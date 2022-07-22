Video: TGR Esperanto Athlete Edit - Kurt Sorge

Jul 22, 2022
by Teton Gravity Research  

Freeride mastermind Kurt Sorge is a tough one to track down. When he’s not ripping big-mountain lines near his home in British Columbia, he’s traveling the world to connect with friends in faraway places over bikes. The three-time Rampage winner spent his spring with Andreu Lacondeguy and Brage Vestavik in Barcelona, Spain. The trio got busy digging and riding absurd freeride lines in the Pyrenees before throwing down a session for the ages in Andreu’s infamous backyard.

Get to know Sorge in his Esperanto athlete edit, and make sure to find tickets and tour stops near you at TGR's Tour Page.

Sorge boosting in Andreu's notorious backyard. Cal Jelley photo.

Andreu Brage Sorge
Deep in the woods of Catalonia lie some epic DH tracks. Cal Jelley photo.

Moto tricks on moto-sized jumps. Ale Di Lullo photo.

It's easy to be all smiles on a trip like this! Cal Jelley photo.


3 Comments

  • 4 0
 Wow 2 Sorge edits in one week!
  • 1 0
 ya I could get used to this.
  • 1 0
 It’s been a long time since I really enjoyed a full length mountain bike movie, but Esperanto was awesome. Really well done, congrats TGR!





