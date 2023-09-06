Tested: Do Short Cranks Work For Tall Riders?

Sep 6, 2023
by Seb Stott  
photo
A standard 170 mm crank (bottom) next to a 155 mm crank.

For most mountain bikers, there's a pretty strong case that the standard 165 mm to 175 mm cranks are longer than ideal. As we covered in a previous article, there have been seven scientific studies that compared cyclists' power output, pedalling efficiency and pedalling style between a wide range of crank lengths. Surprisingly, unless you go to ridiculous extremes (120 mm or 220 mm), crank length doesn't seem to affect power output or efficiency much, if at all, even across a range as wide as 145 mm to 190 mm.

Moreover, three of the seven studies suggested possible benefits to shorter crank lengths. One found that shorter cranks reduced the time taken to increase power output in a sprint; one concluded that shorter cranks reduce fatigue when pedalling out of the saddle; another suggested that longer cranks could put more strain on the hip and knee joints. Combining this with the fact that shorter cranks reduce the chance of clipping pedals on uneven ground (a common cause of crashes and stalls), the case for shorter cranks on mountain bikes becomes even stronger - at least for most riders.

At 199cm / 6'7", Pinkbike skills scientist Ben Cathro is running 165 mm cranks and says he'd run shorter if he could.

Surely tall riders need longer cranks?

While the studies we looked at earlier found no downside to shorter-than-usual cranks (at least down to 145 mm), they were looking at the average output of a range of cyclists of different heights. And as rockstar-statistician Hans Rosling often said, averages disguise a spread. It makes intuitive sense that taller riders would perform better with longer cranks, so should very tall riders avoid shorter cranks, or even be running longer-than-standard ones?

photo
This figure from Martin & Spirduso plots the maximum power achieved by sixteen cyclists using five different crank lengths as a function of crank length to leg length ratio. The results are plotted relative to the maximum power each participant achieved with any crank. The parabolic line of best fit suggests the optimum crank length for maximum power was somewhere around 20% of leg length, but the spread of data suggests the optimum could be anywhere between 15% to 25%.

The biggest study into crank length by J.C. Martin & W.W. Spirduso looked at how maximum power output was affected by the ratio between a rider's leg length and crank length. The data suggested that the best crank length for sprinting was about 20% of the rider's leg length. This has been (over)interpreted by some to say that everyone should ride a crank length that measures exactly 20% of their inseam.

That would suggest the "ideal" crank for someone of average height would be around 161 mm for males or 150 mm for females.

This already makes a case for shorter cranks being standard, at least on bikes aimed at average riders (sizes small to large). But what about for someone who rides an XL or XXL like me? I'm 191cm / 6'3" tall, with a leg length of 93cm / 37", so that "20% rule" would put my ideal crank length at 186 mm. So should I be sizing up? Not necessarily.

Firstly, the relationship between crank length to leg length ratio and power output in the study above is very weak. There are a lot of outliers, with some participants recording their highest power outputs with a crank less than 15% of their leg length or more than 25% of their leg length. In nerd speak, crank length to leg length ratio was not a strong predictor of max power.

Secondly, the effect size of leg length to crank length ratio on power output was small. Looking at the parabolic line of best fit for all 16 cyclists, the predicted power output only varies by around 2% over the (wide) range of crank lengths from 15% to 25% of leg length.

Unfortunately, this study only looked at peak power output (sprinting), but a later study measured aerobic efficiency with nine male cyclists using 145, 170 and 195 mm cranks and, once again, found no significant difference.

All this means that crank length is unlikely to affect your power output much, if at all, if it sits between 15% to 25% of your leg length. For me, that would create a window from 140 mm to 230 mm. For someone properly tall like Ben Cathro, that window would be about 145 mm to 240 mm. Given the obvious benefits of better ground clearance, plus the other benefits discussed in the second paragraph of this article, it makes sense to aim for the lower end of that range. Based on this, crank lengths of 150-160 mm should still be appropriate for riders pushing two meters.


photo

Putting theory to the test

Despite all this, I wondered if a tall rider like me would find some compromises with short cranks, or if I could derive any real benefit. So I asked Hope for a set of their 155 mm cranks to try out and compare to the 170 mm cranks already fitted to the Hope HB.916 I have on test.

