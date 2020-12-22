10 Products I Loved In 2020: Sarah Moore

Price:

The limited edition 2021 Heritage Collection "draws inspiration from the original 36 and 40 forks from 15 years ago." Okay, honestly, I had just started mountain biking then and I still hadn't discovered forks that had more than 100mm of travel yet, so I probably don't have the same nostalgia that others have about the Heritage Collection forks.Nostalgia aside, there are other things that I like about this fork. There are air bleed buttons so that you don't have to slide a zip-tie down past your seals anymore to release the pressure that builds up in the lowers, the GRIP2 damper is fantastic, and overall the fork is buttery smooth. Even with all the adjustments, it's easy to set up the fork and Fox's recommendations are spot on.Plus, the root beer colour with Kashima coated stanchions is a great look on any bike...$1,099 USD