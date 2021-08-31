Tech Randoms From The Malverns Classic

Unite

76 Projects

Viris

ION

Kali

Peaty's

Atherton Bikes

Hunt

Hope

Pyga

Pivot

DMR

GT

Cannondale

Unite's stand was covered in lots of CNC cut aluminum bike jewelry but the stand out was their new set of cranks. These are fully manufactured in the UK from aircraft-grade 7075 aluminum including arms, axle, lock ring, and the retaining/extracting bolt. These cranks are a work of art. They are a direct mount only with regards to the chainring mount, which is similar to SRAM so no new standard is coming in with these cranks. It is a self-extracting design that only requires Allen keys to remove it. The axle is either 30mm or SRAM's DUB standard. Altogether the cranks weigh 560g and come in 8 colors as with all of the Unite components. Initially, the cranks will be 175mm long or 165mm long but other lengths and e-bike versions will follow.Alongside the new cranks, you can also get the lock-ring as an individual item to replace your plastic lock-ring found on SRAM's cranks, again in 8 colors.76 Projects had a new Presta valve called 'No Clog' HV Tubeless Valves out for display. The one shown is for road bikes but a mountain bike version will be out soon. This valve is specifically designed to work with tubeless setups. 76 Projects' valves have 3 times the air through-put of a normal valve and a redesigned core that helps prevent sealant build-up. Tubeless bike tires and rims were introduced 20 years ago yet all tubeless valves still use Presta valve designs. The clearances in a Presta valve are smaller than the holes that sealant is supposed to be able to block so it's no surprise that the valves get clogged.The 76 Projects' valves have 'No Clog' internals with greatly increased clearances to prevent sealant build up. Alongside this they have a 300% increase in the volume of air they can allow through over Presta valves. This will fill the tire faster and help seat and seal the bead. This added space will also allow you to inject sealant directly through the valve centre and are compatible with tire inserts. These valves will still fit your standard Presta drilled rims and the valve core is still removable, same as your old Presta valves.Viris had all of their glasses and goggles on show, along with their new range of soft goods. There is a lot in the works over at Viris but, much like the rest of the world, they are being held up a little by supply chain issues.Alongside some new 4-way stretch riding pants that are new out for ION, they also had their new trail helmet on show. These are about to be released so I can't say too much more than this is what they look like and they will have MIPS.Kali had their new Invader 2.0 trail full face helmet on display. This is what Kali had to say about it "We listened to your feedback on the original Invader and feel like we have solved the fit issues for finicky heads. If you tried the first Invader and loved it but couldn't get a dialled fit, we know you will love the Invader 2.0. This helmet is built with unibody construction, allowing it to pass motorcycle chin bar testing. The Invader 2.0 comes with a large selection of antibacterial pads, 3 sizes of cheek pads, allowing you to create your very own personalized fit. The Invader 2.0 also comes with an adjustable visor and a Fidlock closure system and new Frequency Fit System that allows for vertical and dial adjust."The Invader 2.0 weighs just 640g and passes EN 1078, CPSC.Alongside Peaty's multicoloured tubeless valves they also had their new range of chain lube and greases on display. Peaty's chain lube comes in LinkLube Premium All Weather, LinkLube All-Weather Chain Lube, LinkLube Wet Weather and LinkLube Dry so no matter what your weather conditions Peaty's have a lube for you.When it comes to grease, Peaty's have added Bicycle Assembly Grease, Speed Grease and Max Grip Carbon Assembly Paste so no matter what the maintenance task the Peaty's range has you covered.Atherton bikes had their Enduro out on display - the Atherton A150. This is a 150mm travel 29" wheeled enduro bike, which looks stunning. The frame is constructed of Atherton's custom weaved carbon tubes and 3D printed Titanium lugs. It's a unique build method but one that allows a unique ability to adjust and change bike geometry and sizing on a bike by bike basis if needs be. Tailored is a good description of these bikes, as they may have some parts that are built using cutting edge technology but they are all individually hand-built in Wales.Alongside the other wheels that we know Hunt for, they also had their newly updated Hunt Trail Wide aluminum wheels set. These wheels are designed to be the do it all-wheel in the Hunt range. They come in 29", 27.5" and mixed wheel sizes, all of which have a 30mm inner width and come taped ready for tubeless. With regards to the freehub, you can get hunt wheels in SRAM XD driver, standard Shimano and the new Shimano Microspline.The Hope stand, as always, was covered in the kind of bling that you would expect from Hope. The stand out items though were Hope's new range of clipless pedals that come in all the colours that you expect from Hope and the same amazing Hope quality.The Union Clip Pedal comes in 3 varieties: the RC (which is more of an XC race pedal), the TC (which is a trail orientated pedal with a medium sided platform and 4 pins) and the GC pedal (which is aimed squarely at gravity orientated riders).Alongside the new pedals were the XCR lightweight cross-country brake set which hope launched earlier this year.Pyga had plenty to see but front and centre was their new candy paint option being shown off on their Hyrax trail bike, this is an option for all of their bikes and looks stunning.However, it was hard to miss the Pyga MoBu. The carbon layup is just too good to paint, so this 115mm bike will be coming unpainted and with a lifetime warranty on not only its frame but also its bearings.Pivot had their brand new Firebird on show. This bike is an absolute brawler ready for anything you can throw at it.Nothing too new on the DMR but they did have some amazing custom-painted bikes.GT had plenty of retro bikes on show but when it comes to new bikes they had the brand new GT Force with its idler gear high pivot set up.Cannondale had a few new releases on their stand. The brand new Cannondale Jekyll was the pride of place with its high pivot idler set up, all in an amazing oil slick paint scheme.Dave was also chilling in the corner of the stand. The new Cannondale Dave dirt jump bike looks like a winner.Leaving the gravity stuff behind, Cannondale have a new XC bike out. The Scalpel Carbon SE LTD Lefty has more travel than ever before with 115mm of rear travel and 120mm brand new lefty fork. The Scalpel Carbon SE LTD Lefty has a brand new lightweight carbon FlexPivot frame. The key to Scalpel’s suspension performance and lightweight frame is carbon flex points replacing bearings. These patented carbon plates create virtual Horst Link pivots while being stiffer and lighter than bearings.