To compensate for the reduced leverage and higher RPM with a shorter crank, you'll want to run about a two-tooth smaller chainring for every 10 mm reduction in crank length, in order to keep the overall leverage between the pedal and the ground the same. So, ideally, the 32-tooth ring on the 170 mm crank should be compared to a 29-tooth ring on the 155's. Since Hope doesn't make odd-number chainrings, I rounded up to a 30-tooth, but could have equally chosen 28. If anyone's interested, the shorter cranks with the smaller chainring saved 34 grams over the stock setup. Whoop!
photo
Seb Stott
Location: Tweed Valley, Scotland
Age: 31
Height: 6'3" / 191cm
Inseam: 37" / 93cm
Weight: 189 lbs / 86 kg, kitted

photo
photo

Swapping from 170 mm to 155 mm cranks, the difference is immediately noticeable. This is hardly surprising, but you're straight away aware that the stance is narrower and the pedal circle is smaller. Once I started pedalling, I soon realised that I wanted my saddle a bit higher. This is to be expected as bike fitters usually recommend setting the saddle to the same distance from the bottom of the pedal circle, but it was interesting to experience how the saddle felt immediately too low even though the distance to the centre of the pedal circle was unchanged. Putting my saddle up by 15 mm felt much better as I was able to fully extend my legs.

I went out for a short ride on the 170 mm cranks that features several steep and technical climbs and enduro-style descents, then I swapped to the 155's and did it again. Although the 155's felt odd at first, the differences soon faded into the background. On the steep and punchy climbs that always tempt me to start pushing, I didn't notice it being any harder with the shorter cranks. I also tried the 155's on a Canyon Strive for some longer rides and once again couldn't feel any downside. I had a go at a brutally steep climb that I've only attempted a couple of times before on a non-electric bike and failed both on both occasions, but this time I (just) made it. I'm not saying this proves shorter cranks are better, but it certainly boosted my confidence that they weren't holding me back. Elsewhere, there were a couple of sections where I usually clip a pedal or have to consciously time my pedal strokes to avoid hitting the ground, whereas, on the shorter cranks, I could spin freely.

photo
Accounting for suspension sag, the pedal is typically only around 100 mm from the ground at the bottom of the stroke, so it doesn't take much of an undulation or bump in the trail for the pedal to hit the deck.

When practising turns on the tarmac, I noticed that when I dropped my outside foot in a flat corner, my weight wasn't dropping quite as low as before. But when riding trails, I didn't notice a downside in the corners. One downside I did notice on the Hope bike was that the saddle was 15 mm higher than I was used to - as if the dropper post had 15 mm less travel. This meant the saddle was a little keener to make friends with my nether regions than I had gotten used to with the 210 mm dropper posts fitted to the bike. This is something that you can adapt to but isn't ideal now that I've got used to very long dropper posts. I also tried the shorter cranks on a Canyon Strive fitted with a 240 mm dropper and here there was no such issue with the shorter crank. I don't think this is a dealbreaker, but it's worth noting that a shorter crank effectively reduces the travel of the dropper post.

I can't say that I felt able to move around the bike any more than usual or ride with a flatter back, as Hope claim in their marketing material, but this may be more noticeable for less flexible or shorter riders. I've also seen it said many times that shorter cranks reduce fore-aft stability because there's a smaller platform between your feet, making it harder to avoid being pushed towards the bars when the front wheel hits a bump. I think this is nonsense because the cranks can spin freely on the bottom bracket anyway, so you can't resist your weight being pushed forward with your feet, no matter the crank length.

One thing I did feel was a reduction in thigh burn on long descents, especially in my front foot. On very long descents I occasionally ride with my weak foot forward for a few seconds to relieve muscle ache, but this seems less necessary with shorter cranks. The main benefit for me is that it's easier to grab quick pedal strokes to regain momentum on awkward terrain, especially when ground clearance is an issue.


photo

What's the bottom line?

If you're shorter than average height, or even not especially tall, I think it's worth considering shorter cranks for your mountain bike. Or if you are tall, it may still be worth downsizing if pedal strikes are an issue for you, or if you have tight hips or knees that cause issues with pedalling for long periods of time. The key word there is "or". You don't have to be short to benefit.

Both from my own tests and from the published science, I can see no downside even for tall riders, and the extra ground clearance is welcome on technical climbs and descents. In my view, cranks longer than 170 mm don't make much sense on a mountain bike that's designed to be pedalled over rough terrain while prioritising stability (i.e. keeping the bottom bracket low).

