VIDEOS

The Privateer Episode 2: Testing Begins & It’s Time To Train Like A Pro

Jun 4, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

It's time to start training Adam. Todd Schumlick trains the likes of Aaron Gwin and Richie Rude, and luckily enough lives in Squamish (the home of Pinkbike). He's going to be coaching Adam through his journey to the EWS Whistler event and helping him achieve the best result he's ever had.

You probably won t see this combo of brands on one bike - what do you think of it
Adam will be racing this steed in the next episode, stay tuned.


THE
PRIVATEER

Many thanks to all the below sponsors for supporting Adam and this series:


MENTIONS: @pinkbikeproductions / @SCOTT-Sports / @mavic / @Fox-Head-Inc / @box-components / @schwalbe / @stages-cycling / @CamelBak / @Spank-Ind / @RydersEyewear / @TRPCyclingComponents / @OneUpComponents / @timecycling


Must Read This Week
Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2018
122539 views
Qualifying Results: Fort William World Cup DH 2018
92464 views
Santa Cruz's New V10 - Fort William World Cup DH 2018
55872 views
The World's Longest DH Bike: Isak Leivsson's Pole Machine 200 - Fort William World Cup 2018
55612 views
Tech Randoms - Fort William DH World Cup 2018
54858 views
13 Privateers & Their Bikes from the Fort William World Cup DH
54707 views
Greg Minnaar Out of Fort William with Fractured Right Arm
53741 views
Injury Update From Greg Minnaar
42792 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.022075
Mobile Version of Website