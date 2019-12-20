Tenet Components Comments on Their Logo's Similarity to Christopher Nolan's Upcoming Film

Dec 20, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


Tenet Components' Tyler Deschaine is worried that people unfamiliar with the Bellingham, Washington based brand will think he ripped his logo from Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Tenet when they see the similarity between the two. The 2020 science fiction spy action thriller film is written and directed by Christopher Nolan and produced by Nolan and Emma Thomas. When the two logos are placed side by side, the similarities are apparent.


bigquotesNo, despite the striking similarities, we are not making a movie with Christopher Nolan. Maybe it was a coincidence, or maybe Nolan was inspired by our branding; regardless the apparent negligence is frustrating to say the least. Thank you to all the people that have reached out in support of Tenet (the bike brand).Tyler Deschaine


Tyler Deschaine was a Product Manager at Diamondback before he started Tenet Components. He said he really wanted the name of his new company to be a palindrome. Initially, he thought he made the word "Tenet" up when he scratched it down on a piece of paper during a brainstorming session in 2017. When he found the definition, "a principle or belief, especially one of the main principles of a philosophy," he knew it was perfect for his company. He then designed the logo himself and trademarked the name within the bicycle industry ahead of the brand's launch in June of 2018.

He became aware that the upcoming film was using a similar logo in the fall of this year.


bigquotesThe Tenet Instagram was tagged in a random post about his new film. At the time there wasn’t a logo associated with the post and I wrote it off thinking to myself “Well this is going to be annoying." Then shortly after someone had swiped my logo from Google images and pasted it on a YouTube video describing the “secret trailer”. As a joke, I posted an Instagram story with it and that’s when someone messaged me an article that pretty much described my logo. It wasn’t until the official movie website went live that made my jaw drop.Tyler Deschaine



People were making connections between his brand and the film early on. He says it's frightening to him that people's first reaction when they see his logo is that he's stealing other industries and can’t think for himself and be creative on his own.

bigquotesMy biggest concern is that people who haven’t discovered my brand might come across it after having seen the movie and think that I stole the logo or was trying to ride Nolans coat tails. I’ve poured my heart and soul into growing this brand even the slightest bit, and to potentially have it decimated by a big budget film studio over apparent negligence is terrifying. As far as we know it could be a simple coincidence, but for us potentially quite damaging.Tyler Deschaine


He reached out to five different law firms about what his options were. While lawyers said he has legitimate concerns, in the trademark world, it's difficult to challenge Warner Brothers since his trademark is in bicycle industry only. They also said, while it's within his rights to post an Instagram story, it's not worth him going after the trademark with a multimillion-dollar company.

bigquotesWe were granted the trademark for “Tenet" in the bicycle world on October 9th, 2018. In trademark law, that only protects us from word use within our industry. I don’t have any issue with them using the word Tenet, there are thousands of trademarks for that word across dozens of industries. My issue is with the stylization, but that is neither here nor there. I’ve spoken with layers and despite the validity of my concerns, I’ve been advised not to pursue it. Even sending a letter could potentially open myself up to a preemptive lawsuit from Warner Brothers. These sorts of things can get dragged on for years and the legal fees can go well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. We’re a tiny component company that is taking baby steps to carve out a place for ourselves in the industry. We in no way want to get raked through the coals of litigation. That would end poorly for us. Also, we’ve got more important things to focus on, like developing new product and creating rad content.

I want to make it clear that I never thought of this scenario as a get rich quick scheme. At the end of the day I just want to avoid potential damages to my brands reputation and I suppose this article will help clear the air. Thank you Pinkbike for reaching out and giving the little guy a bigger voice. Now go see Tenet and think of us while the logo is spinning in front of your face.Tyler Deschaine


The Chronicles of Bellingham | Part 1

by ridetenet
Tenet Components first posted a video using the logo on Pinkbike in 2018.

The trailer for the upcoming film.

We have reached out to Warner Brothers for comment but have not had a response at the time of publication.

30 Comments

  • 15 2
 fuckin bullshit that his design got ripped off but even a letter to Warner Brothers could end in a lawsuit AGAINST HIM. It's pretty obvious the logo for the film was ripped from his design. Drowning your opponent in legal fees as a strategy is just such a shitty thing to do. I think I gotta buy some bike parts from Tyler now.
  • 7 0
 Would a bunch of pinkbikers comment spamming on Warner Bros instagram help or harm you Tyler?
  • 1 0
 See below comment.
  • 5 0
 @kookseverywhere: Please don't go down that road. We can only speculate what happened here. I truely dont have any ill feelings toward WB, we really just want the facts to be known.
  • 2 0
 Kind of sucks but if I had to bet I'd say there is a much better chance this was just a coincidence than it was WB ripping off some little know bike brand. A company like WB has all types of professional design teams and artists. I doubt they were scouring the internet looking for some small company to rip off the logo. At the end of the day this likely wont hurt the company one bit. The only people who are going to buy Tenet components are pretty hardcore mountain bikers, and that customer base isn't going to give a shit about the logo or whether it resembles that of a movie.
  • 1 0
 Copyright and patent law works against the little guy and in favor of the big guns? Color me surprised.
  • 2 0
 @sino428:

Yeah, it's hard to know. I will say that as an illustrator/graphic designer before I start I always google a few things related to my project so that I know what's out there, and what to avoid. In this instance, if this was my gig I would have googled "tenet logo" and presumably Tyler's logo would have come up. At that point I personally would go "oh snap, can't do a sans font with a backward "E" and an upside-down "T", gonna have to fire up the creative juices and come up with something else."

