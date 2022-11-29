Video: Hugo Frixtalon Makes It Look Easy in 'T.E.M.P.O'

Nov 29, 2022
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

Jump aboard the new COMMENCAL T.E.M.P.O with Hugo Frixtalon in British Columbia. This is an edit that oozes that late summer heat feel!

The T.E.M.P.O is our brand new short travel trail bike: a real playful powerhouse. It is designed to make the most of all those dream trails, where the terrain is just calling out for you to enjoy.

Bikes online December 1st 2022.








Rider: Hugo Frixtalon
Actor (garage owner): Benoit Foulon
Directed by: Leon Perrin
Photography: JB Liautard
Light Operator - Cam Assist: Louis Huguenin
Cable cam operators: Pierre Dupont / Leon Perrin
Colours: Alex Naureils
Music: Krunk - Sad Night Dynamite
Sound Design: Leo Lunel
Titles: Seb Caldas / Roxanne Loewert

83 Comments

  • 40 0
 Just give me the pricing please.
  • 1 0
 2599 cad
  • 1 0
 Starting from $3,800. Available for pre-order now.
  • 12 0
 Headset cable routing is the price of this bike
  • 1 0
 @JohSch: Might be the only bike I would stomach an internal routing headset mess.... lol jk
  • 39 0
 Hugo is my favorite rider to watch videos of. So much style! I hope he has some good results in wc next year.
  • 36 0
 Is this downcounty?
  • 55 0
 If it is, sign me up.
  • 1 0
 In the article it says "trailbike". You mean to say he was taking it too easy and sinking into DC territory?
  • 26 1
 Kamloops getting some berms repositioned by the french!
  • 19 0
 Love the song choice. Fit the video well.
  • 2 0
 Sad Night Dynamite is amazing. Just saw them a few weeks ago!
  • 3 0
 @captbennett: thought it had a gorillaz vibe. Whats the song name??
  • 1 0
 @pargolf8: Just in the vidéo description at the end of the article, it says Krunk.
  • 1 0
 SND fucks. They are going to blow up, mark my words. And yeah definitely Gorillaz vibes in the best way.
  • 15 0
 I thought this was an xc bike? holy moly he went hard on that thing
  • 2 0
 I was thinking exactly the same thing
  • 8 1
 He went smooth, that's what matters. I think the slow motion helps too. Riding at normal speed (so without slow motion) is much harder on a bike.
  • 19 4
 Headset cable routing
  • 5 1
 Really hindering his performance.
  • 2 2
 @nozes: Tell me about it. As the PB peanut gallery and armchair engineering department predicted, his headset is seizing up and failing catastrophically every third jump.
  • 3 0
 @rodeostu: That's a strawman fallacy. I learned about those in class.
  • 10 1
 Fancy edit, trying to distract from the headset cable routing.

Love the riding, it was great.

Still not a fan of headset routing. Especially on an AL frame, where none of Scott’s “it’s lighter” or “let’s us do the carbon layup stronger” excuses even apply.
  • 5 0
 Agreed, it was super hard to focus on the headset cable routing with so much distraction going on in the video.
  • 15 6
 Legit Question:

What's with this French riders always pretending to be gangsters?
Are gangs a big issue in France?

