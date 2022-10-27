Tech Week 2023: Ultralight Tubes, Tiny Tools, New Stems & Goggles

Smith Rhythm Goggles

Smith has added two new mountain bike goggles to their lineup, the Rhythm and the Loam.The Rhythm is a slightly more racing-oriented option due to its roll-off compatibility and outriggers designed to help it sit securely in a full-face helmet. The roll-offs are available separately and come pre-mounted to a clear lens. Pulling the drawstring on the left side advanced the clear film, and eliminates any unsightly tear-off litter. Two film canisters are included for use on those extra sloppy days.A screen is also available for the Rhythm goggle to help keep sand and grit from gettting in through the upper vent holes.There are six colors to choose from: Black, White, Amethyst, Slate / Fool's Gold, Bone Gradien, and AC / Iago Garay. All options come with a tinted ChromaPop lens and an additional clear lens. MSRP: $95 ChromaPop lens, $80 clear lens only. Dirt Screen - $25. Roll Offs - $60.The Loam goggles don't have the outriggers, roll-off compatibility, or three-layer foam of the Rhythm goggles, but they still offer generous ventilation and a wide field of view.There are four color options: Black, Amethyst, Slate, and Poppy, with multiple lens options. All goggles come with a spare clear lens, or in some cases are available with a clear lens only. MSRP: $55 mirrored lens, $50 clear lens only. More info:Chromag's latest machined aluminum creation is the RIZA stem. It's replacing the BZA and Ranger stems to take its place as the company's top-of-the-line Canadian-made stem. The bar clamp area has been machined to avoid any sharp edges, reducing the likelihood of stress risers occurring.Designed to handle the range of riding styles from trail to enduro, the stem is available in 32, 38, and 45mm lengths. Color options are black, blue, red, gold, and silver. MSRP: $146 (31.8 mm) or $150 USD (35 mm). On my scale the 38 mm version weighed in at 196 grams.PNW Components' new Pebble multi-tool keeps making its way into my pack or pocket not because of the bits it possesses (it's not perfect in that regard), but because of how nice feels in my hand. There's something about the round shape that's soothing – it's like a worry stone for cyclists.As far as functionality goes, this isn't the tool to bring if you're heading out on a big ride deep into the backcountry. It simply doesn't have all the bits you might need, and the ones that it does have are on the shorter side, limiting its functionality. I wish the 5 mm bit was longer to make getting to the lower caliper bolt on a SRAM front brake easier, and the lack of a 2, 2.5, or 8mm bit further reduces its capabilities. When put head-to-head against OneUp's EDC tool, the Pebble is 7 grams lighter and $0.50 cheaper, but that's not enough to give it the win when it comes to usability.Still, the Pebble should do the trick for removing a wheel, adjusting a stem, shifter, or brake lever position, and it also has an integrated Dynaplug plug to help fix a flat. Colors include black, orange, purple, and bronze. MSRP: $37 USD.Tubolito has added mixed-wheel compatibility to their lightweight thermoplastic mountain bike tubes for 2023, which means riders no longer need to choose between a 27.5” or 29” tube – one size fits all, at least in this case. Tubolito already had an in-between size that worked for 650b and 700c road wheels, so they applied those lessons to their mountain bike lineup, tested the result, and made sure it passed ISO mounting and durability tests.There are two options, the Tubo and the S-Tubo. The Tubo weighs in at 84 grams, and Tubolito claim it's 2x more puncture resistant than a standard butyl rubber tube. The S-Tubo is an extra light version that's designed to be carried as a spare. It weighs only 43 grams thanks to a thinner wall thickness, and now has the same fixed valve stem as the Tubo, rather than the removable stem that was used previously.Prices haven't been announced yet, but for reference the current S-Tubo is priced at $37.95 USD.