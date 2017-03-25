VIDEOS

Tenquille Lake Heli Drop – Video

Mar 25, 2017
by Eric Porter  
Mt. Barbour Heli Drop

Last summer at Crankworx Whistler, I found myself looking for something to do. Not that there are a lack of things to do there, but days of crowds and lift lines had worn me down, and I wanted a fun backcountry adventure with my good friends on the Diamondback team. I had always heard about Heli drops around Whistler, but was always priced out, and was looking for more than a simple DH lap anyway. Well this year the exchange rate with the US dollar was amazing, and Blackcomb Aviation had just installed their first bike rack on a Heli, both factors that dramatically reduced the price of a drop to just over $150 U.S. I did a little more research and found out that Paddy Kaye from Joyride had been working on the trail from the trip of Mt. Barbour, and that there was also a beautiful alpine lake full of trout and a rad backcountry hut we could stay in. All the pieces of the puzzle fell together within a couple hours, and that afternoon our crew of myself, Mike Hopkins, Traharn Chidley, and Micayla Gatto were headed out with our friend Garret Van Swearingham to enjoy a sweet Heli ride followed by riding, fishing, camping, and swimming. This video was shot in less than 24 hours and was every bit as fun as it looks. I can't wait for next summer and more last second epic mini-adventures like this!

(Password protected)
Views: 11    Faves: 0    Comments: 0
This video is password protected.


Mt. Barbour Heli Drop
Instead of going with the normal journal entry, we used Micayla's incredible art skills to do something more unique!

Mt. Barbour Heli Drop

Mt. Barbour Heli Drop

Mt. Barbour Heli Drop
It's a great feeling of self-reliance when the Heli takes off, leaving there on your own. It's also incredibly quiet and calm, in an instant you've gone from the real world straight into the wild

Mt. Barbour Heli Drop

Mt. Barbour Heli Drop

Mt. Barbour Heli Drop
Micayla riding into the shadows on our way down to the cabin.

Mt. Barbour Heli Drop

Mt. Barbour Heli Drop

Swimming

Night

Mt. Barbour Heli Drop
Riding out the next morning.

Mt. Barbour Heli Drop

Mt. Barbour Heli Drop

MENTIONS: @ericporter / @traharn / @hopkins / @micaylagatto


Must Read This Week
Commencal Announces New Furious DH Bike
88129 views
5 Bikes Worth Checking Out - Taipei Cycle Show
82475 views
DVO’s New Onyx and Beryl Forks Aim to Lower the Price on High Performance - Taipei Cycle Show
60823 views
Ellsworth Rogue Sixty - Review
55010 views
Production Privée's Steel Full-Suspension Bike Might Last Forever - Taipei Cycle Show
52803 views
Is Innova's ITT System The Next Step For Tubeless Tires? - Taipei Cycle Show
48924 views
Brett Rheeder: Shadow of the Sun - Video
48064 views
New Tires from Maxxis, WTB and Vee - Taipei Cycle Show
46333 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.030642
Mobile Version of Website