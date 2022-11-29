Video: Hugo Frixtalon Makes It Look Easy in 'T.E.M.P.O'

Jump aboard the new COMMENCAL T.E.M.P.O with Hugo Frixtalon in British Columbia. This is an edit that oozes that late summer heat feel!
The T.E.M.P.O is our brand new short travel trail bike: a real playful powerhouse. It is designed to make the most of all those dream trails, where the terrain is just calling out for you to enjoy. Bikes online December 1st 2022.
Rider: Hugo Frixtalon
Actor (garage owner): Benoit Foulon
Directed by: Leon Perrin
Photography: JB Liautard
Light Operator - Cam Assist: Louis Huguenin
Cable cam operators: Pierre Dupont / Leon Perrin
Colours: Alex Naureils
Music: Krunk - Sad Night Dynamite
Sound Design: Leo Lunel
Titles: Seb Caldas / Roxanne Loewert
83 Comments
Love the riding, it was great.
Still not a fan of headset routing. Especially on an AL frame, where none of Scott’s “it’s lighter” or “let’s us do the carbon layup stronger” excuses even apply.
What's with this French riders always pretending to be gangsters?
Are gangs a big issue in France?
There has been several videos with gangster style coming from French riders.
I dont get it , they wanna look like people in the hood selling drugs ...
Chicken or egg?
But most of these "French gangster style" videos are released by the Commencal crew. I guess it's a kind of irony, "second degré" in French.
The videos of Kilian Bron are totaly different, much more inspiring.. at least for me
If you had to pick just one?
personally I'll choose Frix's Style
After seeing the video and the specs I have strong doubts.