There are a couple of caveats. In order to keep your effective gearing the same, you'll need a smaller chainring (2 teeth per 10 mm reduction in crank length), and this may not be possible or desirable with certain frame designs, especially if you're already running a small chainring - some suspension systems aren't designed to run a 28-tooth chainring or smaller. If you always have a lower gear in reserve, this shouldn't concern you, but if you're regularly running out of gears on steep climbs and can't make your gearing easier, shorter cranks will effectively make your gearing harder, and that's likely to create more problems than it solves. Also, if you shorten the crank, you'll need to raise your saddle by the same amount. This could be an issue if you're already near the extension limit of your seatpost, or if you have a less-than-ideal amount of dropper post travel.

To be clear, for someone who is above average height, is reasonably flexible, and doesn't experience knee or hip pain with standard cranks, the only real benefit to shorter cranks that I can see is improved ground clearance. Depending on how and where you ride, that may not be a big deal so I'm not saying everyone should rush out to buy short cranks. But I can see no good reason why most bikes still come with 170-175 mm cranks even in the smaller sizes.

Short crank Pros

+ No perceptible loss of power, in real life or scientific tests, even for tall riders
+ Noticeably improved ground clearance when pedalling over bumpy terrain
+ Easier to grab quick pedal strokes between features
+ Slight reduction in leg muscle ache on long descents
+ Studies suggest possible advantages in the time to "spin-up" to peak power, standing pedalling efficiency and reduced joint stress.
Short crank Cons

- Reduced leverage should be compensated with a smaller chainring (and higher cadence) but this may be tricky with some frame designs
- A 10 mm shorter crank requires a 10 mm higher saddle, effectively making a given dropper post have less travel



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech


Author Info:
seb-stott avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2014
247 articles
Report
50 Comments
  • 9 0
 First off, this is a great article. I love that you cite a source and actually never thought about the seat height issue. We all know that more lever arm = more torque, so long crank arms are a knee-jerk choice for anyone with a basic physics education. However, it turns out that human legs can only spin so fast and they make peak power at some specific cadence. The longer the crank, the faster your foot has to spin at a given rotational speed, so it makes some kind of sense that bio-mechanics takes over and your leg's natural power output is the determining factor. Put another way, imagine using a ratchet wrench that's 2 feet long. Great for applying break-away torque, but quit terrible to use once the bolt is free. You can't spin the bolt as fast as with a shorter handle wrench. Surprisingly interesting for a topic which on the face of it is just a single measurement.
  • 4 0
 I'm interested in whether the shorter crank is a downside in those situations where you can only just grab one pedal stroke, for example on a techy climb, or just to grab a little speed before a drop or jump - if the gearing has been dropped, each pedal stroke delivers less energy
  • 7 2
 Recently swapped a set of 175mm for 165mm primarily to try and get a bit more ground clearance.

Don’t know about efficiency but I could feel the difference at full leg extension and had to raise my dropper post, which at full extension was now too low

I wouldn’t have though 10mm would have made such a difference….which is also what the actress said to the Bishop
  • 6 3
 You mean Raise your dropper post, not lower it. Shorter cranks mean you have to raise your post by the same amount.
  • 4 0
 Interesting the see how this develops on bikes over the next 5 years. Right now it seems that major OEM (sram, shimano, even raceface) suppliers don’t make cranks shorter than 165mm, which would have to change for mass adoption of this trend across the industry. Further, if short cranks gain mass appeal will see frame designers creating bikes with lower bottom brackets, or are there limitations with how far is too far on that front? It is an interesting thought that we could see a bigger spread of crank lengths across a size run of bikes (S-145, M-150, L-155, XL-160). This could be a rare case where no frame standards need to change in order for most riders to experience improved ride quality, and I’m all for that. Thanks Seb for this great content!
  • 3 0
 I (196cm) tried a few lengths of cranks on my drop bar bike a bunch of years ago, trying 175, 170, 172.5, and 180. I did NOT like the shorter cranks, even after a few weeks of getting used to it. Eventually I settled on 180s for that bike. I've got 175s on my mountain bike now, and I'll probably keep those for a while, unless I get a screaming deal to try something different.
  • 1 3
 193cm... Shortest I've tried is 170, also settled on 180. Mostly to reduce saddle height, but also for sustained climbs. It looks like Tweed Valley's tallest climb is 1000m or so, and I'm guessing long climbs aren't ride of choice for Cathro.

