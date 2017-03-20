Ten for Trails Winners Announced



Congratulations to Shaun Van Biljon of South African for winning the Ten for Trails top prize of a brand new Santa Cruz bike!





I have been following Santa Cruz on social media and when I saw the competition come through it was a no-brainer—donation for a good cause with a bonus upside if I win. — Shaun Van Bilijon







Shaun says that when he first saw the email from Alex Gardner at Trans-Cascadia he assumed it was just an announcement about the winners, but when he saw his own name and the question of which frame and size he wanted he was shocked. “I immediately called (a friend) to tell him and then realized I had to call Alex to make sure I was not being hoaxed. I could not really contain my excitement, he must have thought I was crazy!” With the time difference, Shaun had to wait to confirm the news until the next morning and was barely able to sleep—“although I messaged almost everyone I knew.”





Once Shaun confirmed that he wasn’t the target of an elaborate hoax he opted for the Hightower to accommodate the cross-country trails, bike parks, single track, and a little bit of everything else that he rides. “We do a lot of XCO/Marathon and stage races here. So it’s best suited for my riding I’d say. It’s naturally an awesome bike!” Unfortunately, he won’t have it in time for the Cape Epic this year—“I would have loved to have tried it out (there), but maybe next year…” Most importantly he can’t wait to get out and try it for some good riding close to home as soon as he can!







I can tell you that I have a lot of jealous friends right now! There are about six of us doing the Cape Epic—Africa’s untamed eight-day mountain bike stage race—in just over a week. Most of us ride Santa Cruz… so you can only imagine! — Shaun Van Bilijon





