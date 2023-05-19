Tectonic Components Releases Altar v2 Pedal



Our signature platform pedal, the Altar is now back in stock and reimagined with an aluminum chassis. We kept the secret sauce that made the original a top performer; namely our shaping profile with a longer overall length and true concavity, patented side-loading traction pins, and a full cartridge bearing system supporting a stainless steel spindle. Generous dimensions and ideal pin placement makes for a pedal that offers impressive power transfer on the way up, and reliable traction and foot support for when it’s time to let gravity take over.







Altar V2 Details



• Platform size: 125x110mm (L x W)

• Thickness at center: 14mm

• Concavity: 2mm

• Bearing specification: 1x 6801; 3x MR115

• Spindle: 17-4 stainless steel

• Traction pins: hardened Hitachi stainless steel

• Pedal body: 6061-T6 aluminum alloy

• Weight: 405g / pair

• $199

• Made in Durango, Colorado

