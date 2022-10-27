Tech Week 2023: Ultralight Tubes, Tiny Tools, New Stems & Goggles

Oct 27, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

Smith Rhythm Goggles


Smith Rhythm & Loam Goggles Goggles

Smith has added two new mountain bike goggles to their lineup, the Rhythm and the Loam.

The Rhythm is a slightly more racing-oriented option due to its roll-off compatibility and outriggers designed to help it sit securely in a full-face helmet. The roll-offs are available separately and come pre-mounted to a clear lens. Pulling the drawstring on the left side advanced the clear film, and eliminates any unsightly tear-off litter. Two film canisters are included for use on those extra sloppy days.

A screen is also available for the Rhythm goggle to help keep sand and grit from gettting in through the upper vent holes.

There are six colors to choose from: Black, White, Amethyst, Slate / Fool's Gold, Bone Gradien, and AC / Iago Garay. All options come with a tinted ChromaPop lens and an additional clear lens. MSRP: $95 ChromaPop lens, $80 clear lens only. Dirt Screen - $25. Roll Offs - $60.

Smith Loam Goggles


The Loam goggles don't have the outriggers, roll-off compatibility, or three-layer foam of the Rhythm goggles, but they still offer generous ventilation and a wide field of view.

There are four color options: Black, Amethyst, Slate, and Poppy, with multiple lens options. All goggles come with a spare clear lens, or in some cases are available with a clear lens only. MSRP: $55 mirrored lens, $50 clear lens only. More info:




Chromag RIZA Stem

Chromag's latest machined aluminum creation is the RIZA stem. It's replacing the BZA and Ranger stems to take its place as the company's top-of-the-line Canadian-made stem. The bar clamp area has been machined to avoid any sharp edges, reducing the likelihood of stress risers occurring.

Designed to handle the range of riding styles from trail to enduro, the stem is available in 32, 38, and 45mm lengths. Color options are black, blue, red, gold, and silver. MSRP: $146 (31.8 mm) or $150 USD (35 mm). On my scale the 38 mm version weighed in at 196 grams.





PNW Components Pebble Tool

PNW Components' new Pebble multi-tool keeps making its way into my pack or pocket not because of the bits it possesses (it's not perfect in that regard), but because of how nice feels in my hand. There's something about the round shape that's soothing – it's like a worry stone for cyclists.

As far as functionality goes, this isn't the tool to bring if you're heading out on a big ride deep into the backcountry. It simply doesn't have all the bits you might need, and the ones that it does have are on the shorter side, limiting its functionality. I wish the 5 mm bit was longer to make getting to the lower caliper bolt on a SRAM front brake easier, and the lack of a 2, 2.5, or 8mm bit further reduces its capabilities. When put head-to-head against OneUp's EDC tool, the Pebble is 7 grams lighter and $0.50 cheaper, but that's not enough to give it the win when it comes to usability.

Still, the Pebble should do the trick for removing a wheel, adjusting a stem, shifter, or brake lever position, and it also has an integrated Dynaplug plug to help fix a flat. Colors include black, orange, purple, and bronze. MSRP: $37 USD.



All of the MTB tubes now use the same Presta valve stem.
The S-Tubo weighs only 43 grams.

Tubolito Tubes

Tubolito has added mixed-wheel compatibility to their lightweight thermoplastic mountain bike tubes for 2023, which means riders no longer need to choose between a 27.5” or 29” tube – one size fits all, at least in this case. Tubolito already had an in-between size that worked for 650b and 700c road wheels, so they applied those lessons to their mountain bike lineup, tested the result, and made sure it passed ISO mounting and durability tests.

There are two options, the Tubo and the S-Tubo. The Tubo weighs in at 84 grams, and Tubolito claim it's 2x more puncture resistant than a standard butyl rubber tube. The S-Tubo is an extra light version that's designed to be carried as a spare. It weighs only 43 grams thanks to a thinner wall thickness, and now has the same fixed valve stem as the Tubo, rather than the removable stem that was used previously.

Prices haven't been announced yet, but for reference the current S-Tubo is priced at $37.95 USD.




Tech Week 2023 is a chance to get up to speed on the latest mountain bike components, apparel, and accessories. Click here to view all of the related content.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Week 2023 Accessories


Must Read This Week
Final Results from Red Bull Rampage 2022
125687 views
Kyle Strait Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice
98824 views
First Ride: Canyon & Liteville Debut 'KIS' Self-Centering Steering Technoloy - Tech Week 2023
58426 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2022
54150 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk's Acid Drop from the Top - Red Bull Rampage 2022
48587 views
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Downcountry Field Test
47627 views
Tech Week 2023: Handy Tools & Hidden AirTags
42434 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Marzocchi Bomber Air Shock & Z1 Fork
40544 views

