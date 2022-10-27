Tech Week 2023: Title MTB's Reform Carbon Handlebars Are Built For Compliance & Precision

Oct 27, 2022
by Matt Beer  




Title MTB's new Reform Carbon 35 handlebars introduce a unidirectional layup to create an “ultra-compliant” bar that passed stringent testing. Yet, it’s also one of the lightest handlebars on the market at 194 grams. The theory behind the Reform shape is that it reduces vertical feedback but still retains stiffness for steering by using an oval cross section.

Not limited to a 35mm clamp carbon option, there are also 31.8 and 35mm alloy options. All of the bars have options for 25 or 35mm of rise and span 800mm with cutting guide lines down to 730mm. One subtle, but notable change from the AH1 handlebars is the increase in backsweep from 8 to 9-degrees. The upsweep remains at 5-degrees and the clamping width of the Reform bars have a whopping 87mm wide clamping surface to jive with the wide grasp of Title’s DM1 dual crown stem.






Both the $208 Reform Carbon 35 and $119 Reform Aluminum handlebars have been tested and certified by EFBE, passing the TRI-TEST for downhill, enduro and freeride styles as well.

Going forwards, the models will simply be referred to as “Form” due to trademark overlap with the saddle specialist company, Reform. Since we were able to get our hands on them so early, we’ll consider this set a special edition and add them to the list for a long-term review.


To go along with the launch of the uniquely-shaped bars are the Form push-on grips, also moulded to Brett's preferred pattern of diagonal ribs. Three color options; black, gum and red, feature a clever lip that overhangs the handlebar to deter water or dust from finding its way underneath the rubber. For $18, the Form grips measure in at 150mm in length and come with matching bar-end plugs.


Title's AH1 stem was one of the first products in the lineup and comes in multiple sizes using a chrome or matte black finish. For each of the 31.8 or 35 bar clamp diameters there are two lengths available; 31 mm and 35, or 35 and 40, respectively. All stem options list for $97 from Title's online store, but their products are also available through select dealers too.

More info: titlemtb.com

Tech Week 2023 is a chance to get up to speed on the latest mountain bike components, apparel, and accessories. Click here to view all of the related content.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Week 2023 Title Mtb


Must Read This Week
Final Results from Red Bull Rampage 2022
125630 views
Kyle Strait Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice
98780 views
First Ride: Canyon & Liteville Debut 'KIS' Self-Centering Steering Technoloy - Tech Week 2023
58099 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2022
54122 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk's Acid Drop from the Top - Red Bull Rampage 2022
48542 views
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Downcountry Field Test
46141 views
Tech Week 2023: Handy Tools & Hidden AirTags
42329 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Marzocchi Bomber Air Shock & Z1 Fork
40301 views

21 Comments

  • 26 1
 For a minute, I was worried that a new carbon product wasn't going to be laterally stiff, but vertically compliant. I can rest easy again.
  • 15 5
 I really do not get the move to 35mm handlebars.
  • 20 1
 It really steers you away from products that are already headed in the right direction.
  • 2 6
flag tgr9 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 why not? it is stiffer but seeing as it's bigger in diameter they can play a bit more with the carbon layup to make certain zones more compliant. I've been riding 35mm bars since 2013 and honestly don't ever feel the need to go with smaller diameter bars again
  • 11 3
 @tgr9: There is more than enough space in a 31.8 bar to 'play with the carbon layup'. There is enough space in a 25.4mm bar to alter the characteristics of a carbon bar through wall thickness/layer orientation. It was Aluminium bars that had the structural problems leading to 31.8mm bars taking over. 35mm bars stand with 157mm Super Boost as made up solutions to imaginary problems. The irony of having to market the flexibility of 35mm bars to prospective buyers is probably lost on the people saying it.
  • 5 2
 No one in the world can feel their bar twisting because they are just turning "so hard" There I said it. If you think your front wheel isn't tracking your line well enough because your bar is laterally flexing, I guarantee that is not what is happening. Your brain is likely feeling the vertical compliance which we've agreed is good for fatigue, and is then imagining that your contact points are flexy in all directions. I would bet its 99.9% placebo. You like the vertical compliance of a 31.8 bar? Same. Sounds like you should just be running a 31.8
  • 2 0
 @tgr9: on the other foot though I've been riding 31.9 since it came out and have never felt the need to go to a 35mm. Why fix what ain't broke is what I say.
  • 2 0
 There's no point at all really.

Although I like the fact that 35 mm is a metric size that makes sense, as opposed to 31.8 mm, which is the ugly result of translating 1.25" into metric.
  • 1 0
 "31.8" stupid big thumb lol
  • 3 0
 Didn’t companies go to a 35mm diameter when bars were getting 800mm+ and then once the trend died, we were using 35mm clamp dia. carbon bars that were less than 800mm wide and stiff asf?
Then they started to make 35mm bars vertically compliant to account for said stiffness when actually a 31.8mm bar was the solution.
That’s my hypothesis.
  • 1 0
 @chubby5000: 35mm started in the road world when Deda made a road bar stem combo that size for no other reason than be different. Its a stupid size with zero advantages.
  • 1 0
 I thought 35mm was mainly for aesthetic purposes. Fashion over function.
  • 6 0
 Why choose these over OneUp's for less $$$?
  • 5 0
 Did One Up's Patent expire?
  • 2 2
 Fox and race face actually own the patent for this style of bar
  • 2 0
 @Cerealmike I think you're mistaken.
  • 4 0
 One-up
  • 1 0
 Phew, I was worried they were going design a harsh, inaccurate bar. They made the right choice.
  • 3 0
 don't worry, Race Face will cover that
  • 2 1
 It’s just a matter of raising the bar
  • 1 0
 Turbine R35 feels pretty good to me. I like a stiff direct bar.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011329
Mobile Version of Website