Tectonic Components Launches New Made-In-USA Altar Pedal

PRESS RELEASE: Tectonic Components
After several years of prototyping, testing, and refinement, we are excited to launch our first product, the Altar platform pedal. We set out to build a pedal that would thrive in demanding conditions, with a focus on grip, durability, and ease of service. Proudly made in Durango, Colorado, the Altar pedal was designed for rock-strewn mountain summits, rowdy backcountry singletrack, crushing laps in the park, and hiking freeride lines in the desert, and will excel wherever the riding puts a smile on your face.Details
-110 x 120mm platform size
-15mm thick
-330g / pair
-Carbon fiber-reinforced nylon pedal body
-Patent-pending, hardened Hitachi steel traction pins
-Stainless steel spindle
-Full cartridge bearing system
-Made in USA
-$199.00 USDMaterial
After experimenting with a variety of materials, we landed on carbon fiber-reinforced nylon, a thermoplastic that exceeds the strength of aluminum while also being more inclined to glide over rocks, rather than sticking or catching. Filled with long fibers, our tooling optimizes their orientation and flow throughout the injection molding process for excellent mechanical performance. The Altar offers a quiet, damp ride and a feathery weight of 330g for a pair.Footprint
Measuring 110mm (W) x 120mm (L), the Altar's generous platform size delivers sublime grip and power transfer, you are assured a reliable foothold even in those moments where foot placement is less than perfect. There is 2mm of dual concavity for the best ride feel, and the center of the pedal body is a slim 15mm.Grip
Our patent-pending traction pin design features a dual-sided traction pin fixed by a side-loading bolt. This design allows for painless and quick replacement of damaged traction pins, and because there are no threads in the pedal body, a truly mangled pin will never make replacement impossible. We make these from hardened Hitachi stainless steel for the best in durability and profile them for optimal traction, while still understanding that these front-line parts need to allow for easy replacement for a long service life.Guts
We set out to build a pedal around a durable, easily serviced bearing layout, arriving at a system that uses four cartridge bearings per pedal. These run on a heat-treated stainless steel spindle, with additional sealing elements for the best longevity. When the time comes, the pedals can be easily rebuilt with common tools.
The Altar pedal is available now. For more information or to purchase, visit tectonic.bike
14 Comments
Q: why no internal : central pins?
Q: why no tapered leading edge for deflection? Especially with a larger then most platform.
Q: does the plastic body have a replacement warranty?
I’d love a response, with these questions answered I’d likely be a potential customer.
In addition if these are concave then they are a 17mm wide pedal? With a 15mm central thickness…?
Good work trying something new! Good luck.