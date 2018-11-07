Video: Juggling The Work-Life Balance

Riding, it's life right!? And, life is a journey...When you have a young family, a mortgage and 'responsibilities' we all think our riding time will suffer. But there is a way. This past year with all of the above going on I trained harder than ever, rode and raced more than ever, got in magazines, shot videos and photos all while working full time for myself. It is possible, you just have to believe and have fun.When the people around you believe in you too, your confidence grows. I would not be where I am today if it wasn't for my wife Sally. She is my rock, she sees all the work I put in and she believes in me. When others can see your dream and believe in it too, then it starts becoming reality and when this happens you have to pinch yourself. Then grab it by the balls and go for it.One thing that can't be expressed enough is how thankful I am for where 2 wheels have taken me. They seem to have a knack for putting you in the right place at the right time. Out in the wild where others don't see, only on the bike do you experience it, it's pretty special. Next time you see something cool on the bike give it a pat on the back and thank her/him/it (whatever you call your bike). If it wasn't for them you wouldn't be there.Racing went well for me this year, consistently just off the pace mainly due to crashes. A few stage wins and podiums make it all worthwhile though. Next years plan is to keep it rubber side down.Talking of next year, I have some exciting media projects in the pipeline alongside a stack of crazy races. I'm also waiting to see what opportunities come my way keeping all the doors open can lead to some interesting paths.Life is too short not to have fun, live every day, ride as much as you can because you never know where your next ride will take you. I can't thank enough all the brands who have supported me this year, without their input my ideas would still be in my head and I wouldn't have been at many races. What's next!? who knows, but be sure to keep up to date on Instagram @oj_carter.Oli Carter- @oj_carterVideo and photos- John Aurther, Depictive @johnaurthervpPhotos- Dave Mcfarlane, BigMac Photography @bigmacphotographydh