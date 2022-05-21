Tectonic Components Launches New Made-In-USA Altar Pedal

May 21, 2022
by TectonicComponents  

PRESS RELEASE: Tectonic Components

After several years of prototyping, testing, and refinement, we are excited to launch our first product, the Altar platform pedal. We set out to build a pedal that would thrive in demanding conditions, with a focus on grip, durability, and ease of service. Proudly made in Durango, Colorado, the Altar pedal was designed for rock-strewn mountain summits, rowdy backcountry singletrack, crushing laps in the park, and hiking freeride lines in the desert, and will excel wherever the riding puts a smile on your face.


Details

-110 x 120mm platform size
-15mm thick
-330g / pair
-Carbon fiber-reinforced nylon pedal body
-Patent-pending, hardened Hitachi steel traction pins
-Stainless steel spindle
-Full cartridge bearing system
-Made in USA
-$199.00 USD
Material

After experimenting with a variety of materials, we landed on carbon fiber-reinforced nylon, a thermoplastic that exceeds the strength of aluminum while also being more inclined to glide over rocks, rather than sticking or catching. Filled with long fibers, our tooling optimizes their orientation and flow throughout the injection molding process for excellent mechanical performance. The Altar offers a quiet, damp ride and a feathery weight of 330g for a pair.


Footprint

Measuring 110mm (W) x 120mm (L), the Altar's generous platform size delivers sublime grip and power transfer, you are assured a reliable foothold even in those moments where foot placement is less than perfect. There is 2mm of dual concavity for the best ride feel, and the center of the pedal body is a slim 15mm.


Grip

Our patent-pending traction pin design features a dual-sided traction pin fixed by a side-loading bolt. This design allows for painless and quick replacement of damaged traction pins, and because there are no threads in the pedal body, a truly mangled pin will never make replacement impossible. We make these from hardened Hitachi stainless steel for the best in durability and profile them for optimal traction, while still understanding that these front-line parts need to allow for easy replacement for a long service life.

Guts

We set out to build a pedal around a durable, easily serviced bearing layout, arriving at a system that uses four cartridge bearings per pedal. These run on a heat-treated stainless steel spindle, with additional sealing elements for the best longevity. When the time comes, the pedals can be easily rebuilt with common tools.


The Altar pedal is available now. For more information or to purchase, visit tectonic.bike



14 Comments

  • 12 5
 Summary if you skipped to the comments without reading: $200 plastic pedals
  • 3 0
 I like my nylon pedals more than my alloy pedals. $200 though… I’ll need to see a long-term review.
  • 5 0
 @gnarlysipes: Agreed, I prefer them as well, for $50. I also prefer Glocks to alloy framed pistols. Plastic is great in tons of applications, there's no need to try to coat it in $150 of marketing wank.
  • 2 1
 Some one has been living under a rock. have you seen what bikes cost now?
I bet you have overpriced plastic all over your bike. and don't get me started on eyewear!

But really...it looks like a solid design.
  • 6 4
 There are only two occasions where I'd pay extra to get a "made in" product, america does not feature in either. Those are made in Japan and made in Germany, both of which are renowned for precision and quality. I would go as far as to say america has a reputation for shoddy quality now, though they used to be decent 50 years ago.
You'd have to be a proper flag waving, golden eagle owning, trump supporting, lunatic to pay 200 for plastic pedals.
  • 1 0
 You have to be a trump loving lunatic to buy pedals from a small company in Durango? All their time and effort to get to the point where they can mass produce and sell a product isn’t worth anything? Man, I couldn’t disagree more. You want cheap pedals, go buy them from China. These hardly are cheapo plastic clones marked up to $200. If I had my choice between giving $200 to a few people in Durango, or Germany, Japan, whatever, I’m going Durango.
  • 1 0
 imagine a world where $200 buys you a nice bulge
You don't have to imagine! thats right come on down to Durango Colorado, where we've got bulges for miles. 330g bulge sold separately, terms and conditions apply, patent-pending
  • 1 0
 @Tectonic - I feel like your press release could have covered off a few more obvious faq’s.
Q: why no internal : central pins?
Q: why no tapered leading edge for deflection? Especially with a larger then most platform.
Q: does the plastic body have a replacement warranty?
I’d love a response, with these questions answered I’d likely be a potential customer.
In addition if these are concave then they are a 17mm wide pedal? With a 15mm central thickness…?
Good work trying something new! Good luck.
  • 2 0
 Trick little pin design system, although no reason to have the extra cost of threading the pins. Wonder how the NylonCF holds up to those pins getting bashed laterally.
  • 1 0
 Great comment, @Tectonic? Can you comment - have/ do these develop lateral play in the pin holes after big hits? A wobble a pin could be rather distracting.
  • 1 0
 they look like the pedals that come stock with most bikes that get instantly removed, just missing the reflector lol
  • 2 1
 Look like a cross between crank brothers and one up pedals
  • 3 1
 Combination of the pedal designs, sum of the pedal prices.
  • 1 1
 Just what bike world needs… another pedal.





