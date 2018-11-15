PRESS RELEASES

Tenneco Inc. Buys Öhlins Racing

Nov 15, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
Ohlins RXF 36 COIL Ohlins RXF 36 27.5
With the expansion from gravity into the trail and enduro market, Öhlins Racing seems ready to expand into the larger OEM market.


Kenth Öhlin founded Öhlins Racing and forged it into a world-renowned high performance suspension maker. Today, Öhlin announced the sale of his company to Tenneco Inc, an international automotive conglomerate that also owns two other suspension makers, Monroe and Rancho. Reportedly, Öhlin will stay on the board of directors of Öhlins Racing and is a minority shareholder. Tenneco also stated in the press release that they plan to retain the staff at Öhlins, so we can assume that the transition will be seamless from a customer's perspective.

Ohlins Downhill Fork
Specialized has been a partner with Öhlins since 2016. No news yet about how the Tenneco acquisition will affect that relationship.


This is the second time that Tenneco has made a bid to enter the mountain bike and motorcycle suspension game. Its first foray into mountain bike was the purchase of Marzocchi in 2008. Tenneco lost interest in the two wheel market, however, and spun the Italian brand off of its acquisition list shortly after in 2015. Marzocchi is now owned by Fox Racing.

Ohlins Racing
Öhlins Racing products are assembled by hand in their factory near Stockholm.


In recent history, Tenneco's strategy has been to acquire popular brands, primarily in the high performance motorsports arena, and then strive to expand their product ranges and sales numbers. No secret that Öhlins Racing has been working overtime to produce a more comprehensive range of mountain bike suspension products, so this could be good timing for a large influx of capital and a global marketing plan for the Swedish manufacturer.

The official press release is included below:



Kenth Öhlins Sells Öhlins Racing

Kenth Öhlin today announced an agreement to sell a majority share in Öhlins Racing AB to Tenneco Inc. Öhlins will become a subsidiary of Tenneco, joining one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand OEM and aftermarket companies in the world.

Öhlins Racing has been an integral part of the motorsport, motorcycle and automotive industry since 1976, when Kenth Öhlin founded the company and created his first legendary motocross shock. Since then, Öhlins have been setting global industry standards by offering state-of-the-art suspension technology to racing teams, OEM partners and aftermarket. With distribution in 50 countries and manufacturing facilities in Europe and Asia, Öhlins has managed to combine global reach with world class industry knowledge.

With the acquisition of Öhlins, Tenneco will enhance their position as leading global designers, manufacturers and distributors of ride performance products and technologies. Öhlins will be a subsidiary of Tenneco and keep both its strong brand and team. Kenth Öhlin will continue to be part of Öhlins and provide continuity in strategic and technological development. He will retain a minority interest in the company and serve on the board of Öhlins.

Kenth Öhlin comments “Together, Öhlins and Tenneco will be a very strong constellation. After considering the strengths of both companies, I made the hardest decision of my life — to sell my life’s work. I am absolutely convinced that we are going to develop very positively in the future, and that Öhlins will benefit from the opportunities that will now arise due to Tenneco’s entrance.”

Öhlins’ strong position as a technology company with high-end suspension for motorcycle, automotive and mountain bike will complement and further strengthen Tenneco’s advanced ride performance portfolio.

Brian Kesseler, co-CEO of Tenneco, comments “Öhlins’ technology team will allow us to rapidly grow our premium product offerings for current and future customers, as well as help us win a larger share of business in developing mobility markets.”

Henrik Johansson, CEO of Öhlins, comments “Tenneco will help grow our business on a global scale. Tenneco and Öhlins have been working together for 20 years, delivering outstanding products for the intelligent suspension market. This is the beginning of something even bigger.”

