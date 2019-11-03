Pinkbike.com
Test Your Bike Knowledege: Can You Guess These Models? - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
Nov 3, 2019
by
Taj Mihelich
Stories
Sunday Comics With Taj Mihelich
Taj Mihelich
13 Comments
Score
Time
10
0
scjeremy
(26 mins ago)
1.Session 2. Session 3. Session 4. Session 5. Session 6. Session 7. Session
[Reply]
7
0
emptybox
(46 mins ago)
I thought the first one was giant
[Reply]
3
0
splzed
(50 mins ago)
I thought 7 was horst link.
[Reply]
1
0
faul
(25 mins ago)
Iron horse?
[Reply]
3
0
sewer-rat
(36 mins ago)
How is the first one not a GIant
, good quiz though enjoyed it
[Reply]
1
0
Trickfinger
(35 mins ago)
I thought that I guessed 3, because I thought of the track that appears on the last segment of Seasons. Different kind of karate monkey I think
[Reply]
3
0
IntoTheEverflow
(50 mins ago)
BC edition lol
[Reply]
1
0
Alexh1983
(57 mins ago)
I guessed 4 and being not Canadian or American it's a win-win situation!
[Reply]
1
0
foxinsocks
(7 mins ago)
Im afraid im gonna have to ask for an explanation on #4...
[Reply]
1
0
sevensixtwo
(1 mins ago)
Before christ
[Reply]
1
0
foxinsocks
(5 mins ago)
Wise ass- now lets see u do the same with kona's lineup?
[Reply]
1
0
JohanG
(2 mins ago)
1. Held back = dunce = Sick bikes
[Reply]
1
0
marence
(46 mins ago)
moaaaar!!
[Reply]