There has been several videos with gangster style coming from French riders.
  • 29 0
 I mean, Cowboys aren't a big issue around here, but I sure hear a lot of country music coming from these ol lady's minivans. Maybe they just like it
  • 6 20
flag RedBurn (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Immigration influence ?
I dont get it , they wanna look like people in the hood selling drugs ...
  • 3 0
 Maybe gangsters copy french?
Chicken or egg?
  • 4 0
 Haha true
But most of these "French gangster style" videos are released by the Commencal crew. I guess it's a kind of irony, "second degré" in French.
The videos of Kilian Bron are totaly different, much more inspiring.. at least for me Smile
  • 3 0
 @RedBurn: aren't they ? i'm kinda addicted to biking....
  • 4 0
 I think the short answer is yes, several big cities have deprived sink estates with serious gang problems, including Nice and Marseille, it is not new and does permeate youth culture in France, just like it has in UK, US etc.. The youth seem to like a lot of French "gangster" style rap.. yo yo yo muther hubbard and all that. Features in a few of the commencal videos Smile
  • 4 0
 @ddmonkey: Yeah I was going to say that rap is quite a popular genre in France. Commencal has definitely been leaning into the youth culture the last few years, from its streetwear to these edits. I don't know why this is surprising to PBers, it is very reminiscent of skate culture, something action sports videos have been inspired by from the outset.
  • 2 1
 They just like to pretend like it, but most of them come from very far from poor cities, I wonder if they have just spent any second of their life in French "Ghettos"
  • 9 0
 kamloops edits are vitamins for me
  • 1 0
 This, and the Optic promo shot in Kamloops, give me great joy that I live here and get to ride this terrain daily.
  • 6 0
 Super steezy/light footed riding, lovely filming too- there was a follow section through the woods at 2:39 that was particularly rad.
  • 5 0
 I really wonder how long this bike would last being ridden this way, but aside from that, one of the best videos I ve recently seen, This guy should really go for more freeride / video contents IMO
  • 6 0
 The only way I can get flat like that is by letting all the air out of my tire.
  • 6 0
 That was some very very cool riding
  • 6 0
 Nobody mustaches a mustache like the French.
  • 2 0
 he should be in an upcoming wes anderson flic
  • 5 0
 bike looks really good. Small wheel option??
  • 3 0
 for real, it looks like it would be such a riot on 27's
  • 3 0
 @luckynugget: Wouldn't be surprise if Commencal's new down-country rig is 27-compatible, especially considering how many slalom competitors are on Commencal. They use to make a slalom/slope bike, but ever since that was discontinued Kyle Strait and them have been 27-ing META TRs. This rig looks like a perfect slalom bike.
  • 4 0
 This dude played a big part in me buying my first hardtail. Saw a video of him ripping the Meta HT and was sold.
  • 3 0
 The most stylish man in the game. Amazing edit. Curious to see the longer travel version of this design the guys were riding on the EWS this year.
  • 1 0
 Do you have a link to spy spots or an article on the new longer travel bikes?
  • 3 0
 A black Citroen SM would have completed the sinisterness much better than that feeble Ford Mustang.....rest of the video though is bloody mint though!
  • 5 0
 Take my money!!!!
  • 4 0
 Frix is an animal! That was awesome
  • 3 0
 Frix Frix's Style VS Amuary's Speed
If you had to pick just one?
personally I'll choose Frix's Style
  • 2 0
 Amaury's speed. No offense to Frix tho he looks so incredible riding, it's just that I have to know what it feels like to go mach-pierron down a track.
  • 1 0
 Wasn't Amaury riding this at Roc d'Azur as a XC Bike with hints that Pauline F P, actually without a team, could change to Commencal?
After seeing the video and the specs I have strong doubts.
  • 9 6
 Tantalizingly Exciting Moves Perfect for O-Chain
  • 2 0
 makes me want to be french, ride a commencal, and sport a killer moustache. Marketing success...
  • 2 0
 Well Done to the team on this, dope little campaign video
  • 2 0
 So sick. This is the flow/trails mtbs are made for!
  • 1 0
 Those roosts, that's how you weight the front end of the bike! LMFAO wow wow wow
  • 2 0
 If Macaskill vidéo IS a must watch.......what IS this?
  • 1 0
 Brand on glasses? Im on the hunt for a new pair since the old was deztroyed by children…
  • 2 0
 sick!
  • 3 1
 new commencal bike!!
  • 3 2
 Through headset cable routing...
  • 1 0
 So sad his razor sponsor dropped him. Their loss his segments are the best
  • 1 0
 what a cheesey steezeball
  • 1 0
 More like Hugo Freaktalent
  • 1 0
 Of course I ordered a Meta SX this morning.... this new bike looks sick!
  • 1 0
 The bike he is riding is short travel and not their new enduro bike. You're going to love your SX.
  • 1 0
 STYLE FOR MILES / VERSACE VERSACE VERSACE haha
  • 1 0
 Frixfrix as teacher for next episod video challenge of PB Academy!
  • 1 0
 So we now have the tempo and the meta TR for trail bikes?
  • 1 0
 music, style, rhythm, flow. Best edit out for a while.
  • 1 0
 this was unreal...smooth aggression. I want to ride like this
  • 1 0
 Shoutout to Commencal for their insanely awesome videos!
  • 1 0
 Such good video and editing
  • 1 0
 Dope
  • 2 1
 BUY BUY BUY
  • 1 0
 Bravo
  • 1 0
 word
  • 1 0
 review tomorrow then?
  • 1 0
 One of the best edits
  • 1 0
 That video is insane!
  • 1 1
 Cringe video,