43 Comments

  • 41 8
 Great. A tube for all the exo riders. Rip your tyre, insert lightweight tube, then pop that tube. It's like bonus trailside time for the entire crew.
  • 9 0
 This hurt my feelings. (Im an exo rider)
  • 7 0
 That's assuming the valve stem hasn't snapped before you even get a chance to install it....
  • 9 1
 @matthewhtnalbitz: I also like EXOs. My rocks are round, not a lot of tearing going on here.
  • 2 1
 That would occur if the tube inflated to use. What garbage
  • 3 10
flag pink505 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 You are lucky, I usually need to give them my spare S-tubolito... And tire levers and pump and they never take their turn to bring beer. Hate those EXO assholes.
  • 13 1
 I bought a Tubolito because of how small it packs down, I can fit it with a multi tool, CO2 and chuck, tire plug tool and my car key in a small Backcountry Tulbag and it tucks nicely in any of my jersey pockets. I've only had to use the Tubolito once in the last 2 years, it was for a front flat on my singlespeed hardtail. It got me back to my car, and when I got home I pulled it out, cleaned it off, folded it back up and put it back in the Tulbag. I was able to seal the tire back up with additional sealant. It functioned exactly as I expected it to.
  • 9 1
 Unpopular opinion: if you strap a tube to your bike, Tublito is one of the best and least costly bike weight savings out there.

Some ppl spend $$$ to buy cassettes, cranks, saddles etc that are marginally lighter than their OE spec as a weight-conscious performance upgrade. The same ppl then go and strap a 200g+ inner tube to their frame, which usually stays there as a mostly permanent fixture. What other weight upgrade offers this much savings for under $40?
Obv a bigger deal for the DC/XC minded, but I’d argue most trail bikes could benefit from some cheap weight savings.
  • 1 0
 I used the same mentality with my tube. I went with a maxxis ultralight tube that can get shoved in the “secret” BB compartment in my Forbidden Druid. I want to say it was about ~80-90g savings from my standard tube that was strapped to my frame for at least a year before it was used. For something I have used maybe once a year that’s a decent weight removal. People buy carbon rims for less weight reduction.
  • 6 0
 45mm for the win. Magic number, wish more stems came in this size.
  • 2 0
 Mine is a 40mm and it's exactly the lenght I need. But more stem length choice is always better.
  • 2 0
 My smith goggles and my partners have consistently let numerous bugs but notably bees through the vents at the top. Timing was horrendous of course (Murphy's Law) while riding the wooden wallride on Blue Velvet at Whistler. Now when I go through that section I pucker for the wrong reasons. Big vents are a hard no for me. Just go faster and you wont need vents Smile
  • 4 0
 Chromag with the BZA and now the RIZA. I'm holding out for the Ol' Dirty Bastard stem.
  • 1 0
 hard pass on wanting anything to do with ODB's stem, i've seen the women he dated. but ghostface killah brake levers, method man pedals... you could be onto something. chromag might work on their wu spelling tho lol
  • 3 0
 We'll need the weight saving from the tubes to offset that absolute unit of a stem.
  • 1 1
 I get why that lightweight of a tube would be good for endurance races or something, but with everyone shifting to tubeless you have the standard tubes for pennies on the dollar if you know where to look.

Many shops charge more, but online and places like bike co-ops I'll easily find brand new tubes for $1-3 USD. The cost to weight trade off ain't worth it for me.
  • 1 0
 I’d say it’s more about how much less room they take up - the lightest version isn’t that much bigger than a pack of gum.
  • 2 0
 Actually reasonably priced goggles, especially considering that they come with a clear
  • 2 0
 Tubolito are great if you want to say you have a tube, but you don't really want to "have" a tube.
  • 2 0
 Works great on pumptrack bike
  • 5 3
 It can't beat my 5€ regular tube. Really? 37$ for a tube?
  • 3 1
 That's almost tire money.
  • 5 0
 You can carry five of them for the same weight as a regular tube and it will only cost you $185
  • 1 0
 @Lemmyschild: Tires are a bit heavier, but yeah. Pricey for sure.
  • 4 2
 $38 USD for a tube?! Haha, I love the bike industry.
  • 2 1
 Loam (/lōm/): a soil with roughly equal proportions of sand, silt, and clay.
  • 4 0
 Loam spelled backwards is maol. wake up sheeple
  • 2 0
 Duff and humus don’t roll off the tongue like loam.
  • 1 0
 lo mama don't care if it ain't correct
  • 1 0
 Damn, a micro multi tool for ONLY $37!
  • 2 4
 60 dollar roll offs that Smith will make obsolete and unavailable in two years just like the lenses for my three separate pairs of now worthless Smith sunglasses. Anything with their name on it is a hard pass for me.
  • 3 0
 I mean, which glasses are you complaining about? I've had my Smith snowboard goggles for five years and they are still making replacement lenses. Same w/ my sunglasses.
  • 1 0
 Meh. Thicker rubber, last longer.
  • 1 0
 Tubolito...my bike doesn't complain about the weight I strap on it...
  • 1 0
 Now I need a lighter strap to hold my lighter tube!
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011871
Mobile Version of Website