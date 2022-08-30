Teton Gravity Research's Esperanto Available For Download & Streaming Today

Aug 30, 2022
by Teton Gravity Research  

PRESS RELEASE: Teton Gravity Research

Our latest mountain bike feature film Esperanto is now available for digital download and streaming on your favorite platforms at tetongravity.com/Esperanto. Mixing the rock stars of mountain biking with a cast of unknown and up-and-coming heroes, our latest film Esperanto explores how we share our dreams through a universal two-wheeled language no matter what our native tongue may be. The sacred ritual of the ride might sound different all across the world – whether it’s a full-face getting pulled down to drop into a big jump line or wheeling a beat-up bike out of a mud hut to pedal to school – but it’s a universal process no matter what language we speak.

Esperanto was filmed on location in Japan, Ecuador, Utah, Zambia, Kamloops, Jackson Hole, Cataluña and La Fenasosa Bike Park.

Athletes: Alma Wiggberg, Andreu Lacondeguy, Blake Hansen, Brage Vestavik, Brandon Semenuk, Brooke Anderson, Cam Zink, Carson Storch, Chelsea Kimball, Darren Berrecloth, Emil Johansson, Gift Puteho, Hannah Bergemann, Johny Salido, Justin Wyper, Kurt Sorge, Kyle Strait, Lukas Skiöld, Nico Vink, Rene Arévalo, Samantha Soriano, Sophie Gregory, Tomomi Nishikubo

Download and stream the film today at tetongravity.com/Esperanto.

Hannah Bergemann shows off her hard-charging style in Virgin, Utah alongside an all-female crew of shredders. Rachel Ross photo.

Tomomi Nishikubo finds his own way through Tokyo, Japan. Satoshi Saijo photo.

Behind the scenes with Carson Storch in Ecuador. Max Ritter photo.


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Cant buy it yet on google play in sweden. Will it be available tomorrow?





