Tektro Introduces 9-Speed Entry Level E-Bike Drivetrain

Jan 26, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Tektro announced today that it has created a nine-speed drivetrain system for e-bikes that is meant to be as beginner-friendly as possible. The ED9 groupset consists of the E-Drive rear derailleur, a corresponding nine-speed shift lever, and a cassette that uses a cluster of replaceable sprockets for the three smallest cogs to improve serviceability and lower maintenance costs.

Tektro, the parent company of TRP, says the drivetrain is a response to customer feedback that entry-level riders have needed a more robust, wear-resistant solution than what was previously available. Tektro's research found that high numbers of beginner riders on e-bikes following the Covid bike boom have highlighted problems with durability, especially as beginner riders tend not to shift frequently and often ride components that need service after very little use.

bigquotesDaily use e-bikes are subjected to a similar amount of intensity as the bikes of World Cup racers.Tektro / TRP Development Engineer Louis Tsai

The system was developed in partnership with the e-bike manufacturer Conway, and the ED9-specc'd hardtail and commuter models are available online now. They are expected to become available through dealers in February 2022.

The three smallest cogs are in a replaceable cluster, as beginner riders tend to wear them out quickly - a motor lets riders grind up to speed quickly from a standstill without having to start in a easy gear, putting a lot of strain on few teeth.

The derailleur is available in two versions: a simpler design without a clutch that weighs 344g and a slightly heavier design that uses the same non-adjustable clutch mechanism as TRP's TR12 and DH7 derailleurs and weighs 361g. The thumb shifter allows for multiple gear shifting and weighs in at 105g, while the steel cassette has an 11-46 spread and comes in at 545g.

The groupset is only available to bike manufacturers at the moment.

More information is available at Tektro's website.

28 Comments

 “ Daily use e-bikes are subjected to a similar amount of intensity as the bikes of World Cup racers.”

Me **heavy breathing***
 Daily use e-bikes are subjected to a similar amount of intensity as daily used motorbikes fixed it
 World Cup DH racers
 E-Biking: *intensifies*
  • 21 1
 The small silver lining of e-bikes, they are bringing those wide ratio 8 and 9 speed drivetrains that I wanted a decade ago into the world. This is so much better than Sramano adding yet another cog to the cluster.
 This. I have the SRAM EX wide ratio 8spd on my high pivot and I'm really happy with it. For comparison, my other bikes have 12spd XTR, and X01. The only drawback is the 1to1 action on the 8spd shifter.
 same here, wide range 8/9/10 is a big thing i like. i have loved the stuff from microshift for the short bit i got to use it, i strongly recommend it, even if you arent very budget minded
 The SRAM 1:1 cable pull geometry being revived for the EX1 group means older SRAM owners with 8 and 9 speed drivetrains can now have a clutched rear derailleur, including folks who still like gripshifters. The derailleur has enough chain capacity to handle the 37T spread of the 11-48 cogset so in theory you can double or triple ring setup with them if desired as long as you keep the total capacity needed to 37T. A 11-28 cogset and 22-32-44 for example would be 37T capacity. A 22/34 ring combo and 11-36 cassette needs the same 37T capacity.
 @ATXZJ: What size chainring are you running? A hight pivot lets you run a really small chainrings.

@Fix-the-Spade: Not to mention all the extra rotational and unsprung mass from those extra gears.
 Can we get pinkbike to review this in comparison to TRP, shimano, sram drivetrains? To me entry level means cheap AF. But is it really lower quality? Who dafuq knows. Or maybe even just compare this to Microshift. That would be some quality content.
 Stoked to see things like this. I think the 8/9/10 speed, wide range drivetrain is where some companies may truly be able to build something cheap, light, and durable. Microshift Advent X kind of already proved that. I'm hopeful more companies will focus on refining these types of drivetrains rather than adding more speeds/electronics/etc.
 Probably an unpopular opinion, but: I'd prefer a wide-range 9- or 10-speed drivetrain over a wide-range 12-speed. If Shimano made a 10-speed Deore XT with modern tech and 500% range, that would be what I'd have on all my bikes.
 making the smaller cog cluster replaceable just opens up another can of worms. If those cogs are worn out to the point of replacing. There's a strong chance that the resting 6 others are probably used as well. This will just create chain skips and unneeded wear on a cassette or chain that's already stretched and then all the cogs will have different wear (anyone who ever worked in a shop knows it's never good to mix old worn out key transmissions parts with some new ones and expect to make it function as new).. Can't really see why it's a solution.(Especially seeing as that cassette will probably be cheap already)
 E-bikes are different in the sense that the rider is less punished for staying in a gear too high for the load. A lot of beginner riders have a hard time anticipating climbs and therefore selecting a light enough gears. With a regular bike the rider instantly feels the consequences and adapts. With the assist of an e-bike it's easy to compensate for the wrong gear.
 They don't really explain anything about it that makes it e bike specific. Shimano used harder gears, an improved chain, and more cable pull for more reliable shifting for their e bike group, no claims like that here. This is just a wide range entry level 9 speed group. Marketing it as e bike specific might actually hurt aftermarket sales.
 This is such a good idea. Hopefully by entry level they don’t mean Walmart bikes but nearer SX/NX and Devore.

Should be perfect for all the online people whinging about 11,12,13,14 etc drive trains.
 I love my box 2 prime9 kit. Great to hear about additional modern 9 speed options. Hopefully they will be available aftermarket in the future.
 On my endhuro bike I still use 9s, but with a 30t chainring... This gonna be goooood...
 I love my adventX with lightweight new sunrace 11-46 cassette. Plenty of range if you have a 30 on the front. We need more 8, 9, 10 speed options!
 Beep your motor to turbo, slap that shifter to the 13T cog, and you're off! Happy trails
 I want this if it's as good as it looks on paper. Still not buying an e-bike.
 "The groupset is only available to bike manufacturers at the moment."

kinda f*cking pointless telling the general public about something they can't actually buy
 Sorta. People will buy a bike, and some of those people will get this drivetrain with it. A lot of early tech comes out that way, OEM first, then to the public after. Covid is also absolutely holding back full releases of products.

Know what's way more annoying? When a company says a new tech is now out and available, but literally no dealers/distributors get it for up to two years after in steady supply. Cough Shimano Cough.
 I mean you can buy it on the Conway hardtail and commuter models...
 Hopefully it's not vaporware like the Shimano Link Glide drivetrain.
 I thought I had eBike stuff filtered out.
