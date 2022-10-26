Tech Week 2023: RSD Bikes Announce New Wildcat 150 & RS-291 Ti Hardtail

The RS-291 also makes use of a sliding dropout and, should you want to make the bike even more aggressive, you can fit it with a mixed wheeled setup. This will slacken the bike further to 63.1-degree head angle and lower the bottom bracket to 315 mm.



The bike comes in at 12.7 kg or 28 Lb 1 oz for a medium with dropper and tubeless setup. A medium frame weighs 2.23 kg (4 lb 15 oz). Complete bikes start from $6699.00 CAD / $5249.00 USD plus shipping and frame are $2999.00 CAD / $2599.00 USD plus shipping. Pre-orders are being accepted now, with delivery in February 2023.

