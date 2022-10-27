Tech Week 2023: Vorsprung Suspension's New Upgrades

Whistler-based tuning company, Vorsprung Suspension, has a range of new fork upgrades to offer. Secus for 2023 Rockshox forks
First up is a version of the Secus for RockShox 2023 forks. We were been impressed by the Secus when we tested it with a 2021 RockShox Zeb
. The Secus adds to the fork's negative air spring volume, making the spring softer at the start of the travel, while Vorsprung's Midstroke Support Valve boosts the spring rate in the middle of the travel without making it too much ramp-up towards the end.
The new version includes an adaptor for the new Buttercup air spring shafts in 2023 RockShox forks. The Buttercups - RockShox's vibration-deadening elastomers between the air spring shaft and the fork lower - are removed to fit the Secus.
The Secus for 2023 Rockshox forks costs $460 CAD plus tax and is available immediately.Smashpot for Öhlins RXF38 and RockShox Domain
The only way to get a more coil-like feel than you get with a Secus is with an actual coil spring. Vorsprung's Smashpot coil conversion kit is now available for the Ohlins RXF 38
and RockShox Domain
.
The Smashpot offers 130mm-180mm of travel, which is set internally during installation. The Smashpot's USPs are its hydraulic bottom control and an impressive array of spring rate options, ranging 30-80 lbs/inch in 5 lbs/inch increments (that makes 11 options by my count). Only the top-caps & foot-studs are specific to the fork, so you don't need to buy a whole new kit to swap between forks. The RXF's self-contained air spring means it should be possible to convert it back to air, which isn't always possible with forks that use the stanchion wall as the air spring.
Smashpot for RXF38 and Domain each cost $490 CAD. Available Dec 15.Luftkappe for RockShox Domain
Finally, there is a version of the Luftkappe
, one of Vorsprung's classic products, to fit the 2022+ RockShox Domain. The Luftkappe increases negative chamber volume (and slightly reduces the positive chamber volume) to reduce the initial harshness associated with air springs, while increasing the mid and end-stroke spring rate.
$170 CAD, available now.vorsprungsuspension.com