The acquisition is expected to close in early 2019, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Shock parts. Photos courtesy of Specialized Cameron Baird


Must Read This Week
Review: Specialized Stumpjumper EVO 29
74983 views
Yoann Barelli Announces 'La Baguette,' A Revolutionary Tire Insert
52597 views
Video: 5 Year Old's Rowdy Commute to Kindergarten
48353 views
Video: Friday Fails #44
43166 views
Video: The Privateer Heads to Finale Ligure
40834 views
Video: This is the Fastest* Bike in the World
37505 views
Review: Shimano XT Flat Pedals
37118 views
Video: Pivot Launches Les Fat 2 with "Ed Gets Fat Part 2"
34872 views

52 Comments

  • + 28
 This news has damped my enthusiasm for Ohlins products
  • + 5
 It certainly shocked me..
  • + 3
 @islandforlife: if r and d continues, you interest might spring back
  • + 1
 I'm not too stroked on it either.
  • + 4
 10,000 Swedes ran through the weeds when chased by 1 Norwegian.
  • + 1
 dont worry, you will all bounce back.
  • + 1
 This will speed up their rebound, and smooth out this rough ride
  • + 25
 Tenneco buys marzocchi- f*cks it. Now buys Ohlins... Profit?
  • + 16
 just thinking the same thing.. RIP Ohlins
  • + 6
 Tenneco f*cked the Italians, now wants to f*uck the Swedes. Fox gets sloppy seconds.
  • + 2
 enjoy your leaking seals.
  • + 6
 yeah.. but what if I told you that this time the coils were yellow?
  • + 1
 Tecno just bought the marzocchi mtb name and marketing department.... all the facilities and engineers stayed with marzocchi moto. I doubt olins has their own factory in sweden.
  • + 6
 Have good things ever come from large "Conglomerates" taking over?? I know it's not like Ohlins was a small startup or anything, just still smaller and different than the other bigger names out there. Hopefully they keep making "different" products.

Makes my decision to spec my new Knolly Fugitive LT with a MRP Ribbon Air fork look even better. Just chatted with MRP yesterday regarding various fork oil weights and how they'll change the fork's characteristics. Good luck doing that with Ohlins after Tenneco takes over... hopefully not...
  • - 2
 'Did you know that all car companies are corporations?'
  • + 15
 @underhawk: Have you ever looked at the shocks on the average minivan?
  • + 6
 @underhawk: Yes, but what does that have to do with a large international automotive conglomerate taking over a relatively small suspension company who now will have to not only report to a much larger board only looking at the bottom line but product decisions will certainly now also be forced down their throats.

"Tenneco's strategy has been to acquire popular brands, primarily in the high performance motorsports arena, and then strive to expand their product ranges and sales numbers". Which means - make the same shit as everyone else while cutting corners, quality (streamlining production) and then marketing the product better, in order to make the larger conglomerate more money. The customer? Who cares about what they want! I'm not saying this will definitely happen, it's just the pattern and history of what companies like this do. It's not like the execs are sitting around saying "Hey, we love what this company is doing, lets support them and help them do it better"... no no, it's much more likely their analysts have said, "hey, here's a company with really high quality products with huge brand recognition and good will... we could easily cut quite a bit of quality, streamline the product offerings, stop trying to be so "different" and squeeze a lot of cash out until we sell it off once we're done."
  • + 4
 I will tell you one good thing to come of conglomerate takeover... Kenth's bank account.
  • + 4
 There is the possibility that Tenneco may have learned a lot from the Marzocchi purchase that could benefit their relationship with Öhlins Racing.
  • + 2
 Here we go again.
They purchased Marzocchi and ran it into the ground.
Now is Ohlins , what's next, Manitou?
Wait, Manitou sucks already.
  • + 2
 @islandforlife: . I'm not a corporation basher, I love capitalism, but yes that's exactly what's going to happen. Ohlins will no longer be a special breed of suspension (talking motorsports here, not their less than successful MTB stuff). Does anyone in the know consider Rancho shocks premium units anymore ?

