Video: Pierre-Edouard Ferry Showcases A Decade of Riding in 'Ten Years After'

Jan 30, 2023
by COMMENCAL bicycles  
EMBARGO JAN 30th - 6PM CET



The year 2023 marks a decade of Pierre-Edouard FERRY's presence alongside COMMENCAL.

From the Dirt Jump trails of the Monts du Lyonnais to the slopes and canyon gaps of Virgin Utah and the Red Bull Rampage, PEF revisits his classics to celebrate 10 years of trips, videos and shootings with COMMENCAL.

ABSOLUT, CLASH, FRS and SUPREME DH, he uses all the tools at his disposal in this video where the beauty shots keep flowing.

Ambassador of Freeride in its noblest definition, PEF is fully recharged and ready to go for another 10 years!

TEN YEARS AFTER.









Rider: PEF
Directed by: PEF & Leon Perrin
Camera Operator: Leon Perrin
Cable Cam Operators: Pierre Dupont & Leon Perrin
Edit: Leon Perrin
Music: DOPE LEMON - Stonecutters (Angus Stone)
Sound Edit: Leo Lunel
Colors: Alex Naureils
Infographist: Seb Caldas
Titles Animation: Roxanne Loewert

Posted In:
Videos Commencal Pierre Edouard Ferry


Must Read This Week
[Updated - Dante Silva Joins the Canyon CLLCTV DH Team] Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2023 Team Moves
125128 views
I Crashed Hard - A Post-Injury Update from Alicia
53589 views
Dave Weagle Patents High-Pivot Drivetrain System
52125 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 20 in 2023
46832 views
First Look: 5DEV's Titanium Chainring Promises 3x the Durability
38928 views
Jesse Melamed Joins the Canyon CLLCTV Enduro Team
38534 views
First Look: Airdrop Release a 27.5" Slacker Downhill Bike
36521 views
Ibis Launches New Vietnam Made Exie
35430 views

8 Comments

  • 1 0
 Top class edit from Commençal once again. PEF is a beast and deserves such a piece of art.
BTW: excellent music choices like always!
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah. This is riding for the love of it, what a legend. PEF is freeride.
  • 1 0
 “Pinkbike Announces Advent Winners After A Decade of Waiting in 'Ten Years After'”
  • 2 0
 "EMBARGO JAN 30th - 6PM CET"
forgot to remove something, commencal?
  • 2 0
 The edit we all needed.
  • 1 0
 Wen that new Meta coming out tho?
  • 1 0
 badass freerider through and through
  • 1 0
 Classy!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.027606
Mobile Version of Website