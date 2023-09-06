Tested: Do Short Cranks Work For Tall Riders?

For most mountain bikers, there's a pretty strong case that the standard 165 mm to 175 mm cranks are longer than ideal. As we covered in a previous article,
there have been seven scientific studies that compared cyclists' power output, pedalling efficiency and pedalling style between a wide range of crank lengths. Surprisingly, unless you go to ridiculous extremes (120 mm or 220 mm), crank length doesn't seem to affect power output or efficiency much, if at all, even across a range as wide as 145 mm to 190 mm.
Moreover, three of the seven studies suggested possible benefits to shorter crank lengths. One found that shorter cranks reduced the time taken to increase power output in a sprint; one concluded that shorter cranks reduce fatigue when pedalling out of the saddle; another suggested that longer cranks could put more strain on the hip and knee joints. Combining this with the fact that shorter cranks reduce the chance of clipping pedals on uneven ground (a common cause of crashes and stalls), the case for shorter cranks on mountain bikes becomes even stronger - at least for most riders.
At 199cm / 6'7", Pinkbike skills scientist Ben Cathro is running 165 mm cranks and says he'd run shorter if he could.Surely tall riders need longer cranks?
While the studies we looked at earlier found no downside to shorter-than-usual cranks (at least down to 145 mm), they were looking at the average
output of a range of cyclists of different heights. And as rockstar-statistician Hans Rosling often said, averages disguise a spread. It makes intuitive sense that taller riders would perform better with longer cranks, so should very tall riders avoid shorter cranks, or even be running longer-than-standard ones?
The biggest study
This figure from Martin & Spirduso plots the maximum power achieved by sixteen cyclists using five different crank lengths as a function of crank length to leg length ratio. The results are plotted relative to the maximum power each participant achieved with any crank. The parabolic line of best fit suggests the optimum crank length for maximum power was somewhere around 20% of leg length, but the spread of data suggests the optimum could be anywhere between 15% to 25%.
into crank length by J.C. Martin & W.W. Spirduso looked at how maximum power output was affected by the ratio between a rider's leg length and crank length. The data suggested that the best crank length for sprinting was about 20% of the rider's leg length. This has been (over)interpreted by some to say that everyone should ride a crank length that measures exactly 20% of their inseam.
That would suggest the "ideal" crank for someone of average height would be around 161 mm for males or 150 mm for females.
This already makes a case for shorter cranks being standard, at least on bikes aimed at average riders (sizes small to large). But what about for someone who rides an XL or XXL like me? I'm 191cm / 6'3" tall, with a leg length of 93cm / 37", so that "20% rule" would put my ideal crank length at 186 mm. So should I be sizing up? Not necessarily.
Firstly, the relationship between crank length to leg length ratio and power output in the study above is very weak. There are a lot of outliers, with some participants recording their highest power outputs with a crank less than 15% of their leg length or more than 25% of their leg length. In nerd speak, crank length to leg length ratio was not a strong predictor of max power.
Secondly, the effect size of leg length to crank length ratio on power output was small. Looking at the parabolic line of best fit for all 16 cyclists, the predicted power output only varies by around 2% over the (wide) range of crank lengths from 15% to 25% of leg length.
Unfortunately, this study only looked at peak power output (sprinting), but a later study
measured aerobic efficiency with nine male cyclists using 145, 170 and 195 mm cranks and, once again, found no significant difference.
All this means that crank length is unlikely to affect your power output much, if at all, if it sits between 15% to 25% of your leg length. For me, that would create a window from 140 mm to 230 mm. For someone properly tall like Ben Cathro, that window would be about 145 mm to 240 mm. Given the obvious benefits of better ground clearance, plus the other benefits discussed in the second paragraph of this article, it makes sense to aim for the lower end of that range. Based on this, crank lengths of 150-160 mm should still be appropriate for riders pushing two meters.