Apparently, WB's designers didn't feel that way. With the sort of budget they have, that's pretty pathetic. Either the designers didn't do the most basic research, which is lame and means they should get in trouble, or they did, and decided to rip Tyler off. Either way, this is stupid.
  • 2 0
 I wouldn't be so quick to jump to conclusions. If the film is coming out in 2020 it likely began development prior to 2018 when the component company seems to have appeared, so it's entirely possible the movie logo came first.
  • 1 0
 I've never heard of them until now... this may have actually been a good thing for Tenet...

regardless it's getting their name recognized and they're responding to all this very well.

You'll definitely increase your fan base through all this. Smart business people capitalize on "opportunities" which some would call "problems".. Again, good job Tenet..

Me being an artist and designer, I can confidently say this is not even speculation.. I know for a FACT WB design team found his logo during their research when trying to come up with a design. I would feel so lame copying another designer's design. It's one thing to get inspiration to move in a particular direction with a design, it's another to steal a design with minor tweaks... what does that say to the designer(s)/ team-? ..
  • 11 0
 I'd never even heard of Tenet Components before reading this article.
  • 2 1
 I have. I hadn't heard of the upcoming film before reading this article. That said, I don't care about the film. I only care about bike components.
  • 2 0
 @seraph Me neither. Hadn't heard of the movie either until last night at the theater. Definitely looking up the bike company now though.
  • 1 0
 They offer a lifetime crash replacement on bars and stems. That's pretty attractive.
  • 1 0
 @chriskneeland: Free shipping available right now too. I think I'll order a couple items to show some support.
  • 1 0
 They are about to get some free publicity that the company could never get if they pay someone to do it.
  • 4 0
 It seems unlikely people are going to confuse the movie with the bike company. Given the apparent premise of the movie, it seems plausible that the logo similarities are a complete coincidence, presumably both playing on the palindromic nature of the word and the symmetry of flipping the final 'et'.

Seems like a bit of ado about not much at all. The movie looks interesting and the bike company (whom I'd not heard of until this article) looks like they've got some interesting products and are certainly located in a rad area.
  • 2 0
 Absolutely right. As soon as I saw it was a palindrome, it's pretty easy to figure out that with those letters you could easily make it either a mirror image or the same upside down (or both). Co-incidence.
  • 3 0
 Aren't you a little concerned by reaching out to Warner Bros that youre doing what Tenet (the bike brand) didn't want to do? Didn't want to draw attention to it? Didn't want to incite lawsuit?
  • 1 0
 Yeah what the hell Pinkbike?!?! "Even sending a letter could potentially open myself up to a preemptive lawsuit from Warner Brothers."
  • 2 2
 @friendlyfoe: We just sent them an email asking about the creative process behind their logo.
  • 2 0
 As someone who's been to federal court over who owns what when it comes to images, artwork and computer aided design I can say so long as Tenet Components can prove that their logo was copywritten long before this movie he can't lose. In saying that the financial smashing the company will take during the process may be something they can't recover from. I had to sell my TV and PlayStation to make rent, take out a 20,000 dollar loan to keep paying rent and all my other bills and bassicaly live off pancakes while any money I could earn during the process went straight to my two different lawyers I needed. In the end I won but Holy fuck it was some seriouse hard times for a year and a half. Best of luck to Tenet and Tyler during this whole process and I really hope something can be done and worked on to find resolution without the need for actual time in court.
  • 4 0
 Use this as an opportunity! You’re bike company so good that one of the world’s biggest film studios stole from you!
  • 3 1
 An idea is like a virus. Resilient. Highly contagious. and even the smallest seed of an idea can grow. It can grow to define or destroy you.
  • 1 0
 I had only heard of the movie last night when it was one of the trailers at Stars Wars. I only heard of Tenet components in this article today, but I gotta get me that pentagram mud guard
  • 1 0
 Ty just wants to defend his creative process! But the best way to address this is to support a badass small company. I know that Tenet has some innovative ideas for 2020, keep an eye out and support small companies.
  • 4 0
 This is all wrong.
  • 2 0
 Hope everything resolved it self we NEED brands like tenet around! #ridetenet
  • 1 0
 Lame that it happened, but I hadn't heard of the brand before and now I have. Hopefully the positives from the publicity outweigh the negatives
  • 1 0
 So lame on Warner Brothers part... also Tyler is the man and the TENET carbon bars are amazing.
  • 2 1
 It shows some similarities, maybe

Post a Comment



