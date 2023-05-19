Tectonic Components Releases Altar v2 Pedal

May 19, 2023
by TectonicComponents  

PRESS RELEASE: Tectonic Components


Our signature platform pedal, the Altar is now back in stock and reimagined with an aluminum chassis. We kept the secret sauce that made the original a top performer; namely our shaping profile with a longer overall length and true concavity, patented side-loading traction pins, and a full cartridge bearing system supporting a stainless steel spindle. Generous dimensions and ideal pin placement makes for a pedal that offers impressive power transfer on the way up, and reliable traction and foot support for when it’s time to let gravity take over.


Altar V2 Details

• Platform size: 125x110mm (L x W)
• Thickness at center: 14mm
• Concavity: 2mm
• Bearing specification: 1x 6801; 3x MR115
• Spindle: 17-4 stainless steel
• Traction pins: hardened Hitachi stainless steel
• Pedal body: 6061-T6 aluminum alloy
• Weight: 405g / pair
• $199
• Made in Durango, Colorado


The original Altar v1 pedal used a carbon fiber-reinforced nylon chassis, and we are proud of its performance, however we experienced quality control issues during our second production order, resulting in a large shipment of parts that did not meet our specifications. Injection mold tooling is not a small investment, so we made the difficult decision to pivot the design to an aluminum pedal body, with the support of our local manufacturing partners. The Altar DNA lives on in this new version, and were able to incorporate minor bug fixes and improvements as well as chiseled CNC appearance.


The core of the Altar remains intact in its v2 form. We strived to preserve the same ride feel, and it is still designed for years of reliable service, with painless traction pin replacement, easily refreshed internals, and full support for small parts. We proudly machine and assemble our pedals in Durango, Colorado.


Available now and shipping worldwide from http://www.tectonic.bike

4 Comments

  • 2 1
 prove me wrong: flat pedal product releases are a snooze fest. Kudos to a manufacturer for making a good product, but at this point you may as well announce there is a new brand of milk for sale at Costco.
  • 1 0
 I love the look of machined pedals. I'd probably get them if they were a bit cheaper.
  • 1 0
 V1 owners, does the axle bulge bug you or nah?
  • 1 0
 What a nice looking albeit expensive chin grinder.