Horses for courses, also why ya'll pedaling through chunk anyway... just hold the cranks level & keep your heels low, get with the program.
  • 2 0
 @BurtMcBurburt:
"also why ya'll pedaling through chunk anyway... just hold the cranks level & keep your heels low, get with the program".

...Not sure that works for climbing.
  • 1 0
 I'm 198. I have 180s with an oval chainring that I really like on my hardtail but that combination does not work for me on any of my FS bikes - on those I stick with 175s and a round 32t ring. I recently put some time on 170s and while efficiency wise they felt fine, ground strikes weren't lessened appreciably and I started getting some knee pain which went away when I switched back to 175s. So I'm staying put on 175s.
  • 7 2
 Cool so just ride whatevers on my bike, unless i need a bigger or shorter dropper post and i already have axs or something
  • 9 0
 No wait that doesn't involve money or trends. Just who do you think you are?
  • 2 0
 I'm 198cm and will stick with 175s. I tried 170s and they felt fine, power output felt the same but that little difference in distance was enough to cause distinct knee pain that I couldn't alleviate any other way. Cleats all the way back with 175mm cranks has so far created the most comfortable outcome. I'm glad I tried 170s and if I build a DH-specific bike I'll use them. For pedalling the 175s feel better. I've been riding 175s on low BB bikes for a long time and don't suffer unduly from pedal strikes.
  • 3 1
 The real opportunity here is to build bikes with lower bottom brackets to lower your COG, IMO. I've spent the last decade beating the shorter cranks drum but it's a hard sell. Kudos to PB for following up on this.
  • 5 0
 Man bb's are already pretty low idk about this one
  • 2 0
 Anecdotal: I was experiencing hip pain and discomfort with 175mm cranks and the pain lessened with 170mm cranks. I'm now on 165mm and the hip pain has almost gone away entirely. Pedaling feels exactly the same
  • 1 0
 Probably not anecdotal. Your knee won't be swinging out at the top of the stroke and rotating your hip. Or at least this was what happened with me. Went from 172.5 to 165 on my road bike and now living the dream.
  • 3 2
 Yes shorter cranks give you more ground clearance, but since your legs will be narrower when the cranks are horizontal during descending(or also when pedaling due to an increased saddle height), you will also have a higher center of gravity, which are the same effects as a higher bottom bracket! And to be honest I am totally fine with the current height of my BB.
  • 1 0
 It's great to see the norm of 170-175mm cranks being questioned in the media. They get specced on all sizes of bikes because it's easy for companies to do.

Moral of the story is that everyone has a usable range of crank length depending on their application and terrain. For mountain bikers, generally shorter is better because pedal clearance is better while pedalling power and efficiency isn't effected negatively too much (or not at all) and can be compensated for with adjustments to you bike.

The big benefit is for short riders forced to ride 170-175 when they buy a bike. There are a lot of benefits to 150-160cm cranks for riders shorter than 5'8" to fit their biomechanics, resist injury and increase performance, not just reduce pedal strikes.
  • 1 0
 Thanks for the in-depth testing. I’d like to get a bit more detail about the type of riding you were doing, as I suspect this comes into play when deciding what cranks may work best for a specific rider.

Are you mostly climbing / descending or are you also riding longer XC / traverse type trails? My hunch is that the higher saddle and reduced leverage will have a greater [negative] impact for riders who are spending more time in the saddle over undulating terrain. I also suspect the reduced leverage might have negative impacts on acceleration for technical moves… like quick acceleration to get up / over obstacles. Would you be up for doing the same test with an XC bike on more traditional XC terrain?

