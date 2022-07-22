Video: TGR Esperanto Athlete Edit - Kurt Sorge

Freeride mastermind Kurt Sorge
is a tough one to track down. When he’s not ripping big-mountain lines near his home in British Columbia, he’s traveling the world to connect with friends in faraway places over bikes. The three-time Rampage winner spent his spring with Andreu Lacondeguy and Brage Vestavik in Barcelona, Spain. The trio got busy digging and riding absurd freeride lines in the Pyrenees before throwing down a session for the ages in Andreu’s infamous backyard.
Get to know Sorge in his Esperanto athlete edit, and make sure to find tickets and tour stops near you at TGR's Tour Page
.
3 Comments