Video: Pierre-Edouard Ferry Showcases A Decade of Riding in 'Ten Years After'

The year 2023 marks a decade of Pierre-Edouard FERRY
's presence alongside COMMENCAL
.
From the Dirt Jump trails of the Monts du Lyonnais to the slopes and canyon gaps of Virgin Utah and the Red Bull Rampage, PEF revisits his classics to celebrate 10 years of trips, videos and shootings with COMMENCAL.
ABSOLUT, CLASH, FRS and SUPREME DH, he uses all the tools at his disposal in this video where the beauty shots keep flowing.
Ambassador of Freeride in its noblest definition, PEF is fully recharged and ready to go for another 10 years!
TEN YEARS AFTER.Rider
: PEFDirected by
: PEF & Leon PerrinCamera Operator
: Leon PerrinCable Cam Operators
: Pierre Dupont & Leon PerrinEdit
: Leon PerrinMusic
: DOPE LEMON - Stonecutters (Angus Stone)Sound Edit
: Leo LunelColors
: Alex NaureilsInfographist
: Seb CaldasTitles Animation
: Roxanne Loewert
BTW: excellent music choices like always!
