night is the Commuter Pro RT.
As the name suggests, it's partially aimed at commuters, with features like a 'Commuter Kind Beam', which focuses the beam on the road rather than shining it into an oncoming rider's eyes, a daytime running light feature, and the ability to wirelessly pair it with Trek's Flare RT tail light.
When it's time to get off the road and into the woods the Commuter Pro RT has a 1000 lumen high beam setting that's bright enough for proper singletrack riding. At full power, the run time is 1.5 hours, and the 500 lumen medium setting increases that to 3 hours.
The Commuter Pro RT is priced at $159.99 and comes with a USB-C charging cable and adjustable hard mount.Hayes Dominion T4Hayes
launched the new Dominion T4 brakes earlier this summer, a lighter weight version of the well-received Dominion A4. The 50 gram weight savings per brake is achieved via a carbon fiber lever blade that's manufactured by Reynolds, the elimination of the tool-free reach adjuster, and a generous helping of titanium hardware. The four-piston caliper has also had any excess material removed from it, and there's also a composite reservoir cover on the lever body.
A set just showed up for review, and so far they've delivered the ultra-light action and smooth power the original A4 brakes are known for. Look for a full review once I get in enough miles on these stealthy stoppers.
MSRP: $325 USD per wheel.
Tech Week 2023 is a chance to get up to speed on the latest mountain bike components, apparel, and accessories.
