Tektro Introduces 9-Speed Entry Level E-Bike Drivetrain

Tektro announced today that it has created a nine-speed drivetrain system for e-bikes that is meant to be as beginner-friendly as possible. The ED9 groupset consists of the E-Drive rear derailleur, a corresponding nine-speed shift lever, and a cassette that uses a cluster of replaceable sprockets for the three smallest cogs to improve serviceability and lower maintenance costs.
Tektro, the parent company of TRP, says the drivetrain is a response to customer feedback that entry-level riders have needed a more robust, wear-resistant solution than what was previously available. Tektro's research found that high numbers of beginner riders on e-bikes following the Covid bike boom have highlighted problems with durability, especially as beginner riders tend not to shift frequently and often ride components that need service after very little use.
|Daily use e-bikes are subjected to a similar amount of intensity as the bikes of World Cup racers.—Tektro / TRP Development Engineer Louis Tsai
The system was developed in partnership with the e-bike manufacturer Conway, and the ED9-specc'd hardtail and commuter models are available online
now. They are expected to become available through dealers in February 2022.
The derailleur is available in two versions: a simpler design without a clutch that weighs 344g and a slightly heavier design that uses the same non-adjustable clutch mechanism as TRP's TR12 and DH7 derailleurs and weighs 361g. The thumb shifter allows for multiple gear shifting and weighs in at 105g, while the steel cassette has an 11-46 spread and comes in at 545g.
The groupset is only available to bike manufacturers at the moment.
More information is available at Tektro's website
.
