Tested: 9 of the Best Tire Inserts vs an Impact Rig

So, what's the best insert on test? Which one would I recommend?



Well, I'm going to stick with my original recommendations. I feel that the testing here confirmed my original assessment, and if anything substantiates a lot of my reasoning.



In terms of performance on trail, the Rimpact Pro was my personal favourite. When you factor in cost, weight and impact resistance it becomes a better proposition still. All of these inserts offer something, but if I had to put my hand in the fire and say which offers the most with the fewest drawbacks then that's what it would be. I hope that this two part test has been informative for anyone looking at inserts. I tend not to ride lifts or shuttles so weight does matter to me. However, if it's not such a factor for you then the Cushcore does prove to be a good option.



Will I run them in the future? Funnily enough, as I recently got on a plane to move to PB HQ, a set of the Rimpact Pros found themselves taking up some of my precious suitcase space. That's how convinced I am. I think it's rekindled my interest in running lighter tires when previously I'd gone off the idea. Combined with an insert though, it could be just the ticket.



— Henry Quinney