I’d also like to note that some of your ‘cons’ could be addressed by designing bikes around shorter cranks. The bottom bracket could be lowered for riders who prioritize low CG over pedal clearance. And suspension designs could be adjusted to optimize for 28t rings… food for thought.
  • 1 0
 It seems the overall result is: If you have pain, they may be helpful. If you need more ground clearance, they will be helpful. If you're a spinner, not a masher, they're helpful. If you don't have those issues, you don't need it.
  • 2 0
 Good write up! I have 165mm cranks on my Transition Patrol and smash the cranks alllll the time, and was considering going 155m but was worried about downsides. Thanks!
  • 2 0
 @ 194cm I run 165mm cranks for clearance and have no qualms with power or saddle height. Would I go swap my 175mm road cranks for better efficiency? Costs money.
  • 2 0
 I did go from 175mm to 165mm, noticed that my hips and knees feels much better, I have less fatigue. Wheelie, manual, balance on technical terrain improved.
  • 1 0
 Wife is super short. Switching to 155s with a 28 was a game changer for her. Moving the seat 15mm up was a huge positive for leverage and got the seat above her bars for the first time ever.
  • 1 0
 I thought the biggest news of the GX Transmission release was that the cranks came in 170mm, 165mm, and 160mm. Running 165mm eeWings with a 30T ring on my Tallboy here in Park City and I looooooooove it.
  • 2 0
 What about "virtual" chainstay lengh? Some articles into the past here said it feels longer, so with the benefits without the downside of a larger WB ..
  • 1 0
 I tried 165 cranks earlier this year and ended up not really liking it, although I'm not sure why. I may try them again in the future, but I settled on 170s for now. I used to only run 175.
  • 1 0
 If your dropper post would be higher then with shorter cranks, would this also mean it would be marigianlly easier to get over the back of the bike?
  • 2 0
 If you are talking about a standing position, probably not, as most movements would be from level (ish) pedals.
  • 1 0
 Wouldn't it be a bit harder (since the saddle is a bit higher, while the center of the crank = feet height remains the same)?
  • 1 0
 Probably not as you would likely be doing so with your cranks level (horizontal), which might bring your front foot back but would also take your back foot forward so net position fore/aft would remain the same
  • 1 0
 I don't think so. Your stance height is based on leveled pedals, and that height doesn't change with crank length.
  • 1 0
 If you mean seated position, your saddle will be a couple of mm further back. If you extend your seatpost by 10mm the saddle will move backwards by 2.5-3.5mm on most bikes. Idk about standing up position, I suspect having your back foot further forward would be more important than having your front foot further back, so it might actually feel slightly harder to extend yourself backwards. I'm just guessing though.
  • 1 0
 Why do you want to get over the back of your bike?
  • 2 0
 So why doesn't Sram make dub cranks shorter than 165mm? I'm cheap and like my simple reliable dub BB, but I'm stuck at 165.
  • 1 0
 I love my hope 155 crank.. No lose of power. Actually, I am faster on a climb and after the ride, I don't have that pain on my legs anymore.
  • 1 2
 Maybe my physics are wrong but if you run your dropper 10 mm lower - then you can get 10 mm lower. Isn’t that the point of a dropper. If you have to shim your post 10 mm - you still end up at the same point. This assumes 95 percent of droppers are not slammed into the seat collar of course!
  • 1 0
 I've always felt that crank length should be a percentage of inseam/leg length. End of story. If you need more ground clearance, choose bike with a higher BB
  • 2 0
 Appreciate the in depth look at this!
  • 1 0
 I may have to give this a try, I'm on a verrry modified XXL top fuel and a little more ground clearance would be nice.
  • 1 1
 So many people just had their ego boosted after arguing to their friends about crank length, and now there is decent science to back it
  • 1 1
 So the only real benefit is ground clearance, but you need a new crank, a new chaining and your dropper post is effectively shorter, wow, take my money Smile
  • 1 0
 Ive gone from 175, to 170, to 165 and now to 160 and each decrease definitely makes a noticeable improvement
  • 3 2
 So now instead of having pedal strikes during climbing, you hit your nuts on the saddle during decending. Revolutionary!
  • 1 0
 165mm was the sweet spot that fixed ride height for me, without needing to drop saddle height...
  • 1 0
 Been there twice (165 and 170) and gave it a full month both times.

Hated it both times.
  • 1 0
 Besides Hope and 5dev who makes cranks shorter than 165?
  • 7 0
 Canfield has been at it forever
  • 1 0
 @crs-one: Don't you love it when a new brand comes out with a 160 crank and everyone is like "wow, first of its kind!" Canfield, meanwhile...
  • 1 0
 Bought my 155mm NX cranks in 2019...not sure if they still make them though. (5'10"/177cm and long legs for my height.)





