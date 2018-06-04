The Privateer Episode 2: Testing Begins & It’s Time To Train Like A Pro

It's time to start training Adam. Todd Schumlick trains the likes of Aaron Gwin and Richie Rude, and luckily enough lives in Squamish (the home of Pinkbike). He's going to be coaching Adam through his journey to the EWS Whistler event and helping him achieve the best result he's ever had.
Many thanks to all the below sponsors for supporting Adam and this series:
MENTIONS: @pinkbikeproductions
/ @SCOTT-Sports
/ @mavic
/ @Fox-Head-Inc
/ @box-components / @schwalbe
/ @stages-cycling / @CamelBak
/ @Spank-Ind
/ @RydersEyewear
/ @TRPCyclingComponents
/ @OneUpComponents
/ @timecycling
0 Comments
Post a Comment