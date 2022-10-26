Tech Week 2023: 7Mesh's Fall Apparel Collection

MEN'S COPILOT JACKET

CHILCO ANORAK

CHILCO VEST

NORTHWOODS WINDSHELL

Once you go Gore-Tex, you never go back. 7Mesh’s Copilot is a lightweight, but still waterproof jacket that can carry itself.Popping up on a few items through 7Mesh’s F22 lineup is a stowaway feature that's built into the rear pocket of the jacket. Specific Paclite material helps the jacket flip inside out and tuck into the back pocket where you’ll find three hooks that can loop around your bars and frame.Construction wise, the Copilot jacket uses 13mm taped seams, simplistic elastic cuffs, and a 3-way drawcord hood that can fit a helmet underneath. There’s also another draw cord around the dropped hem out back and the three minimalist logos are reflective without being obnoxiously large.There are no vents on this jacket because the membrane works more efficiently when the watertight front zipper is fully closed to create its own microclimate inside the Paclite Plus 2L Gore-Tex material.If the two-tone Hinterland and Elk colorways aren’t your flavor, there is the classic black option. The Copilot jacket comes in six relaxed-fitting sizes from XS to XXL and retails for $280.For those brisk days or cold night rides, the Chilco Anorak is a thermal top with a super cozy inner material. The fluffy WTV liner stands for Wind, Thermal, Ventilation and is a proprietary fabric for 7Mesh.At 370 g, the pullover design has a quarter-zip that alleviates any bunching up and gives way to a pouch pocket across the front of the chest.Built from 57% polyester, 34% recycle polyester and 9% elastane, the body of the $200 anorak has a high permeability and high loft backer that also gets reflective logos for road commutes. Similarly to the colors of the Colpilot jacket, there are three choices; Honey, Midnight Blue, and Black.Using the same WTV fabric, the Chilco Vest is a thermal insulation layer that runs a zipper down the length of the front while a drop hem covers your back. The stash pocket is moved to the rear and can hold the vest when turned inside and packed away.For $40 less, the $160 Chilco Vest also comes in three basic colors with just the Honey using a different tone for the rear pocket.Stashable shell jackets can save you on early start rides or ones where the weather might expectedly change. That’s where the $170 Northwoods Windshell comes in. At 126g, the DWR-coated nylon jacket can pack away into the size of your fist.Like the Copilot, the Northwoods Windshell stows into the side pocket and uses three elastic straps to clip to your bike. However, the flyweight jacket still features elastic cuffs and a draw cord in the hood to open over a helmet or snug down on your head without one.Three colorways cover your reds, blues, and neutral called Port, Cadet Blue and Shadow which are also available in six sizes.