But - that leaves room for the next small entrepreneur suspension company to bloom.
  • + 1
 @RichardCunningham: one would certainly hope that they learned a lot from that “experience”
  • + 1
 Who cares. All I've heard is Ohlins horror stories lately anyways. They were never a viable option in this game.
  • + 1
 @RichardCunningham: If they learned from that experience, why didn't they use that to get Marzocchi back up there?
  • + 2
 @RichardCunningham: there you go again forcing your reasonable and optimistic ideas down our throats, you have no power here, this is the pinkbike comments section, where wild speculation and ad hominem attacks reign supreme!!!
  • + 7
 They bought marzoochi and killed it, 2008 / 9 was a disaster and ruined marzocchi. The good guys left and formed dvo.
Hope this isn't history repeating itself..
  • + 1
 The silver lining is that DVO was born, and frankly, their stuff kicks ass. If/when Ohlins takes the ol' dirt nap, fingers crossed the market gets itself another group of people passionate about making killer mountain bike suspension products who are willing to form a new brand.
  • + 4
 To be fair people. . . How much worse can öhlins get?? Sure the stuff rides really well when it works but let's be real here. . . Super leaky rear shocks that were constantly being warrantied, absolute garbage tune and damping on forks that were. . . Surprise!. . . Always being warranties. Sh!t bushings on forks that were always being warranties. Does anyone notice a theme here??? And then a massive recall because someone forgot the loctite! In my opinion things can only get better from here.

With Keith staying on board maybe some of his mad scientist ideas can actually have some consistent quality manufacturing with Tenneco's $$$ and experience.
  • + 1
 The specialized spec’d deal is probably what started this buy out and made ohlins stand out as an investment for Tenneco. Given Tenneco’s history with mtb/marzocchi they would have been better off keeping quiet. Thankfully they didn’t and we all know now. With a tainted name like Tenneco attached outside of oem ohlins and Tenneco will suffer. Prove us wrong Tenneco.
  • + 5
 Oh no. If Marzocchi I any indication...
  • + 1
 Didn't tennaco buy Marzocchi to get thier hands on the motor cycle oem contracts with BMW? Not really any interest in the bicycle side of the business, hence the bicycle side being put up for sale?

Maybe the same thing for this
  • + 6
 April fools?
  • + 15
 Unforktunately not
  • + 1
 Monroe and Rancho are crap shocks. First thing I did with my brand new truck was replace the shocks with Bilsteins. Great news for Fox; they will get an awesome deal on old patents and technology and then market it as new. Wafj
  • + 1
 These are the guys who ran Marzocchi into the ground. I hope Mr Ohlins has done very well out of this, because from a customer, supplier and service perspective this is an utter disaster.
  • + 1
 Oh great so specialized pushed Ohlins to production too quickly, a giant recall and resultant loss of consumer confidence has sent them broke and now they've been bought out... thanks big S! :-P
  • + 4
 So when does Fox buy Öhlins? 2022?
  • + 3
 Since Fox bought Marzocchi off Tenneco, I guess the news in 2028 is that Öhlins will be owned by SRAM/Rock Shox?
  • + 3
 There goes öhlins then...
  • + 4
 Peace out Öhlins!
  • + 1
 Sounds like the recent recall debacle crushed Ohlins and selling off the whole package was better than having to shut it all down.
  • + 3
 Not good news, they ruined Marzocchi.
  • + 1
 Not too many swedish companies left i would know now. Volvo cars, Saab cars, Husaberg, Husqvarna and now Öhlins, all are sold.
  • + 1
 Maybe an Ohlins fork cap will blow in some dentist's face, and the resulting lawsuit will take the whole machine down.
  • + 2
 Oh wow! Last time worked well, didn't it?
  • + 1
 Who cares? Plenty of other good options out there. Put the speculations to rest for once.
  • + 1
 Wow! good thing I run Cane Creek Suspension!
  • + 1
 Blah Blah Blah...I want that inverted dh fork
  • + 1
 it was a nice run Öhlins, RIP.
  • + 1
 purchase price: 160 million
  • + 1
 Damn. Why didn't they ever put those USD forks into production? Want...
  • + 1
 F.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.041023
Mobile Version of Website