Video: Pierre-Edouard Ferry Showcases A Decade of Riding in 'Ten Years After'

Pierre-Edouard FERRY

COMMENCAL



TEN YEARS AFTER.

The year 2023 marks a decade of's presence alongsideFrom the Dirt Jump trails of the Monts du Lyonnais to the slopes and canyon gaps of Virgin Utah and the Red Bull Rampage, PEF revisits his classics to celebrate 10 years of trips, videos and shootings with COMMENCAL.ABSOLUT, CLASH, FRS and SUPREME DH, he uses all the tools at his disposal in this video where the beauty shots keep flowing.Ambassador of Freeride in its noblest definition, PEF is fully recharged and ready to go for another 10 years!: PEF: PEF & Leon Perrin: Leon Perrin: Pierre Dupont & Leon Perrin: Leon Perrin: DOPE LEMON - Stonecutters (Angus Stone): Leo Lunel: Alex Naureils: Seb Caldas: Roxanne Loewert