Putting theory to the test
Despite all this, I wondered if a tall rider like me would find some compromises with short cranks, or if I could derive any real benefit. So I asked Hope for a set of their 155 mm cranks to try out and compare to the 170 mm cranks already fitted to the Hope HB.916
I have on test.
To compensate for the reduced leverage and higher RPM with a shorter crank, you'll want to run about a two-tooth smaller chainring for every 10 mm reduction in crank length, in order to keep the overall leverage between the pedal and the ground the same. So, ideally, the 32-tooth ring on the 170 mm crank should be compared to a 29-tooth ring on the 155's. Since Hope doesn't make odd-number chainrings, I rounded up to a 30-tooth, but could have equally chosen 28. If anyone's interested, the shorter cranks with the smaller chainring saved 34 grams over the stock setup. Whoop!
Seb Stott
Location: Tweed Valley, Scotland
Age: 31
Height: 6'3" / 191cm
Inseam: 37" / 93cm
Weight: 189 lbs / 86 kg, kitted
Swapping from 170 mm to 155 mm cranks, the difference is immediately noticeable. This is hardly surprising, but you're straight away aware that the stance is narrower and the pedal circle is smaller. Once I started pedalling, I soon realised that I wanted my saddle a bit higher. This is to be expected as bike fitters usually recommend setting the saddle to the same distance from the bottom
of the pedal circle, but it was interesting to experience how the saddle felt immediately too low even though the distance to the centre of the pedal circle was unchanged. Putting my saddle up by 15 mm felt much better as I was able to fully extend my legs.
I went out for a short ride on the 170 mm cranks that features several steep and technical climbs and enduro-style descents, then I swapped to the 155's and did it again. Although the 155's felt odd at first, the differences soon faded into the background. On the steep and punchy climbs that always tempt me to start pushing, I didn't notice it being any harder with the shorter cranks. I also tried the 155's on a Canyon Strive for some longer rides and once again couldn't feel any downside. I had a go at a brutally steep climb that I've only attempted a couple of times before on a non-electric bike and failed both on both occasions, but this time I (just) made it. I'm not saying this proves shorter cranks are better, but it certainly boosted my confidence that they weren't holding me back. Elsewhere, there were a couple of sections where I usually clip a pedal or have to consciously time my pedal strokes to avoid hitting the ground, whereas, on the shorter cranks, I could spin freely.
When practising turns on the tarmac, I noticed that when I dropped my outside foot in a flat corner, my weight wasn't dropping quite as low as before. But when riding trails, I didn't notice a downside in the corners. One downside I did notice on the Hope bike was that the saddle was 15 mm higher than I was used to - as if the dropper post had 15 mm less travel. This meant the saddle was a little keener to make friends with my nether regions than I had gotten used to with the 210 mm dropper posts fitted to the bike. This is something that you can adapt to but isn't ideal now that I've got used to very long dropper posts. I also tried the shorter cranks on a Canyon Strive
fitted with a 240 mm dropper and here there was no such issue with the shorter crank. I don't think this is a dealbreaker, but it's worth noting that a shorter crank effectively reduces the travel of the dropper post.
I can't say that I felt able to move around the bike any more than usual or ride with a flatter back, as Hope claim
in their marketing material, but this may be more noticeable for less flexible or shorter riders. I've also seen it said many times that shorter cranks reduce fore-aft stability because there's a smaller platform between your feet, making it harder to avoid being pushed towards the bars when the front wheel hits a bump. I think this is nonsense because the cranks can spin freely on the bottom bracket anyway, so you can't resist your weight being pushed forward with your feet, no matter the crank length.
One thing I did feel was a reduction in thigh burn on long descents, especially in my front foot. On very long descents I occasionally ride with my weak foot forward for a few seconds to relieve muscle ache, but this seems less necessary with shorter cranks. The main benefit for me is that it's easier to grab quick pedal strokes to regain momentum on awkward terrain, especially when ground clearance is an issue.
