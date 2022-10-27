Tech Week 2023: Vorsprung Suspension's New Upgrades

Oct 27, 2022
by Seb Stott  


Whistler-based tuning company, Vorsprung Suspension, has a range of new fork upgrades to offer.

Secus for 2023 Rockshox forks

First up is a version of the Secus for RockShox 2023 forks. We were been impressed by the Secus when we tested it with a 2021 RockShox Zeb. The Secus adds to the fork's negative air spring volume, making the spring softer at the start of the travel, while Vorsprung's Midstroke Support Valve boosts the spring rate in the middle of the travel without making it too much ramp-up towards the end.

The new version includes an adaptor for the new Buttercup air spring shafts in 2023 RockShox forks. The Buttercups - RockShox's vibration-deadening elastomers between the air spring shaft and the fork lower - are removed to fit the Secus.

The Secus for 2023 Rockshox forks costs $460 CAD plus tax and is available immediately.


Smashpot for Öhlins RXF38 and RockShox Domain

The only way to get a more coil-like feel than you get with a Secus is with an actual coil spring. Vorsprung's Smashpot coil conversion kit is now available for the Ohlins RXF 38 and RockShox Domain.

The Smashpot offers 130mm-180mm of travel, which is set internally during installation. The Smashpot's USPs are its hydraulic bottom control and an impressive array of spring rate options, ranging 30-80 lbs/inch in 5 lbs/inch increments (that makes 11 options by my count). Only the top-caps & foot-studs are specific to the fork, so you don't need to buy a whole new kit to swap between forks. The RXF's self-contained air spring means it should be possible to convert it back to air, which isn't always possible with forks that use the stanchion wall as the air spring.

Smashpot for RXF38 and Domain each cost $490 CAD. Available Dec 15.


Luftkappe for RockShox Domain

Finally, there is a version of the Luftkappe, one of Vorsprung's classic products, to fit the 2022+ RockShox Domain. The Luftkappe increases negative chamber volume (and slightly reduces the positive chamber volume) to reduce the initial harshness associated with air springs, while increasing the mid and end-stroke spring rate.

$170 CAD, available now.

vorsprungsuspension.com

Tech Week 2023 is a chance to get up to speed on the latest mountain bike components, apparel, and accessories. Click here to view all of the related content.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Week 2023 Vorsprung


Must Read This Week
Final Results from Red Bull Rampage 2022
125948 views
Kyle Strait Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice
99063 views
First Ride: Canyon & Liteville Debut 'KIS' Self-Centering Steering Technoloy - Tech Week 2023
59453 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2022
54273 views
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Downcountry Field Test
51374 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk's Acid Drop from the Top - Red Bull Rampage 2022
48836 views
Tech Week 2023: Handy Tools & Hidden AirTags
42926 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Marzocchi Bomber Air Shock & Z1 Fork
41112 views

23 Comments

  • 12 4
 All those engineers at Sram and Ohlins will be sitting there like "Damn, why didn't we just make the suspension better to begin with?"
  • 13 7
 vorspring made my fork feel like shit!
  • 10 7
 Maybe you ride like shit?
  • 8 4
 The only question I had, is who can afford a brand new fork, and a $500 upgrade on top?
  • 9 5
 What is with all these negative comments with no context?
  • 1 4
 Confusing! These are top quality upgrades with first level support, I can't imagine why anyone would have beef with them.
  • 12 14
 Two smashpots installed one each on a Fox 36 and 38.. Two full seasons and have felt no need for a service yet! Buttery smooth and consistent every day, regardless of temperature. I never once noticed the extra weight, but i did notice way less brake dive and better overall cornering traction. Recommend to anyone, especially bigger guys.
  • 4 8
flag abzillah (39 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 What about a full ridgit bike? No brake dive at all and cheaper than full suspension bike.
  • 13 0
 cap
  • 5 8
 Ditto. Possibly the best bang for buck upgrade I've made to any bike.
  • 4 4
 If lack of midstroke support is one's main complaint on a Fox or RS (it is for me) I think the DSD Runt goes a long way to remedy that and keep the front end riding higher in the travel. It will not match a coil for small bump compliance or traction (it's still an air fork) but it's less expensive, reversible, doesn't add much weight. Compared to a Secus it's less expensive, easier to install and less vulnerable to damage, but again I don't think it will match the small bump compliance.
  • 1 3
 I'd love Vorsprung to find an in-house solution for the Lyrik Luftkappe that doesn't include having to go out and find an old solo air spring shaft - they're like hens teeth to find (used or new) and add to the cost in comparison to the simple replacement required on the Zeb.
  • 9 8
 Vorsprung products are amazing
  • 6 8
 Second that
  • 2 4
 Fox 36 and Lyrik with smashpot... So much better. No longer have to choose two of small bump compliance, mid stroke and bottom out resistance - can have all three. Thanks Steve!
  • 4 0
 Cap
  • 2 4
 RS Domain is about 400€ on discount, + 490$ CAD + Shipping and taxes....I think I rather buy a ZEB or Lyrik Ultimate.....
  • 1 4
 I love everything I’ve had or ridden from Vorsprung, but I’m still patiently waiting for a Luftkappe for Fox Rhythm forks…
  • 2 3
 Vorsprung Durch technik
  • 1 3
 still no Luftkappe for Debonair-sprung forks? why?!
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009202
Mobile Version of Website