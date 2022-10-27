Tech Week 2023: Title MTB's Reform Carbon Handlebars Are Built For Compliance & Precision

Title MTB's new Reform Carbon 35 handlebars introduce a unidirectional layup to create an “ultra-compliant” bar that passed stringent testing. Yet, it’s also one of the lightest handlebars on the market at 194 grams. The theory behind the Reform shape is that it reduces vertical feedback but still retains stiffness for steering by using an oval cross section.
Not limited to a 35mm clamp carbon option, there are also 31.8 and 35mm alloy options. All of the bars have options for 25 or 35mm of rise and span 800mm with cutting guide lines down to 730mm. One subtle, but notable change from the AH1 handlebars is the increase in backsweep from 8 to 9-degrees. The upsweep remains at 5-degrees and the clamping width of the Reform bars have a whopping 87mm wide clamping surface to jive with the wide grasp of Title’s DM1 dual crown stem.
Both the $208 Reform Carbon 35 and $119 Reform Aluminum handlebars have been tested and certified by EFBE, passing the TRI-TEST
for downhill, enduro and freeride styles as well.
Going forwards, the models will simply be referred to as “Form” due to trademark overlap with the saddle specialist company, Reform. Since we were able to get our hands on them so early, we’ll consider this set a special edition and add them to the list for a long-term review.
To go along with the launch of the uniquely-shaped bars are the Form push-on grips, also moulded to Brett's preferred pattern of diagonal ribs. Three color options; black, gum and red, feature a clever lip that overhangs the handlebar to deter water or dust from finding its way underneath the rubber. For $18, the Form grips measure in at 150mm in length and come with matching bar-end plugs.
Title's AH1 stem was one of the first products in the lineup and comes in multiple sizes using a chrome or matte black finish. For each of the 31.8 or 35 bar clamp diameters there are two lengths available; 31 mm and 35, or 35 and 40, respectively. All stem options list for $97 from Title's online store, but their products are also available through select dealers too.
More info: titlemtb.com
