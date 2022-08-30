Teton Gravity Research's Esperanto Available For Download & Streaming Today

PRESS RELEASE: Teton Gravity Research
Our latest mountain bike feature film Esperanto
is now available for digital download and streaming on your favorite platforms at tetongravity.com/Esperanto
. Mixing the rock stars of mountain biking with a cast of unknown and up-and-coming heroes, our latest film Esperanto explores how we share our dreams through a universal two-wheeled language no matter what our native tongue may be. The sacred ritual of the ride might sound different all across the world – whether it’s a full-face getting pulled down to drop into a big jump line or wheeling a beat-up bike out of a mud hut to pedal to school – but it’s a universal process no matter what language we speak.Esperanto
was filmed on location in Japan, Ecuador, Utah, Zambia, Kamloops, Jackson Hole, Cataluña and La Fenasosa Bike Park.
Athletes: Alma Wiggberg, Andreu Lacondeguy, Blake Hansen, Brage Vestavik, Brandon Semenuk, Brooke Anderson, Cam Zink, Carson Storch, Chelsea Kimball, Darren Berrecloth, Emil Johansson, Gift Puteho, Hannah Bergemann, Johny Salido, Justin Wyper, Kurt Sorge, Kyle Strait, Lukas Skiöld, Nico Vink, Rene Arévalo, Samantha Soriano, Sophie Gregory, Tomomi Nishikubo