What's the bottom line?
If you're shorter than average height, or even not especially tall, I think it's worth considering shorter cranks for your mountain bike. Or if you are tall, it may still be worth downsizing if pedal strikes are an issue for you, or if you have tight hips or knees that cause issues with pedalling for long periods of time. The key word there is "or". You don't have to be short to benefit.
Both from my own tests and from the published science, I can see no downside even for tall riders, and the extra ground clearance is welcome on technical climbs and descents. In my view, cranks longer than 170 mm don't make much sense on a mountain bike that's designed to be pedalled over rough terrain while prioritising stability (i.e. keeping the bottom bracket low).
There are a couple of caveats. In order to keep your effective gearing the same, you'll need a smaller chainring (2 teeth per 10 mm reduction in crank length), and this may not be possible or desirable with certain frame designs, especially if you're already running a small chainring - some suspension systems aren't designed to run a 28-tooth chainring or smaller. If you always have a lower gear in reserve, this shouldn't concern you, but if you're regularly running out of gears on steep climbs and can't make your gearing easier, shorter cranks will effectively make your gearing harder, and that's likely to create more problems than it solves. Also, if you shorten the crank, you'll need to raise your saddle by the same amount. This could be an issue if you're already near the extension limit of your seatpost, or if you have a less-than-ideal amount of dropper post travel.
To be clear, for someone who is above average height, is reasonably flexible, and doesn't experience knee or hip pain with standard cranks, the only real benefit to shorter cranks that I can see is improved ground clearance. Depending on how and where you ride, that may not be a big deal so I'm not saying everyone should rush out to buy short cranks. But I can see no good reason why most bikes still come with 170-175 mm cranks even in the smaller sizes.
Short crank Pros +
No perceptible loss of power, in real life or scientific tests, even for tall riders+
Noticeably improved ground clearance when pedalling over bumpy terrain+
Easier to grab quick pedal strokes between features+
Slight reduction in leg muscle ache on long descents+
Studies suggest possible advantages in the time to "spin-up" to peak power, standing pedalling efficiency and reduced joint stress.
Short crank Cons -
Reduced leverage should be compensated with a smaller chainring (and higher cadence) but this may be tricky with some frame designs-
A 10 mm shorter crank requires a 10 mm higher saddle, effectively making a given dropper post have less travel
Don’t know about efficiency but I could feel the difference at full leg extension and had to raise my dropper post, which at full extension was now too low
I wouldn’t have though 10mm would have made such a difference….which is also what the actress said to the Bishop
Horses for courses, also why ya'll pedaling through chunk anyway... just hold the cranks level & keep your heels low, get with the program.
"also why ya'll pedaling through chunk anyway... just hold the cranks level & keep your heels low, get with the program".
...Not sure that works for climbing.
Moral of the story is that everyone has a usable range of crank length depending on their application and terrain. For mountain bikers, generally shorter is better because pedal clearance is better while pedalling power and efficiency isn't effected negatively too much (or not at all) and can be compensated for with adjustments to you bike.
The big benefit is for short riders forced to ride 170-175 when they buy a bike. There are a lot of benefits to 150-160cm cranks for riders shorter than 5'8" to fit their biomechanics, resist injury and increase performance, not just reduce pedal strikes.
Are you mostly climbing / descending or are you also riding longer XC / traverse type trails? My hunch is that the higher saddle and reduced leverage will have a greater [negative] impact for riders who are spending more time in the saddle over undulating terrain. I also suspect the reduced leverage might have negative impacts on acceleration for technical moves… like quick acceleration to get up / over obstacles. Would you be up for doing the same test with an XC bike on more traditional XC terrain?
I’d also like to note that some of your ‘cons’ could be addressed by designing bikes around shorter cranks. The bottom bracket could be lowered for riders who prioritize low CG over pedal clearance. And suspension designs could be adjusted to optimize for 28t rings… food for thought.
Hated it both times.