Tenquille Lake Heli Drop – Video



Last summer at Crankworx Whistler, I found myself looking for something to do. Not that there are a lack of things to do there, but days of crowds and lift lines had worn me down, and I wanted a fun backcountry adventure with my good friends on the Diamondback team. I had always heard about Heli drops around Whistler, but was always priced out, and was looking for more than a simple DH lap anyway. Well this year the exchange rate with the US dollar was amazing, and Blackcomb Aviation had just installed their first bike rack on a Heli, both factors that dramatically reduced the price of a drop to just over $150 U.S. I did a little more research and found out that Paddy Kaye from Joyride had been working on the trail from the trip of Mt. Barbour, and that there was also a beautiful alpine lake full of trout and a rad backcountry hut we could stay in. All the pieces of the puzzle fell together within a couple hours, and that afternoon our crew of myself, Mike Hopkins, Traharn Chidley, and Micayla Gatto were headed out with our friend Garret Van Swearingham to enjoy a sweet Heli ride followed by riding, fishing, camping, and swimming. This video was shot in less than 24 hours and was every bit as fun as it looks. I can't wait for next summer and more last second epic mini-adventures like this!





Instead of going with the normal journal entry, we used Micayla's incredible art skills to do something more unique!













It's a great feeling of self-reliance when the Heli takes off, leaving there on your own. It's also incredibly quiet and calm, in an instant you've gone from the real world straight into the wild













Micayla riding into the shadows on our way down to the cabin.





















Riding out the next morning.







