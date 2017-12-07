Vorsprung Launches New Tuning Systems For Fox & RockShox Suspension

Direct from Vorsprung:







What is the process?

The process begins with the end result that we are trying to achieve with a particular damper curve - it must provide sufficient, but not excessive resistance to compression and extension, in proportion to the rider's demands.



How do we define and measure this correct amount? It needs to be measured at the wheel - the only place that matters. But direct measurement of forces and velocities at the rear wheel are very difficult to make - especially when the leverage ratio between the axle and the shock is constantly changing. And is the rider a timid 45kg (100lbs) woman, or a hard-charging 140kg (300lbs) hulk of a man, or someone more "average" in stature?





- Softer initial stroke- Larger negative air chamber- Increased sag without the associated diving- Coil-like initial and mid-stroke spring rate without the excessive bottoming of a truly linear spring- Increased sensitivity- Improved mid stroke support and control- Superior bump compliance and traction- Reduced hand fatigue- Reduces required compression damping- Retains volume spacer compatibilityIt enlarges the negative air chamber to reduce the initial spring rate and increase the mid-stroke rate. This also lets you run slightly higher air pressure for more support, whilst maintaining improved sensitivity in the start of the stroke.As of December 6, 2017, we are working with MRP to ascertain this. For the time being, we have to say no.The Luftkappe is outright superior to the stock air spring for nearly everyone, however there are a few cases where it might not be for you:- If you run your 36 at 180mm, it will be quite progressive. At 170mm and below, it should be fine. Likewise, a Yari at 170+mm, Pike at 160mm or Lyrik at 180mm will be quite progressive, and while the overall ride quality improves,you may also find it hard to use the last 5-10mm of travel - if this would bother you then have a think about it first.- If you like running absurdly low sag for some reason. The Luftkappe runs more sag than the stock fork, but is firmer in the mid stroke - similar to a coil fork, but with ending-stroke ramp up to prevent harsh bottoming. If you're the kind of person who wants the fork to run 5% sag, this isn't for you. We could point out that a setup like that possibly indicates that your handlebars are set too low and you're compensating with oversprung suspension, but we aren't here to judge you, so maybe just don't buy it.- If you're anal about your fork having an exact (but rounded-to-the-nearest-10mm-increment) amount of travel (it doesn't ever, anyway, but let's pretend it does). Because the Luftkappe balances forces at a pneumatic topout, the force right around topout is very low (literally zero other than friction), meaning the weight of the bike alone will cause it to sag a few millimetres. Your car's suspension sags under the vehicle's own weight, and realistically so should your bike - unless it was so sticky, overly stiff or over-preloaded that 10kg of bike weight wasn't enough to cause your suspension to move at all, of course. If the idea of only having an apparent 148mm out of a 150mm fork bothers you, stick with the stock fork.For 2018, the Pike's Solo Air spring was updated to be more similar to the Lyrik/Yari, which previously had a larger negative chamber than the Pike. Lyrik/Yari were essentially unchanged except the shape of the topout bumper. All of them were given the "Debonair" name even though only one of them changed substantially. 2018 Pikes, Lyriks and Yaris benefit every bit as much from the Luftkappe as the previous generations, and the end result is better to boot.We can't speak for the original manufacturers, but we have a lot less constraints than them. We can say "well at 180mm some people will find it too progressive" - that isn't a luxury that large OEM manufacturers have. We can also spend months and months optimising the piston design alone. If we made public just how much time goes into developing these, a lot of people would simply think we were lying. In the meantime though, we didn't have to design the whole rest of the fork.As negative chamber size increases, the initial rate drops, but space and pressure constraints go up immensely beyond a certain point. We'd happily build negative chambers far bigger than their current size, but you'd also need stanchions that were a metre long (that's 0.00497 furlongs for those still using imperial measurements) to get enough positive volume in there.We don't sponsor anyone, but without violating anyone's sponsorship obligations, let's just say that the Luftkappe/Lyrik proved to be a winning combination in the EWS this year."The Luftkappe's change to the feel of the Lyrik was immediately noticeable on the trail. Traction was increased across chatter and the fork remained higher in its travel and more stable, improving the dynamic ride height without sacrificing the top end. My confidence soared when hitting sections with a lot of chatter and mid to large-sized hits, and the result meant more comfort and speed through such sections."www.vorsprungsuspension.com