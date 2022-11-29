Video: Hugo Frixtalon Makes It Look Easy in 'T.E.M.P.O'

Bikes online December 1st 2022.

Jump aboard the new COMMENCAL T.E.M.P.O with Hugo Frixtalon in British Columbia. This is an edit that oozes that late summer heat feel!The T.E.M.P.O is our brand new short travel trail bike: a real playful powerhouse. It is designed to make the most of all those dream trails, where the terrain is just calling out for you to enjoy.Rider: Hugo FrixtalonActor (garage owner): Benoit FoulonDirected by: Leon PerrinPhotography: JB LiautardLight Operator - Cam Assist: Louis HugueninCable cam operators: Pierre Dupont / Leon PerrinColours: Alex NaureilsMusic: Krunk - Sad Night DynamiteSound Design: Leo LunelTitles: Seb Caldas / Roxanne Loewert