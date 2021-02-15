Terra Launches $180 Stem that Weighs 99 Grams

Terra have revealed its new stem with a claimed weight of just 99 grams.
The Emblema stem is made by Terra a small Italian brand that produces steel hardtails in Arezzo, Italy. Terra's new stem is being produced using CNC machining to ensure they can focus on bulking up the design at high-stress areas and removing material where it is not needed. Terra say the Emblema is certified to ISO 4210-5 and it has passed all of the static lateral and frontal flexion tests it has faced.
Currently, the stem is available in one size with a 40mm length and a 35mm clamp but, Terra are looking to offer 30mm and 45mm lengths in the future. Although there is just one size, they do offer three anodizing options.
To get the lightest version of the Emblema stem you will have to hand over €149.95 (Around $181) but this includes titanium bolts and hits the scales at that claimed 99 grams. If you want something slightly less expensive, then there is the steel bolt version but, this will still cost you €119.95 (Around $145) for a claimed weight of 110 grams. You can find out more here
10 Comments
I've never once thought 'SHIT! this stem is heavy!'
I've also never once thought 'Hey, this would be a great part to save some grams on because if it fails I'll be OK.' Easton had a very ill fated and ultimately recalled magnesium road stem back in the day... we had a guy get some dental work after his failed - that's always the joke, but this actually happened.
I also have an I9 stem, and it's a lightweight thing of beauty, but its 100% vanity/bling.
Post a Comment