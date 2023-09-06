Tested: Do Short Cranks Work For Tall Riders?

A standard 170 mm crank (bottom) next to a 155 mm crank.

At 199cm / 6'7", Pinkbike skills scientist Ben Cathro is running 165 mm cranks and says he'd run shorter if he could.

Surely tall riders need longer cranks?

This figure from Martin & Spirduso plots the maximum power achieved by sixteen cyclists using five different crank lengths as a function of crank length to leg length ratio. The results are plotted relative to the maximum power each participant achieved with any crank. The parabolic line of best fit suggests the optimum crank length for maximum power was somewhere around 20% of leg length, but the spread of data suggests the optimum could be anywhere between 15% to 25%.

Putting theory to the test





To compensate for the reduced leverage and higher RPM with a shorter crank, you'll want to run about a two-tooth smaller chainring for every 10 mm reduction in crank length, in order to keep the overall leverage between the pedal and the ground the same. So, ideally, the 32-tooth ring on the 170 mm crank should be compared to a 29-tooth ring on the 155's. Since Hope doesn't make odd-number chainrings, I rounded up to a 30-tooth, but could have equally chosen 28. If anyone's interested, the shorter cranks with the smaller chainring saved 34 grams over the stock setup. Whoop!

Location: Tweed Valley, Scotland

Age: 31

Height: 6'3" / 191cm

Inseam: 37" / 93cm

Weight: 189 lbs / 86 kg, kitted



Accounting for suspension sag, the pedal is typically only around 100 mm from the ground at the bottom of the stroke, so it doesn't take much of an undulation or bump in the trail for the pedal to hit the deck.

What's the bottom line?

Short crank Pros

+ No perceptible loss of power, in real life or scientific tests, even for tall riders

+ Noticeably improved ground clearance when pedalling over bumpy terrain

+ Easier to grab quick pedal strokes between features

+ Slight reduction in leg muscle ache on long descents

+ Studies suggest possible advantages in the time to "spin-up" to peak power, standing pedalling efficiency and reduced joint stress.

- Reduced leverage should be compensated with a smaller chainring (and higher cadence) but this may be tricky with some frame designs

- A 10 mm shorter crank requires a 10 mm higher saddle, effectively making a given dropper post have less travel

